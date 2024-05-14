Here’s How Much Debt the Average Baby Boomer Has in Every State

©Shutterstock.com

One of the factors that could affect the amount of debt you have is the generation you grew up in. If you’re a baby boomer, chances are that you have more debt than Americans in other generations.

A recent Scholaroo study found that baby boomers are the generation with the second-highest average amount of credit card debt — with Gen X in the lead — with an average debt of $7,464. Perhaps surprisingly, boomers also have the most student loan debt — $43,554 on average. In addition, the average boomer has $188,034 in mortgage debt and $22,530 in auto loans.

The study did find that where you live can also affect how much debt you have. With that in mind, here’s a look at the average total debt held by baby boomers in every state, ranked from most to least debt.

1. Hawaii

Average debt: $93,354

2. California

Average debt: $88,577

3. Colorado

Average debt: $73,110

4. Washington

Average debt: $72,774

5. Maryland

Average debt: $69,018

6. Utah

Average debt: $68,651

7. Nevada

Average debt: $64,801

8. Alaska

Average debt: $64,066

9. Oregon

Average debt: $63,494

10. Virginia

Average debt: $63,290

11. Massachusetts

Average debt: $62,294

12. Arizona

Average debt: $61,467

13. Idaho

Average debt: $56,828

14. New Jersey

Average debt: $56,581

15. Delaware

Average debt: $54,742

16. Connecticut

Average debt: $54,005

17. Rhode Island

Average debt: $53,717

18. Wyoming

Average debt: $51,568

19. New York

Average debt: $50,715

20. Minnesota

Average debt: $50,657

21. Georgia

Average debt: $49,733

22. Montana

Average debt: $49,353

23. Florida

Average debt: $49,350

24. New Hampshire

Average debt: $49,009

25. New Mexico

Average debt: $47,888

26. Illinois

Average debt: $46,248

27. North Carolina

Average debt: $45,542

28. Tennessee

Average debt: $45,332

29. South Carolina

Average debt: $45,287

30. Texas

Average debt: $44,508

31. Vermont

Average debt: $41,672

32. Wisconsin

Average debt: $41,334

33. Maine

Average debt: $41,214

34. Alabama

Average debt: $40,537

35. Missouri

Average debt: $40,434

36. South Dakota

Average debt: $40,394

37. North Dakota

Average debt: $39,877

38. Pennsylvania

Average debt: $39,789

39. Kansas

Average debt: $39,290

40. Nebraska

Average debt: $39,236

41. Louisiana

Average debt: $39,112

42. Indiana

Average debt: $38,326

43. Kentucky

Average debt: $37,886

44. Oklahoma

Average debt: $37,721

45. Michigan

Average debt: $37,712

46. Iowa

Average debt: $36,765

47. Arkansas

Average debt: $36,316

48. Ohio

Average debt: $36,247

49. Mississippi

Average debt: $33,679

50. West Virginia

Average debt: $32,668

Data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of Feb. 19, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Debt the Average Baby Boomer Has in Every State