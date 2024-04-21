How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle-class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes that are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.

However, because the cost of living and average income vary so widely from state to state, the income needed to be “middle class” in one state could be much more or less than what it takes to be middle class in another. Using Pew’s definition of middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, then found the middle-class income for every state.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Median household income: $59,609

Lowest end of middle class income: $39,739

Highest end of middle class income: $119,218

filo / iStock.com

Alaska

Median household income: $86,370

Lowest end of middle class income: $57,579

Highest end of middle class income: $172,740

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Median household income: $72,581

Lowest end of middle class income: $48,387

Highest end of middle class income: $145,162

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Arkansas

Median household income: $56,335

Lowest end of middle class income: $37,556

Highest end of middle class income: $112,670

©Zillow

California

Median household income: $91,905

Lowest end of middle class income: $61,269

Highest end of middle class income: $183,810

©Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Median household income: $87,598

Lowest end of middle class income: $58,398

Highest end of middle class income: $175,196

Pugalenthi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Median household income: $90,213

Lowest end of middle class income: $60,141

Highest end of middle class income: $180,426

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Delaware

Median household income: $79,325

Lowest end of middle class income: $52,883

Highest end of middle class income: $158,650

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

Median household income: $67,917

Lowest end of middle class income: $45,278

Highest end of middle class income: $135,834

©Shutterstock.com

Georgia

Median household income: $71,355

Lowest end of middle class income: $47,570

Highest end of middle class income: $142,710

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Median household income: $94,814

Lowest end of middle class income: $63,209

Highest end of middle class income: $189,628

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Median household income: $70,214

Lowest end of middle class income: $46,809

Highest end of middle class income: $140,428

©Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Median household income: $78,433

Lowest end of middle class income: $52,288

Highest end of middle class income: $156,866

Purdue9394 / Getty Images

Indiana

Median household income: $67,173

Lowest end of middle class income: $44,782

Highest end of middle class income: $134,346

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Iowa

Median household income: $70,571

Lowest end of middle class income: $47,047

Highest end of middle class income:$141,142

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Kansas

Median household income: $69,747

Lowest end of middle class income: $46,498

Highest end of middle class income: $139,494

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Kentucky

Median household income: $60,183

Lowest end of middle class income: $40,122

Highest end of middle class income: $120,366

Jorg Hackermann / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Median household income: $57,852

Lowest end of middle class income: $38,568

Highest end of middle class income: $115,704

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Median household income: $68,251

Lowest end of middle class income: $45,500

Highest end of middle class income: $136,502

Melpomenem / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Median household income: $98,461

Lowest end of middle class income: $65,640

Highest end of middle class income: $196,922

©Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Median household income: $96,505

Lowest end of middle class income: $64,336

Highest end of middle class income: $193,010

©iStock.com

Michigan

Median household income: $68,505

Lowest end of middle class income: $45,670

Highest end of middle class income: $137,010

YinYang / iStock.com

Minnesota

Median household income: $84,313

Lowest end of middle class income: $56,208

Highest end of middle class income: $168,626

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Median household income: $52,985

Lowest end of middle class income: $35,323

Highest end of middle class income: $105,970

Josh_Weinstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Median household income: $65,920

Lowest end of middle class income: $43,946

Highest end of middle class income: $131,840

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Median household income: $66,341

Lowest end of middle class income: $44,227

Highest end of middle class income: $132,682

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Median household income: $71,722

Lowest end of middle class income: $47,814

Highest end of middle class income: $143,444

LPETTET / Getty Images

Nevada

Median household income: $71,646

Lowest end of middle class income: $47,764

Highest end of middle class income: $143,292

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Median household income: $90,845

Lowest end of middle class income: $60,563

Highest end of middle class income: $181,690

hanusst / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Median household income: $97,126

Lowest end of middle class income: $64,750

Highest end of middle class income: $194,252

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Mexico

Median household income: $58,722

Lowest end of middle class income: $39,148

Highest end of middle class income: $117,444

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Median household income: $81,386

Lowest end of middle class income: $54,257

Highest end of middle class income: $162,772

©Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

Median household income: $66,186

Lowest end of middle class income: $44,124

Highest end of middle class income: $132,372

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Median household income: $73,959

Lowest end of middle class income: $49,306

Highest end of middle class income: $147,918

Jenjira Indon / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Median household income: $66,990

Lowest end of middle class income: $44,660

Highest end of middle class income: $133,980

©Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Median household income: $61,364

Lowest end of middle class income: $40,909

Highest end of middle class income: $122,728

©Zillow

Oregon

Median household income: $76,632

Lowest end of middle class income: $51,087

Highest end of middle class income: $153,264

Pgiam / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $73,170

Lowest end of middle class income: $48,780

Highest end of middle class income: $146,340

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Rhode Island

Median household income: $81,370

Lowest end of middle class income: $54,246

Highest end of middle class income: $162,740

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Median household income: $63,623

Lowest end of middle class income: $42,415

Highest end of middle class income: $127,246

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

Median household income: $69,457

Lowest end of middle class income: $46,304

Highest end of middle class income: $138,914

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Median household income: $64,035

Lowest end of middle class income: $42,690

Highest end of middle class income: $128,070

©Shutterstock.com

Texas

Median household income: $73,035

Lowest end of middle class income: $48,690

Highest end of middle class income: $146,070

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Utah

Median household income: $86,833

Lowest end of middle class income: $57,888

Highest end of middle class income: $173,666

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

Median household income: $74,014

Lowest end of middle class income: $49,342

Highest end of middle class income: $148,028

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Median household income: $87,249

Lowest end of middle class income: $58,165

Highest end of middle class income: $174,498

SEASTOCK / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Median household income: $90,325

Lowest end of middle class income: $60,216

Highest end of middle class income: $180,650

©Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

Median household income: $55,217

Lowest end of middle class income: $36,811

Highest end of middle class income: $110,434

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Median household income: $72,458

Lowest end of middle class income: $48,305

Highest end of middle class income: $144,916

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Median household income: $72,495

Lowest end of middle class income: $48,330

Highest end of middle class income: $144,990

Cynthia Measom and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found every state’s median household income as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Then, by following the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income — “two-thirds to double the income of an area” — we found the middle-class income for every state. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 27, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?