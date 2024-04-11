How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 Michigan Cities

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Whether you have plans to start a family or want to relocate in retirement, many Americans move to Michigan to enjoy the state’s recreational offerings, thriving culture and low cost of living. You may even decide to move to a Michigan city where modest monthly earnings provide you with a comfortable lifestyle.

To determine how much you need to earn to live comfortably, GOBankingRates found the 150 most populated Michigan cities and sourced several factors from the US Census American Community Survey including the city’s total population, total households and median household income. Additional factors sourced include the average single family home value, average mortgage and livability index. From there, GOBankingRates sorted the cities by population.

With cities ranked from the least to highest populations, here’s how much you need to earn to live comfortably in these 25 Michigan cities.

Portage

Total households: 20,370

Total population: 48,936

Median household income: $74,837

Livability: 80

Average home value (January 2024): $265,242

Average mortgage cost: $1,559

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900

Monthly cost of living: $3,459

Battle Creek

Total households: 21,140

Total population: 52,469

Median household income: $49,684

Livability: 73

Average home value (January 2024): $153,598

Average mortgage cost: $903

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,917

Monthly cost of living: $2,820

Kentwood

Total households: 21,480

Total population: 54,042

Median household income: $66,945

Livability: 73

Average home value (January 2024): $300,901

Average mortgage cost: $1,769

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,875

Monthly cost of living: $3,644

Royal Oak

Total households: 28,986

Total population: 58,053

Median household income: $92,799

Livability: 82

Average home value (January 2024): $307,445

Average mortgage cost: $1,808

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,999

Monthly cost of living: $3,806

Saint Clair Shores

Total households: 27,295

Total population: 58,656

Median household income: $71,481

Livability: 79

Average home value (January 2024): $212,246

Average mortgage cost: $1,248

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,083

Monthly cost of living: $3,331

Pontiac

Total households: 25,343

Total population: 61,965

Median household income: $40,307

Livability: 64

Average home value (January 2024): $111,440

Average mortgage cost: $655

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,064

Monthly cost of living: $2,719

Dearborn Heights

Total households: 22,070

Total population: 62,474

Median household income: $58,335

Livability: 79

Average home value (January 2024): $183,686

Average mortgage cost: $1,080

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,145

Monthly cost of living: $3,225

Taylor

Total households: 24,816

Total population: 62,937

Median household income: $59,352

Livability: 77

Average home value (January 2024): $158,578

Average mortgage cost: $932

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,066

Monthly cost of living: $2,998

Novi

Total households: 26,516

Total population: 65,870

Median household income: $110,588

Livability: 85

Average home value (January 2024): $489,508

Average mortgage cost: $2,878

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,048

Monthly cost of living: $4,926

Kalamazoo

Total households: 29,111

Total population: 73,342

Median household income: $48,649

Livability: 75

Average home value (January 2024): $215,201

Average mortgage cost: $1,265

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,885

Monthly cost of living: $3,150

Rochester Hills

Total households: 28,988

Total population: 76,041

Median household income: $115,968

Livability: 76

Average home value (January 2024): $432,696

Average mortgage cost: $2,544

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,044

Monthly cost of living: $4,588

Southfield

Total households: 34,404

Total population: 76,107

Median household income: $63,980

Livability: 71

Average home value (January 2024): $256,976

Average mortgage cost: $1,511

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,039

Monthly cost of living: $3,549

Wyoming

Total households: 28,544

Total population: 76,732

Median household income: $67,234

Livability: 76

Average home value (January 2024): $252,715

Average mortgage cost: $1,486

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,885

Monthly cost of living: $3,371

Flint

Total households: 33,854

Total population: 81,863

Median household income: $35,451

Livability: 74

Average home value (January 2024): $53,047

Average mortgage cost: $312

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,845

Monthly cost of living: $2,157

Farmington Hills

Total households: 35,366

Total population: 83,562

Median household income: $101,728

Livability: 80

Average home value (January 2024): $369,597

Average mortgage cost: $2,173

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,059

Monthly cost of living: $4,232

Westland

Total households: 35,286

Total population: 84,806

Median household income: $59,930

Livability: 75

Average home value (January 2024): $191,927

Average mortgage cost: $1,128

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,954

Monthly cost of living: $3,082

Troy

Total households: 33,000

Total population: 87,170

Median household income: $115,639

Livability: 77

Average home value (January 2024): $414,200

Average mortgage cost: $2,435

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,055

Monthly cost of living: $4,490

Livonia

Total households: 37,789

Total population: 94,928

Median household income: $92,458

Livability: 75

Average home value (January 2024): $279,787

Average mortgage cost: $1,645

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,980

Monthly cost of living: $3,625

Dearborn

Total households: 35,968

Total population: 108,414

Median household income: $64,600

Livability: 77

Average home value (January 2024): $211,176

Average mortgage cost: $1,242

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,947

Monthly cost of living: $3,188

Lansing

Total households: 50,137

Total population: 112,986

Median household income: $50,747

Livability: 78

Average home value (January 2024): $137,710

Average mortgage cost: $810

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,928

Monthly cost of living: $2,738

Ann Arbor

Total households: 50,110

Total population: 122,216

Median household income: $78,546

Livability: 89

Average home value (January 2024): $504,038

Average mortgage cost: $2,963

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,105

Monthly cost of living: $5,069

Sterling Heights

Total households: 50,989

Total population: 133,744

Median household income: $75,381

Livability: 73

Average home value (January 2024): $283,746

Average mortgage cost: $1,668

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,946

Monthly cost of living: $3,614

Warren

Total households: 54,483

Total population: 138,588

Median household income: $61,633

Livability: 73

Average home value (January 2024): $189,559

Average mortgage cost: $1,114

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,912

Monthly cost of living: $3,026

Grand Rapids

Total households: 79,009

Total population: 198,096

Median household income: $61,634

Livability: 83

Average home value (January 2024): $258,042

Average mortgage cost: $1,517

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,890

Monthly cost of living: $3,407

Detroit

Total households: 249,518

Total population: 636,787

Median household income: $37,761

Livability: 73

Average home value (January 2024): $67,388

Average mortgage cost: $396

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900

Monthly cost of living: $2,296

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Michigan to find how much someone needs to earn to live comfortably in cities across Michigan. GOBankingRates started by finding the 150 most populated cities in Michigan as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted by population from most to least populated city to find the average amount needed to live comfortably in the major Michigan cities. All the data was collected on and is up to date as of April 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 Michigan Cities