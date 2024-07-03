N.J. man spent $510K for unlimited flights, has flown 24 million miles since 1990. How to earn airline miles today

Tom Stuker is a car dealership consultant from New Jersey — and he’s done pretty well for himself, even having once starred in the reality TV series, “Car Lot Rescue.”

However, Stuker is perhaps even more well-known for a different achievement: he holds the title of the world’s most frequent flyer.

In 1990, United Airlines launched an unprecedented offer: lifetime flight passes priced at $290,000 for a single person or $510,000 for a pair. Stuker opted for the latter, securing passes for himself and a companion.

This granted Stuker and a guest unlimited first-class travel with United Airlines globally. Leveraging this opportunity, Stuker embarked on more than 12,000 flights, surpassing a staggering 24 million miles flown.

“Best investment of my life,” Stuker told the Washington Post.

The pass has afforded him a lifestyle that many travel enthusiasts can only dream of. He has explored more than 100 countries and celebrated more than 120 honeymoons with his wife.

Adjusting for inflation, $510,000 in 1990 equates to approximately $1,189,349 in 2023 dollars, according to the inflation calculator from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Though the initial cost was significant, the value has been immense. For instance, in 2019 alone, Stuker took 373 flights covering 1.46 million miles. If purchased individually, these flights would have amounted to $2.44 million.

United Airlines no longer offers lifetime flight passes, but travelers can still earn substantial miles through other means and enjoy the associated perks. Here’s a look at three ways to rack up those miles today.

Fly with the same carrier

Loyalty pays off when it comes to airline travel. Consistently flying with the same airline can significantly increase your mileage earnings.

Many airlines offer loyalty programs that reward frequent flyers with more points per flight as their tier within the program increases.

By concentrating your travel with one carrier, you not only accumulate miles faster but also enjoy additional benefits such as priority boarding, access to exclusive lounges, and free upgrades.

This strategy is especially beneficial for those who travel often, as reaching elite status can multiply the rewards and provide a more comfortable travel experience.

Use airline or travel credit cards

Applying for and using airline-affiliated or travel credit cards is one of the most effective ways to earn miles without even flying. These cards often come with substantial sign-up bonuses and reward high mile returns on airline purchases, and sometimes on other categories like dining, groceries, and gas.

Paying with your travel credit card for regular expenses can rapidly boost your miles balance, and some cards also offer additional perks such as free checked bags, travel insurance, and annual travel credits, making this method highly advantageous for regular and occasional travelers alike.

Just remember, carrying a balance on any credit card typically results in interest charges. If you want to avoid these charges, it’s important to pay off the balance each month.

Leverage partnerships

Airlines frequently partner with a wide array of businesses including hotels, car rental agencies, and retail stores, allowing you to earn miles through these transactions. By booking stays at partner hotels, renting vehicles from affiliated services, or making purchases through airline shopping portals, travelers can conveniently accrue miles on the ground.

Additionally, many airlines collaborate with restaurants, so dining can also earn you miles. Like using co-branded credit cards, spending money with airline-affiliated vendors can substantially boost your mileage earnings by turning routine expenditures into opportunities to accumulate miles, paving the way for discounted or free future travel.

Utilizing these strategies together can significantly accelerate your mileage accrual, unlocking faster access to travel benefits and rewards.

