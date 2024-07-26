Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT): Is It a Good Robotics Stock to Buy Under $10?

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Best Robotics Stocks Under $10. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) stands against the other robotic stocks under $10.

The concept of lifelike machines performing human tasks is fascinating to some and unsettling to others. However, robotics is not about replacing humans; it's about automating repetitive tasks to allow people more time for meaningful activities. Recent breakthroughs, such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) services like ChatGPT, have accelerated the adoption of automation in organizations. Robotics is already transforming our everyday lives, from manufacturing and logistics to MedTech and even our homes, thus revolutionizing numerous industries and streamlining production lines in manufacturing. Most people interact with robots in some capacity. For example, Sony Group Corporation offers the AIBO series, an autonomous entertainment robot for the home, while iRobot Corporation provides Roomba robot vacuums for home cleaning. Additionally, companies like Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Amazon.com, Inc. use robots to automate warehouse management and customer product delivery.

According to Market Research Future, the global robotics market reached $59.7 billion in 2022 and is on an impressive growth trajectory. The market is expected to exceed $200 billion by 2030, driven by a projected 16.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2030. This growth reflects increasing robotics integration across various sectors. Reflecting this growth, a recent press release from the International Robot Federation (IFR) highlights significant investments in automation by U.S. manufacturing companies, with industrial robot installations rising by 12% to 44,303 units in 2023. The automotive industry emerged as the leading adopter of robots in the U.S., followed by the electrical and electronics sectors. The IFR reports that sales in the automotive segment increased by 1% in 2023, with a record 14,678 robots installed, building on a 47% increase in 2022 with 14,472 units installed.

The robotics industry thrives on healthy debates, and one of the most intense recent discussions centers around humanoid robots. Although this topic has been significant for decades, the rise of startups like 1X and Figure, along with projects from established companies like EV market leader Tesla, has brought humanoids back into the spotlight. Advocates argue that since our world is designed for humans, building robots in our image makes sense. Humanoid robots offer advantages in reach, the ability to navigate stairs, and dexterity.

In this context, the robotics industry has garnered attention from notable tech figures. Earlier this year, Bill Gates highlighted several “cutting-edge robotics startups and labs” that excite him, including three companies focused on developing humanoids. Gates started off with Agility Robotics, an American startup that has developed a human-centric, multipurpose robot designed for logistics work. This robot, roughly human-sized, can handle heavy loads and express “emotions” through LEDs on its face to improve interaction with human colleagues. Another notable initiative is Tevel, an Israeli startup deploying autonomous flying robots for continuous selective fruit picking, ensuring ripe apples are harvested around the clock. Gates also mentioned Apptronik, whose robots have the potential to assist astronauts on Moon or Mars missions.

Our Methodology

For this list, we sifted through various ETFs and internet rankings covering robotics stocks to compile an initial list. We then selected the top robotics stocks that were trading under $10 based on overall hedge fund sentiment toward each stock. This assessment was made using data from Insider Monkey’s database, which tracks 919 elite hedge funds as of the end of the first quarter of 2024. The list is organized in ascending order according to the number of hedge fund holders in each firm. Why do we track stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) gliding through the ocean depths.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT)

Share Price as of June 11: $0.27

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT), based in the Houston area, specializes in developing ocean robots, autonomy software, and services for the ocean industries. Nauticus delivers its robotics products and services to both commercial and government customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model, as well as through direct sales of hardware platforms and software licenses. In addition to standalone services and products, the company has developed a range of technology solutions for retrofitting and upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms.

Earlier this February, Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) secured the first tranche of financing before the end of 2023, which reportedly eliminated many of the dilutive warrants and ratchet provisions of the original de-SPAC financing. This new investment is expected to accelerate the certification of Nauticus’ Aquanaut robot, which transforms tethered ROV operations into fully autonomous ones. The flagship robot is set to perform various tasks in water depths ranging from 200 to over 2000 meters in preparation for its inaugural job inspecting a deep-water production facility for a major oil and gas company in the Gulf of Mexico. The company expects to generate daily revenue from the Aquanaut Mark 2 vehicle from Q3 2024.

During Q1 2024, Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) initiated the final assembly of Vehicle 1 and plans to begin testing with Florida Atlantic University in Q2, potentially reducing monthly certification costs by up to 90%. The assembly of Vehicle 3 is pending and will commence once the first two vehicles are revenue-generating.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.