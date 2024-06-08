How Much HOA and Other Fees Will Cost Homebuyers in 14 Cities
Homeowners associations (HOAs) have exploded in popularity across the United States over the past few decades. These residential communities come with shared amenities and services but also mandatory monthly fees that can put a dent in your budget. Just how much are we talking?
The latest data from RubyHome Real Estate reveals there were around 365,000 community associations nationwide as of 2023, housing a whopping 75.5 million residents across 28.2 million units. That means more than 1 in 4 Americans are living that HOA life.
Check Out: Is Barbara Corcoran Right About the Housing Market?
For You: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup
Of course, HOA fees can vary drastically depending on where you live and what kinds of amenities your community offers. In luxury markets such as New York City and San Francisco, be prepared to shell out over $400 per month. But, fear not, fees are much more affordable in other major metros.
If you’re a prospective homebuyer sizing up properties in HOA communities, don’t just look at the monthly fees. You’ll also want to consider what percentage of the state’s population actually lives in HOAs to gauge just how common they are in that area.
Of course, these fees can vary significantly within each city and community. It’s also not uncommon for additional fees to be charged for services such as trash collection, security or maintenance of common areas. Whether you go with an HOA or not, it’s important to go in with eyes wide open about the costs — and benefits — associated with them.
Here’s a rundown of the average monthly HOA fees and related stats for 14 major U.S. metro areas to help you budget accordingly.
Information comes from Foundation for Community Association Research and the American Housing Survey.
Also see how HOA fees are making your home more unaffordable.
Atlanta
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $117
Population in Georgia living in HOA: 21.8%
Average Annual Property Tax in Georgia: $3,262
Read More: Barbara Corcoran Reveals 3 Cities To Invest in Real Estate Now Before Prices Skyrocket
Be Aware: Don’t Buy a House in These 3 Cities Facing a ‘Climate Change Real Estate Bubble’
Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.
Boston
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $444
Population in Massachusetts living in HOA: 23.8%
Average Annual Property Tax in Massachusetts: $4,535
Find Out: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State
Chicago
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $312
Population in Illinois living in HOA: 30.0%
Average Annual Property Tax in Illinois: $9,006
Dallas
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $98
Population in Texas living in HOA: 20.6%
Average Annual Property Tax in Texas: $4,777
Detroit
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $114
Population in Michigan living in HOA: 14.1%
Average Annual Property Tax in Michigan: $7,370
Explore More: 5 Midwest Cities Where You Can Buy Luxury Homes for $100,000 or Less
Houston
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $127
Population in Texas living in HOA: 20.6%
Average Annual Property Tax in Texas: $4,777
Los Angeles
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $366
Population in California living in HOA: 35.6%
Average Annual Property Tax in California: $5,347
Miami
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $283
Population in Florida living in HOA: 44.5%
Average Annual Property Tax in Florida: $6,489
Be Aware: 4 Reasons You Might Regret Buying a Home in Florida
New York City
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $653
Population in New York living in HOA: 18.8%
Average Annual Property Tax in New York: $3,407
Philadelphia
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $171
Population in Pennsylvania living in HOA: 10.3%
Average Annual Property Tax in Pennsylvania: $7,087
Phoenix
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $148
Population in Arizona living in HOA: 30.5%
Average Annual Property Tax in Arizona: $2,520
Discover More: 50 Most Affordable Cities for Homebuyers
San Francisco
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $390
Population in California living in HOA: 35.6%
Average Annual Property Tax in California: $5,347
Seattle
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $189
Population in Washington living in HOA: 31.0%
Average Annual Property Tax in Washington: $3,193
Washington, D.C.
Mean Monthly HOA Fee: $193
Population in District of Columbia living in HOA: 20.0%
Average Annual Property Tax in District of Columbia: $3,699
More From GOBankingRates
I Have Driven Over 250 Car Models: These Are the 3 Best and Worst for Your Money
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much HOA and Other Fees Will Cost Homebuyers in 14 Cities