Here’s How Much Debt the Average Baby Boomer Has in Every State

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

One of the factors that could affect the amount of debt you have is the generation you grew up in. If you’re a baby boomer, chances are that you have more debt than Americans in other generations.

A recent Scholaroo study found that baby boomers are the generation with the second-highest average amount of credit card debt — with Gen X in the lead — with an average debt of $7,464. Perhaps surprisingly, boomers also have the most student loan debt — $43,554 on average. In addition, the average boomer has $188,034 in mortgage debt and $22,530 in auto loans.

The study did find that where you live can also affect how much debt you have. With that in mind, here’s a look at the average total debt held by baby boomers in every state, ranked from most to least debt.

Art Wager / Getty Images
1. Hawaii

  • Average debt: $93,354

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
2. California

  • Average debt: $88,577

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
3. Colorado

  • Average debt: $73,110

Kirk Fisher / Getty Images
4. Washington

  • Average debt: $72,774

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
5. Maryland

  • Average debt: $69,018

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
6. Utah

  • Average debt: $68,651

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
7. Nevada

  • Average debt: $64,801

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto
8. Alaska

  • Average debt: $64,066

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com
9. Oregon

  • Average debt: $63,494

Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com
10. Virginia

  • Average debt: $63,290

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
11. Massachusetts

  • Average debt: $62,294

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
12. Arizona

  • Average debt: $61,467

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com
13. Idaho

  • Average debt: $56,828

John Penney / Getty Images
14. New Jersey

  • Average debt: $56,581

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
15. Delaware

  • Average debt: $54,742

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
16. Connecticut

  • Average debt: $54,005

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
17. Rhode Island

  • Average debt: $53,717

jmoor17 / Getty Images
18. Wyoming

  • Average debt: $51,568

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
19. New York

  • Average debt: $50,715

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
20. Minnesota

  • Average debt: $50,657

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
21. Georgia

  • Average debt: $49,733

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
22. Montana

  • Average debt: $49,353

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
23. Florida

  • Average debt: $49,350

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
24. New Hampshire

  • Average debt: $49,009

Judd Brotman / Getty Images
25. New Mexico

  • Average debt: $47,888

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
26. Illinois

  • Average debt: $46,248

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
27. North Carolina

  • Average debt: $45,542

Kruck20 / Getty Images
28. Tennessee

  • Average debt: $45,332

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
29. South Carolina

  • Average debt: $45,287

benedek / Getty Images
30. Texas

  • Average debt: $44,508

marchello74 / iStock.com
31. Vermont

  • Average debt: $41,672

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
32. Wisconsin

  • Average debt: $41,334

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
33. Maine

  • Average debt: $41,214

Michael Warren / Getty Images
34. Alabama

  • Average debt: $40,537

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
35. Missouri

  • Average debt: $40,434

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
36. South Dakota

  • Average debt: $40,394

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
37. North Dakota

  • Average debt: $39,877

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
38. Pennsylvania

  • Average debt: $39,789

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
39. Kansas

  • Average debt: $39,290

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
40. Nebraska

  • Average debt: $39,236

THEPALMER / Getty Images
41. Louisiana

  • Average debt: $39,112

©iStock.com
42. Indiana

  • Average debt: $38,326

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto
43. Kentucky

  • Average debt: $37,886

Davel5957 / Getty Images
44. Oklahoma

  • Average debt: $37,721

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
45. Michigan

  • Average debt: $37,712

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
46. Iowa

  • Average debt: $36,765

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
47. Arkansas

  • Average debt: $36,316

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
48. Ohio

  • Average debt: $36,247

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
49. Mississippi

  • Average debt: $33,679

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto
50. West Virginia

  • Average debt: $32,668

Data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of Feb. 19, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Debt the Average Baby Boomer Has in Every State