How Much You Need To Earn To Comfortably Own a House in These 100 Big Cities

J. David Herman
·19 min read
urbazon / Getty Images
urbazon / Getty Images

The differences in annual salary needed to afford a house across the U.S. are vast — even when you hone in on just the 100 largest housing markets.

In the most expensive housing market on that list, you need to make about $343,000 a year to comfortably own a home, according to recently released GOBankingRates estimates. In the least expensive housing market, an annual salary of just $14,000 may suffice.

In the most expensive housing market, a 20% down payment on a home will run you nearly $329,000. In the least expensive housing market, you could theoretically buy five entire homes for that much.

GOBankingRates has included these two housing markets and all points in between in a new ranking of the 100 largest markets in the U.S. We’ve ranked them from least to most affordable, based on how large of a salary you need in each market.

To calculate salary needed for each market, GBR determined average home values based 2024 home values, then factored in a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with an interest rate of 6.82% and a 20% down payment. GBR also assumed housing costs wouldn’t exceed 30% of gross income (though this is aspirational for many homebuyers and homeowners these days). A full methodology is included at the end of the story.

Here’s the list, complete with average home value, 20% down payment, monthly and annual mortgage cost and minimum salary needed for each market.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

  • Average home value (2024): $1,642,715

  • 20% down payment: $328,543

  • Monthly mortgage: $8,585

  • Annual mortgage: $103,019

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $343,397

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

  • Average home value (2024): $1,505,320

  • 20% down payment: $301,064

  • Monthly mortgage: $7,867

  • Annual mortgage: $94,403

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $314,676

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com
Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

San Francisco, California

  • Average home value (2024): $1,366,329

  • 20% down payment: $273,266

  • Monthly mortgage: $7,141

  • Annual mortgage: $85,686

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $285,621

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Average home value (2024): $1,269,355

  • 20% down payment: $253,871

  • Monthly mortgage: $6,634

  • Annual mortgage: $79,605

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $265,349

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Diego, California

  • Average home value (2024): $1,110,793

  • 20% down payment: $222,159

  • Monthly mortgage: $5,805

  • Annual mortgage: $69,661

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $232,203

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

Los Angeles, California

  • Average home value (2024): $1,026,703

  • 20% down payment: $205,341

  • Monthly mortgage: $5,366

  • Annual mortgage: $64,387

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $214,625

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Seattle, Washington

  • Average home value (2024): $927,531

  • 20% down payment: $185,506

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,847

  • Annual mortgage: $58,168

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $193,893

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anaheim, California

  • Average home value (2024): $907,766

  • 20% down payment: $181,553

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,744

  • Annual mortgage: $56,929

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $189,762

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long Beach, California

  • Average home value (2024): $896,906

  • 20% down payment: $179,381

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,687

  • Annual mortgage: $56,247

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $187,492

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chula Vista, California

  • Average home value (2024): $876,359

  • 20% down payment: $175,272

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,580

  • Annual mortgage: $54,959

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $183,196

Sundry Photography / Getty Images
Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Oakland, California

  • Average home value (2024): $854,810

  • 20% down payment: $170,962

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,467

  • Annual mortgage: $53,607

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $178,692

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Ana, California

  • Average home value (2024): $829,777

  • 20% down payment: $165,956

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,336

  • Annual mortgage: $52,038

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $173,459

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York, New York

  • Average home value (2024): $762,312

  • 20% down payment: $152,462

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,984

  • Annual mortgage: $47,807

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $159,356

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boston, Massachusetts

  • Average home value (2024): $760,054

  • 20% down payment: $152,011

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,972

  • Annual mortgage: $47,665

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $158,884

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Naples, Florida

  • Average home value (2024): $723,787

  • 20% down payment: $144,757

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,783

  • Annual mortgage: $45,391

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $151,302

miralex / Getty Images
miralex / Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

  • Average home value (2024): $718,310

  • 20% down payment: $143,662

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,754

  • Annual mortgage: $45,047

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $150,157

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Riverside, California

  • Average home value (2024): $628,435

  • 20% down payment: $125,687

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,284

  • Annual mortgage: $39,411

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $131,370

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami, Florida

  • Average home value (2024): $610,322

  • 20% down payment: $122,064

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,190

  • Annual mortgage: $38,275

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $127,583

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver, Colorado

  • Average home value (2024): $608,250

  • 20% down payment: $112,108

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,179

  • Annual mortgage: $38,145

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $127,150

John Penney / Getty Images
John Penney / Getty Images

Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Average home value (2024): $590,595

