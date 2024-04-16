Natural gas needed in California's clean energy transition, Edison International CEO says

By Laila Kearney

NEW YORK, April 16 - Natural gas will still be needed for electricity generation in California's clean energy transition, Edison International chief Pedro Pizarro said on Tuesday at an industry conference.

Natural gas is the cheapest and most reliable power generating source in the most populous U.S. state, said Pizarro.

Edison International is the parent company of electric utility Southern California Edison.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The role of natural gas in future power generation has been under debate by U.S. states racing to dramatically reduce carbon emissions, primarily by replacing fossil-fired electricity generation with renewable sources like wind and solar, within the next two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

California has set a goal for its electric grid to reach carbon neutrality by 2045.

KEY QUOTE

"We see about 40% of the gas that's flowing through the pipes today still flowing in 2045 and being offset by carbon capture, carbon sequestration and direct air capture," Pizarro said at the BNEF Summit in New York.

CONTEXT

Unlike wind and solar, natural gas emissions contribute to global warming, but the fossil fuel results in fewer carbon emissions than coal and crude oil.

BY THE NUMBERS

About 40 percent of U.S. electricity is powered by natural gas. (Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)