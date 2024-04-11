Advertisement
How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 Michigan Cities

Heather Taylor
·7 min read
pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Whether you have plans to start a family or want to relocate in retirement, many Americans move to Michigan to enjoy the state’s recreational offerings, thriving culture and low cost of living. You may even decide to move to a Michigan city where modest monthly earnings provide you with a comfortable lifestyle.

To determine how much you need to earn to live comfortably, GOBankingRates found the 150 most populated Michigan cities and sourced several factors from the US Census American Community Survey including the city’s total population, total households and median household income. Additional factors sourced include the average single family home value, average mortgage and livability index. From there, GOBankingRates sorted the cities by population.

With cities ranked from the least to highest populations, here’s how much you need to earn to live comfortably in these 25 Michigan cities.

ShriramPatki / iStock.com
ShriramPatki / iStock.com

Portage

  • Total households: 20,370

  • Total population: 48,936

  • Median household income: $74,837

  • Livability: 80

  • Average home value (January 2024): $265,242

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,559

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,459

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Battle Creek

  • Total households: 21,140

  • Total population: 52,469

  • Median household income: $49,684

  • Livability: 73

  • Average home value (January 2024): $153,598

  • Average mortgage cost: $903

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,917

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,820

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentwood

  • Total households: 21,480

  • Total population: 54,042

  • Median household income: $66,945

  • Livability: 73

  • Average home value (January 2024): $300,901

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,769

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,875

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,644

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Royal Oak

  • Total households: 28,986

  • Total population: 58,053

  • Median household income: $92,799

  • Livability: 82

  • Average home value (January 2024): $307,445

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,808

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,999

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,806

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images

Saint Clair Shores

  • Total households: 27,295

  • Total population: 58,656

  • Median household income: $71,481

  • Livability: 79

  • Average home value (January 2024): $212,246

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,248

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,083

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,331

OmidGul / Wikimedia Commons
OmidGul / Wikimedia Commons

Pontiac

  • Total households: 25,343

  • Total population: 61,965

  • Median household income: $40,307

  • Livability: 64

  • Average home value (January 2024): $111,440

  • Average mortgage cost: $655

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,064

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,719

corfoto / Getty Images
corfoto / Getty Images

Dearborn Heights

  • Total households: 22,070

  • Total population: 62,474

  • Median household income: $58,335

  • Livability: 79

  • Average home value (January 2024): $183,686

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,080

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,145

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,225

City of Taylor / Wikimedia Commons
City of Taylor / Wikimedia Commons

Taylor

  • Total households: 24,816

  • Total population: 62,937

  • Median household income: $59,352

  • Livability: 77

  • Average home value (January 2024): $158,578

  • Average mortgage cost: $932

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,066

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,998

SNEHIT / Shutterstock.com
SNEHIT / Shutterstock.com

Novi

  • Total households: 26,516

  • Total population: 65,870

  • Median household income: $110,588

  • Livability: 85

  • Average home value (January 2024): $489,508

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,878

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,048

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,926

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kalamazoo

  • Total households: 29,111

  • Total population: 73,342

  • Median household income: $48,649

  • Livability: 75

  • Average home value (January 2024): $215,201

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,265

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,885

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,150

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rochester Hills

  • Total households: 28,988

  • Total population: 76,041

  • Median household income: $115,968

  • Livability: 76

  • Average home value (January 2024): $432,696

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,544

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,044

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,588

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Southfield

  • Total households: 34,404

  • Total population: 76,107

  • Median household income: $63,980

  • Livability: 71

  • Average home value (January 2024): $256,976

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,511

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,039

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,549

Michigan Municipal League / Flickr.com
Michigan Municipal League / Flickr.com

Wyoming

  • Total households: 28,544

  • Total population: 76,732

  • Median household income: $67,234

  • Livability: 76

  • Average home value (January 2024): $252,715

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,486

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,885

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,371

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Flint

  • Total households: 33,854

  • Total population: 81,863

  • Median household income: $35,451

  • Livability: 74

  • Average home value (January 2024): $53,047

  • Average mortgage cost: $312

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,845

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,157

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Farmington Hills

  • Total households: 35,366

  • Total population: 83,562

  • Median household income: $101,728

  • Livability: 80

  • Average home value (January 2024): $369,597

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,173

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,059

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,232

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Westland

  • Total households: 35,286

  • Total population: 84,806

  • Median household income: $59,930

  • Livability: 75

  • Average home value (January 2024): $191,927

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,128

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,954

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,082

©Wikimedia Commons
©Wikimedia Commons

Troy

  • Total households: 33,000

  • Total population: 87,170

  • Median household income: $115,639

  • Livability: 77

  • Average home value (January 2024): $414,200

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,435

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,055

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,490

Andrew Jameson / Wikimedia Commons
Andrew Jameson / Wikimedia Commons

Livonia

  • Total households: 37,789

  • Total population: 94,928

  • Median household income: $92,458

  • Livability: 75

  • Average home value (January 2024): $279,787

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,645

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,980

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,625

corfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
corfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dearborn

  • Total households: 35,968

  • Total population: 108,414

  • Median household income: $64,600

  • Livability: 77

  • Average home value (January 2024): $211,176

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,242

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,947

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,188

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Lansing

  • Total households: 50,137

  • Total population: 112,986

  • Median household income: $50,747

  • Livability: 78

  • Average home value (January 2024): $137,710

  • Average mortgage cost: $810

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,928

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,738

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Ann Arbor

  • Total households: 50,110

  • Total population: 122,216

  • Median household income: $78,546

  • Livability: 89

  • Average home value (January 2024): $504,038

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,963

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,105

  • Monthly cost of living: $5,069

Nheyob / Wikimedia Commons
Nheyob / Wikimedia Commons

Sterling Heights

  • Total households: 50,989

  • Total population: 133,744

  • Median household income: $75,381

  • Livability: 73

  • Average home value (January 2024): $283,746

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,668

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,946

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,614

Darren56brown / Wikimedia Commons
Darren56brown / Wikimedia Commons

Warren

  • Total households: 54,483

  • Total population: 138,588

  • Median household income: $61,633

  • Livability: 73

  • Average home value (January 2024): $189,559

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,114

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,912

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,026

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Grand Rapids

  • Total households: 79,009

  • Total population: 198,096

  • Median household income: $61,634

  • Livability: 83

  • Average home value (January 2024): $258,042

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,517

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,890

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,407

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Detroit

  • Total households: 249,518

  • Total population: 636,787

  • Median household income: $37,761

  • Livability: 73

  • Average home value (January 2024): $67,388

  • Average mortgage cost: $396

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,296

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Michigan to find how much someone needs to earn to live comfortably in cities across Michigan. GOBankingRates started by finding the 150 most populated cities in Michigan as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted by population from most to least populated city to find the average amount needed to live comfortably in the major Michigan cities. All the data was collected on and is up to date as of April 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 Michigan Cities