  • 20% down payment: $118,119

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,086

  • Annual mortgage: $37,038

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $123,459

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gilbert, Arizona

  • Average home value (2024): $576,862

  • 20% down payment: $115,372

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,015

  • Annual mortgage: $36,177

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $120,589

krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Silver Spring, Maryland

  • Average home value (2024): $560,539

  • 20% down payment: $112,108

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,929

  • Annual mortgage: $35,153

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $117,177

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Austin, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $558,846

  • 20% down payment: $111,769

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,921

  • Annual mortgage: $35,047

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $116,823

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reno, Nevada

  • Average home value (2024): $547,599

  • 20% down payment: $109,520

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,862

  • Annual mortgage: $34,341

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $114,471

DaveAlan / Getty Images
DaveAlan / Getty Images

Portland, Oregon

  • Average home value (2024): $546,885

  • 20% down payment: $109,377

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,858

  • Annual mortgage: $34,297

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $114,322

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chandler, Arizona

  • Average home value (2024): $533,097

  • 20% down payment: $106,619

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,786

  • Annual mortgage: $33,432

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $111,440

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

Plano, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $522,832

  • 20% down payment: $104,566

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,732

  • Annual mortgage: $32,788

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $109,294

arinahabich / Getty Images/iStockphoto
arinahabich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aurora, Colorado

  • Average home value (2024): $504,866

  • 20% down payment: $100,973

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,638

  • Annual mortgage: $31,662

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $105,538

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Vancouver, Washington

  • Average home value (2024): $501,350

  • 20% down payment: $100,270

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,620

  • Annual mortgage: $31,441

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $104,804

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Henderson, Nevada

  • Average home value (2024): $484,929

  • 20% down payment: $96,986

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,534

  • Annual mortgage: $30,411

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $101,371

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento, California

  • Average home value (2024): $478,014

  • 20% down payment: $95,603

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,498

  • Annual mortgage: $29,978

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $99,925

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto
picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boise, Idaho

  • Average home value (2024): $476,700

  • 20% down payment: $95,340

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,491

  • Annual mortgage: $29,895

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $99,651

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marietta, Georgia

  • Average home value (2024): $475,922

  • 20% down payment: $95,184

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,487

  • Annual mortgage: $29,846

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $99,488

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Average home value (2024): $455,797

  • 20% down payment: $91,159

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,382

  • Annual mortgage: $28,584

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $95,281

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newark, New Jersey

  • Average home value (2024): $453,868

  • 20% down payment: $90,774

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,372

  • Annual mortgage: $28,463

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $94,878

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mesa, Arizona

  • Average home value (2024): $445,168

  • 20% down payment: $89,034

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,326

  • Annual mortgage: $27,918

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $93,059

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Average home value (2024): $443,090

  • 20% down payment: $88,618

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,316

  • Annual mortgage: $27,787

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $92,625

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Average home value (2024): $441,590

  • 20% down payment: $88,318

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,308

  • Annual mortgage: $27,693

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $92,311

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

Atlanta, Georgia

  • Average home value (2024): $437,452

  • 20% down payment: $87,490

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,286

  • Annual mortgage: $27,434

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $91,446

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Modesto, California

  • Average home value (2024): $436,756

  • 20% down payment: $87,351

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,283

  • Annual mortgage: $27,390

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $91,301

MattGush / Getty Images
MattGush / Getty Images

Stockton, California

  • Average home value (2024): $436,668

  • 20% down payment: $87,334

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,282

  • Annual mortgage: $27,385

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $91,282

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Phoenix, Arizona

  • Average home value (2024): $434,636

  • 20% down payment: $86,927

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,271

  • Annual mortgage: $27,257

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $90,857

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Average home value (2024): $428,096

  • 20% down payment: $85,619

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,237

  • Annual mortgage: $26,847

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $89,490

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Orlando, Florida

  • Average home value (2024): $408,384

  • 20% down payment: $81,677

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,134

  • Annual mortgage: $25,611

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $85,370

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Average home value (2024): $402,524

  • 20% down payment: $80,505

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,104

  • Annual mortgage: $25,243

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $84,145

mrtom-uk / Getty Images
mrtom-uk / Getty Images

Durham, North Carolina

  • Average home value (2024): $399,836

  • 20% down payment: $79,967

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,090

  • Annual mortgage: $25,075

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $83,583

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Average home value (2024): $399,000

