Is Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) One of the Most Popular AI Penny Stocks Under $1?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Most Popular AI Penny Stocks Under $1. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) stands against the other popular AI penny stocks.

Into the AI Market:

The stock market is rapidly catching on to the apparent artificial intelligence trend during the last year or two. Many businesses are incorporating Artificial Intelligence technologies into their core business models to save costs, improve performance, and flourish in both current markets and emerging ones. Once, venture entrepreneur Marc Andreessen observed that "software is eating the world" by automating entire industries. It is anticipated that artificial intelligence will similarly change software. According to recent research by MIT, the United States is unequally adopting artificial intelligence, with the majority of its application occurring in big businesses and sectors like manufacturing and healthcare.

As per Grand View Research, the global artificial intelligence industry was estimated to be worth $196.63 billion in 2023, and it is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 36.6% between 2024 and 2030.

OpenAI, a private AI startup, has rapidly evolved into a prominent player in this booming market, with its valuation tripling to almost $80 billion in less than ten months following an agreement with Thrive Capital. The AI startup is recognized globally for its cutting-edge AI models, such as ChatGPT, which received a significant 1.806 billion visits in April 2024 as per SimilarWeb, DALL-E, an image-generating model, and Whisper AI for speech recognition. To lead the way in AI technology, OpenAI unveiled GPT-4o, a new AI model, in May 2024. It can engage with text and graphics and have realistic voice conversations. Macquarie's Fred Havemeyer commended GPT-4o for its “emotional intelligence.” OpenAI's approach to the AI revolution is unique because it collaborates with tech titans rather than competing against them. OpenAI represents a generation of AI companies linked with the giants due to the computer capacity as well as the massive financing necessary to advance artificial intelligence learning. According to CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in over half of their revenue, with 34 of them describing AI as critically important to more than half of their revenue. 13 companies claimed that generative AI, specifically, is key to the majority of sales. Chairman of Sinovation Ventures, Kai-Fu Lee, expressed his belief that OpenAI would soar to the exceptional heights that a few mega-cap businesses with solid business models can achieve. “OpenAI will likely be a trillion-dollar company in the not-too-distant future.” ”This is by far the most advanced and most amazing technology, compared to anything, by a factor of 10,” Lee stated.

Methodology:

In this article, we first used a stock screener, Finviz, to list down all AI stocks trading under $1 (as of the writing of this article) with a high average trading volume of 500k to 10M. From the resultant dataset, we chose 10 stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors, using Insider Monkey’s database of 920 hedge funds in Q1 2024 to gauge hedge fund sentiment for stocks. We have used the stock's Revenue Growth Rate (year-over-year) as a tie-breaker in case two or more stocks have the same number of hedge funds invested.

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) gliding through the ocean depths.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 1

Among the most popular AI penny stocks under $1 is Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) which offers marine robotic systems and develops ocean robots controlled by an AI-powered cloud software platform that provides a sliding-scale spectrum of autonomous operations. The corporate office of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is located in Webster, Texas.

In May, Nauticus Robotics, Inc. disclosed its Q1 2024 financial results. Revenue for the first quarter of Nauticus was $0.5 million, down from $2.8 million in the same period last year and $1.1 million in the previous year. In 2023, the revenue growth rate dropped by 42.23% on an annual basis. As of June 7, 2024, Nauticus Robotics, Inc.'s price per share is $0.16.

The diluted EPS declined from $0.99 TTM to -$1.24 in 2022 to -$0.60 in 2023. The yearly revenue decreased by -1.78%, while the EPS improved by 51.61% between 2022 and 2023. This implies that the company's financial performance improved over the specified period. Nauticus reported a $0.4 million net income for the first quarter or $0.01 per basic earnings per share. This contrasts with a $14.1 million net loss from 2023 over the same period and a $39.5 million net loss from the previous quarter, showing that Nauticus is moving in the direction of profitability.

"We have successfully deployed Aquanaut Mark 2 in the Gulf of Mexico and tested the platform at depths greater than 1300 meters," said John W. Gibson, Jr., Nauticus' CEO and President. "We should generate daily revenue from the Aquanaut Mark 2 vehicle beginning in Q3 2024 and have a strong queue of new opportunities developing. To maximize margins, we remain committed to keeping G&A expenses low, which can be seen in our results this quarter.

1 out of the 920 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey during this year’s first quarter had held a stake in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT).

Overall KITT ranks 10th on our list of the most popular AI penny stocks under $1.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.