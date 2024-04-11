How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 Michigan Cities
Whether you have plans to start a family or want to relocate in retirement, many Americans move to Michigan to enjoy the state’s recreational offerings, thriving culture and low cost of living. You may even decide to move to a Michigan city where modest monthly earnings provide you with a comfortable lifestyle.
To determine how much you need to earn to live comfortably, GOBankingRates found the 150 most populated Michigan cities and sourced several factors from the US Census American Community Survey including the city’s total population, total households and median household income. Additional factors sourced include the average single family home value, average mortgage and livability index. From there, GOBankingRates sorted the cities by population.
With cities ranked from the least to highest populations, here’s how much you need to earn to live comfortably in these 25 Michigan cities.
See More: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors
Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy
Portage
Total households: 20,370
Total population: 48,936
Median household income: $74,837
Livability: 80
Average home value (January 2024): $265,242
Average mortgage cost: $1,559
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900
Monthly cost of living: $3,459
Learn More: 12 Assets To Avoid Leaving to Your Heirs When You Die
That’s Interesting: I’m a Rare Coin Collector: How To Spot Valuable Coins
Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps
Battle Creek
Total households: 21,140
Total population: 52,469
Median household income: $49,684
Livability: 73
Average home value (January 2024): $153,598
Average mortgage cost: $903
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,917
Monthly cost of living: $2,820
Read Next: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class
Kentwood
Total households: 21,480
Total population: 54,042
Median household income: $66,945
Livability: 73
Average home value (January 2024): $300,901
Average mortgage cost: $1,769
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,875
Monthly cost of living: $3,644
Royal Oak
Total households: 28,986
Total population: 58,053
Median household income: $92,799
Livability: 82
Average home value (January 2024): $307,445
Average mortgage cost: $1,808
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,999
Monthly cost of living: $3,806
For You: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: What Being Broke Taught Me About Keeping Wealth
Saint Clair Shores
Total households: 27,295
Total population: 58,656
Median household income: $71,481
Livability: 79
Average home value (January 2024): $212,246
Average mortgage cost: $1,248
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,083
Monthly cost of living: $3,331
Pontiac
Total households: 25,343
Total population: 61,965
Median household income: $40,307
Livability: 64
Average home value (January 2024): $111,440
Average mortgage cost: $655
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,064
Monthly cost of living: $2,719
Check Out: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies
Dearborn Heights
Total households: 22,070
Total population: 62,474
Median household income: $58,335
Livability: 79
Average home value (January 2024): $183,686
Average mortgage cost: $1,080
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,145
Monthly cost of living: $3,225
Taylor
Total households: 24,816
Total population: 62,937
Median household income: $59,352
Livability: 77
Average home value (January 2024): $158,578
Average mortgage cost: $932
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,066
Monthly cost of living: $2,998
Trending Now: How To Triple Your Savings: 8 Proven Techniques for Financial Success
Novi
Total households: 26,516
Total population: 65,870
Median household income: $110,588
Livability: 85
Average home value (January 2024): $489,508
Average mortgage cost: $2,878
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,048
Monthly cost of living: $4,926
Kalamazoo
Total households: 29,111
Total population: 73,342
Median household income: $48,649
Livability: 75
Average home value (January 2024): $215,201
Average mortgage cost: $1,265
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,885
Monthly cost of living: $3,150
Be Aware: 9 Bills Frugal People Don’t Pay
Rochester Hills
Total households: 28,988
Total population: 76,041
Median household income: $115,968
Livability: 76
Average home value (January 2024): $432,696
Average mortgage cost: $2,544
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,044
Monthly cost of living: $4,588
Southfield
Total households: 34,404
Total population: 76,107
Median household income: $63,980
Livability: 71
Average home value (January 2024): $256,976
Average mortgage cost: $1,511
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,039
Monthly cost of living: $3,549
Explore More: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever
Wyoming
Total households: 28,544
Total population: 76,732
Median household income: $67,234
Livability: 76
Average home value (January 2024): $252,715
Average mortgage cost: $1,486
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,885
Monthly cost of living: $3,371
Flint
Total households: 33,854
Total population: 81,863
Median household income: $35,451
Livability: 74
Average home value (January 2024): $53,047
Average mortgage cost: $312
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,845
Monthly cost of living: $2,157
Discover Next: 5 Rare Coins That Sold for At Least $600,000
Farmington Hills
Total households: 35,366
Total population: 83,562
Median household income: $101,728
Livability: 80
Average home value (January 2024): $369,597
Average mortgage cost: $2,173
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,059
Monthly cost of living: $4,232
Westland
Total households: 35,286
Total population: 84,806
Median household income: $59,930
Livability: 75
Average home value (January 2024): $191,927
Average mortgage cost: $1,128
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,954
Monthly cost of living: $3,082
View More: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You
Troy
Total households: 33,000
Total population: 87,170
Median household income: $115,639
Livability: 77
Average home value (January 2024): $414,200
Average mortgage cost: $2,435
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,055
Monthly cost of living: $4,490
Livonia
Total households: 37,789
Total population: 94,928
Median household income: $92,458
Livability: 75
Average home value (January 2024): $279,787
Average mortgage cost: $1,645
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,980
Monthly cost of living: $3,625
That’s Interesting: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell
Dearborn
Total households: 35,968
Total population: 108,414
Median household income: $64,600
Livability: 77
Average home value (January 2024): $211,176
Average mortgage cost: $1,242
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,947
Monthly cost of living: $3,188
Lansing
Total households: 50,137
Total population: 112,986
Median household income: $50,747
Livability: 78
Average home value (January 2024): $137,710
Average mortgage cost: $810
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,928
Monthly cost of living: $2,738
For You: Tony Robbins: These 3 Investments Will Make You Rich
Ann Arbor
Total households: 50,110
Total population: 122,216
Median household income: $78,546
Livability: 89
Average home value (January 2024): $504,038
Average mortgage cost: $2,963
Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,105
Monthly cost of living: $5,069
Sterling Heights
Total households: 50,989
Total population: 133,744
Median household income: $75,381
Livability: 73
Average home value (January 2024): $283,746
Average mortgage cost: $1,668
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,946
Monthly cost of living: $3,614
Find Out: Warren Buffett Sold His Apple Stock – Here’s Why
Warren
Total households: 54,483
Total population: 138,588
Median household income: $61,633
Livability: 73
Average home value (January 2024): $189,559
Average mortgage cost: $1,114
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,912
Monthly cost of living: $3,026
Grand Rapids
Total households: 79,009
Total population: 198,096
Median household income: $61,634
Livability: 83
Average home value (January 2024): $258,042
Average mortgage cost: $1,517
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,890
Monthly cost of living: $3,407
Explore More: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2024
Detroit
Total households: 249,518
Total population: 636,787
Median household income: $37,761
Livability: 73
Average home value (January 2024): $67,388
Average mortgage cost: $396
Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,900
Monthly cost of living: $2,296
Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Michigan to find how much someone needs to earn to live comfortably in cities across Michigan. GOBankingRates started by finding the 150 most populated cities in Michigan as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted by population from most to least populated city to find the average amount needed to live comfortably in the major Michigan cities. All the data was collected on and is up to date as of April 8, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 Michigan Cities