  • 20% down payment: $79,800

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,085

  • Annual mortgage: $25,022

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $83,408

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Saint Petersburg, Florida

  • Average home value (2024): $392,091

  • 20% down payment: $78,418

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,049

  • Annual mortgage: $24,589

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $81,964

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Tampa, Florida

  • Average home value (2024): $388,462

  • 20% down payment: $77,692

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,030

  • Annual mortgage: $24,362

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $81,205

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Bakersfield, California

  • Average home value (2024): $383,909

  • 20% down payment: $76,782

  • Monthly mortgage: $2,006

  • Annual mortgage: $24,076

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $80,253

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lawrenceville, Georgia

  • Average home value (2024): $381,528

  • 20% down payment: $76,305.53

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,994

  • Annual mortgage: $23,927

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $79,756

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spokane, Washington

  • Average home value (2024): $380,668

  • 20% down payment: $76,134

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,989

  • Annual mortgage: $23,873

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $79,576

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Fresno, California

  • Average home value (2024): $379,687

  • 20% down payment: $75,937

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,984

  • Annual mortgage: $23,811

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $79,370

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Spring, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $360,837

  • 20% down payment: $72,167

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,886

  • Annual mortgage: $22,629

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $75,430

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Average home value (2024): $345,163

  • 20% down payment: $69,033

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,804

  • Annual mortgage: $21,646

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $72,154

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Katy, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $344,058

  • 20% down payment: $68,812

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,798

  • Annual mortgage: $21,577

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $71,923

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Richmond, Virginia

  • Average home value (2024): $337,803

  • 20% down payment: $67,561

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,765

  • Annual mortgage: $21,185

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $70,615

dszc / iStock.com
dszc / iStock.com

Tucson, Arizona

  • Average home value (2024): $334,729

  • 20% down payment: $66,946

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,749

  • Annual mortgage: $20,992

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $69,973

Aerial_Views / Getty Images
Aerial_Views / Getty Images

Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Average home value (2024): $328,806

  • 20% down payment: $65,761

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,718

  • Annual mortgage: $20,620

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $68,734

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Average home value (2024): $323,814

  • 20% down payment: $64,763

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,692

  • Annual mortgage: $20,307

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $67,691

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Dallas, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $322,416

  • 20% down payment: $64,483

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,685

  • Annual mortgage: $20,220

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $67,399

Dorti / Shutterstock.com
Dorti / Shutterstock.com

Arlington, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $315,774

  • 20% down payment: $63,155

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,650

  • Annual mortgage: $19,803

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $66,010

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $302,386

  • 20% down payment: $60,477

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,580

  • Annual mortgage: $18,963

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $63,212

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Average home value (2024): $302,301

  • 20% down payment: $60,460

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,580

  • Annual mortgage: $18,958

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $63,194

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

Lexington, Kentucky

  • Average home value (2024): $295,398

  • 20% down payment: $59,080

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,544

  • Annual mortgage: $18,525

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $61,751

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Tallahassee, Florida

  • Average home value (2024): $291,107

  • 20% down payment: $58,221

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,521

  • Annual mortgage: $18,256

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $60,854

tunart / Getty Images
tunart / Getty Images

Chicago, Illinois

  • Average home value (2024): $290,761

  • 20% down payment: $58,152

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,520

  • Annual mortgage: $18,234

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $60,781

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saint Paul, Minnesota

  • Average home value (2024): $282,398

  • 20% down payment: $56,480

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,476

  • Annual mortgage: $17,710

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $59,033

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Average home value (2024): $272,779

  • 20% down payment: $54,556

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,426

  • Annual mortgage: $17,107

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $57,022

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Average home value (2024): $271,653

  • 20% down payment: $54,331

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,420

  • Annual mortgage: $17,036

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $56,787

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Houston, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $269,998

  • 20% down payment: $54,000

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,411

  • Annual mortgage: $16,932

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $56,441

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Average home value (2024): $256,284

  • 20% down payment: $51,257

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,339

  • Annual mortgage: $16,072

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $53,574

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

San Antonio, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $255,223

  • 20% down payment: $51,045

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,334

  • Annual mortgage: $16,006

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $53,352

TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbus, Ohio

  • Average home value (2024): $251,660

  • 20% down payment: $50,332

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,315

  • Annual mortgage: $15,782

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $52,608

WendyOlsenPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WendyOlsenPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Average home value (2024): $249,988

  • 20% down payment: $49,998

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,306

  • Annual mortgage: $15,677

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $52,258

Roberto Galan / Getty Images
Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Average home value (2024): $238,487

  • 20% down payment: $47,697

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,246

  • Annual mortgage: $14,956

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $49,854

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Average home value (2024): $236,243

