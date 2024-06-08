How Much HOA and Other Fees Will Cost Homebuyers in 14 Cities

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Homeowners associations (HOAs) have exploded in popularity across the United States over the past few decades. These residential communities come with shared amenities and services but also mandatory monthly fees that can put a dent in your budget. Just how much are we talking?

The latest data from RubyHome Real Estate reveals there were around 365,000 community associations nationwide as of 2023, housing a whopping 75.5 million residents across 28.2 million units. That means more than 1 in 4 Americans are living that HOA life.

Of course, HOA fees can vary drastically depending on where you live and what kinds of amenities your community offers. In luxury markets such as New York City and San Francisco, be prepared to shell out over $400 per month. But, fear not, fees are much more affordable in other major metros.

If you’re a prospective homebuyer sizing up properties in HOA communities, don’t just look at the monthly fees. You’ll also want to consider what percentage of the state’s population actually lives in HOAs to gauge just how common they are in that area.

Of course, these fees can vary significantly within each city and community. It’s also not uncommon for additional fees to be charged for services such as trash collection, security or maintenance of common areas. Whether you go with an HOA or not, it’s important to go in with eyes wide open about the costs — and benefits — associated with them.

Here’s a rundown of the average monthly HOA fees and related stats for 14 major U.S. metro areas to help you budget accordingly.

Information comes from Foundation for Community Association Research and the American Housing Survey.

Atlanta

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $117

Population in Georgia living in HOA: 21.8%

Average Annual Property Tax in Georgia: $3,262

Boston

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $444

Population in Massachusetts living in HOA: 23.8%

Average Annual Property Tax in Massachusetts: $4,535

Chicago

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $312

Population in Illinois living in HOA: 30.0%

Average Annual Property Tax in Illinois: $9,006

Dallas

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $98

Population in Texas living in HOA: 20.6%

Average Annual Property Tax in Texas: $4,777

Detroit

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $114

Population in Michigan living in HOA: 14.1%

Average Annual Property Tax in Michigan: $7,370

Houston

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $127

Population in Texas living in HOA: 20.6%

Average Annual Property Tax in Texas: $4,777

Los Angeles

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $366

Population in California living in HOA: 35.6%

Average Annual Property Tax in California: $5,347

Miami

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $283

Population in Florida living in HOA: 44.5%

Average Annual Property Tax in Florida: $6,489

New York City

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $653

Population in New York living in HOA: 18.8%

Average Annual Property Tax in New York: $3,407

Philadelphia

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $171

Population in Pennsylvania living in HOA: 10.3%

Average Annual Property Tax in Pennsylvania: $7,087

Phoenix

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $148

Population in Arizona living in HOA: 30.5%

Average Annual Property Tax in Arizona: $2,520

San Francisco

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $390

Population in California living in HOA: 35.6%

Average Annual Property Tax in California: $5,347

Seattle

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $189

Population in Washington living in HOA: 31.0%

Average Annual Property Tax in Washington: $3,193

Washington, D.C.

Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $193

Population in District of Columbia living in HOA: 20.0%

Average Annual Property Tax in District of Columbia: $3,699

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much HOA and Other Fees Will Cost Homebuyers in 14 Cities