  • 20% down payment: $47,249

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,235

  • Annual mortgage: $14,815

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $49,385

tomofbluesprings / Getty Images
tomofbluesprings / Getty Images

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Average home value (2024): $231,413

  • 20% down payment: $46,283

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,209

  • Annual mortgage: $14,513

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $48,375

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cincinnati, Ohio

  • Average home value (2024): $230,372

  • 20% down payment: $46,074

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,204

  • Annual mortgage: $14,447

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $48,158

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbia, South Carolina

  • Average home value (2024): $228,281

  • 20% down payment: $45,656

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,193

  • Annual mortgage: $14,316

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $47,720

Fang Deng / Shutterstock.com
Fang Deng / Shutterstock.com

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Average home value (2024): $221,946

  • 20% down payment: $44,389

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,160

  • Annual mortgage: $13,919

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $46,396

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Average home value (2024): $221,713

  • 20% down payment: $44,343

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,159

  • Annual mortgage: $13,904

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $46,347

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Average home value (2024): $221,203

  • 20% down payment: $44,241

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,156

  • Annual mortgage: $13,872

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $46,241

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com
Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Average home value (2024): $219,713

  • 20% down payment: $43,943

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,148

  • Annual mortgage: $13,779

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $45,929

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

El Paso, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $217,115

  • 20% down payment: $43,423

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,135

  • Annual mortgage: $13,616

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $45,386

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $214,407

  • 20% down payment: $42,881

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,121

  • Annual mortgage: $13,446

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $44,820

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buffalo, New York

  • Average home value (2024): $211,629

  • 20% down payment: $42,326

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,106

  • Annual mortgage: $13,272

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $44,239

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Average home value (2024): $209,615

  • 20% down payment: $41,923

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,095

  • Annual mortgage: $13,146

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $43,818

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Lubbock, Texas

  • Average home value (2024): $204,585

  • 20% down payment: $40,917

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,069

  • Annual mortgage: $12,830

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $42,767

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Rochester, New York

  • Average home value (2024): $204,149

  • 20% down payment: $40,830

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,067

  • Annual mortgage: $12,803

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $42,676

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Average home value (2024): $200,917

  • 20% down payment: $40,183

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,050

  • Annual mortgage: $12,600

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $42,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Average home value (2024): $199,735

  • 20% down payment: $39,947

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,044

  • Annual mortgage: $12,526

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $41,753

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Average home value (2024): $191,487

  • 20% down payment: $38,297

  • Monthly mortgage: $1,001

  • Annual mortgage: $12,009

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $40,029

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Wichita, Kansas

  • Average home value (2024): $186,772

  • 20% down payment: $37,354

  • Monthly mortgage: $976

  • Annual mortgage: $11,713

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $39,043

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore, Maryland

  • Average home value (2024): $175,763

  • 20% down payment: $35,153

  • Monthly mortgage: $919

  • Annual mortgage: $11,023

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $36,742

Saint Louis, Missouri

  • Average home value (2024): $166,639

  • 20% down payment: $33,328

  • Monthly mortgage: $871

  • Annual mortgage: $10,450

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $34,835

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average home value (2024): $142,858

  • 20% down payment: $28,572

  • Monthly mortgage: $747

  • Annual mortgage: $8,959

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $29,863

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com
Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Toledo, Ohio

  • Average home value (2024): $111,704

  • 20% down payment: $22,341

  • Monthly mortgage: $584

  • Annual mortgage: $7,005

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $23,351

Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland, Ohio

  • Average home value (2024): $98,256

  • 20% down payment: $19,651

  • Monthly mortgage: $513

  • Annual mortgage: $6,162

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $20,540

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Detroit, Michigan

  • Average home value (2024): $66,686

  • 20% down payment: $13,337

  • Monthly mortgage: $349

  • Annual mortgage: $4,182

  • Minimum salary to comfortably afford home: $13,940

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first isolated the 100 biggest housing markets according to Zillow’s February 2024 data. GOBankingRates then found the average 2024 home value for each of the 100 qualified cities. GOBankingRates then found the average monthly mortgage by using the following assumptions: a 30-year fixed rate mortgage with 20% down payment with a rate of 6.82%, as sourced from Freddie Mac for April 4, 2024. No P&I, HOA fees or property tax were included. With the monthly mortgage rate found, GOBankingRates was able to determine the minimum salary needed to comfortably afford a home by assuming housing costs could not exceed 30% of gross income. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Earn To Comfortably Own a House in These 100 Big Cities