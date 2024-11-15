GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born

Jami Farkas
21 min read

CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com
CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

Known as one of the world’s most popular and beloved destination resorts, Disney World hosts more than 58 million guests every year. At least 17 million of those guests pass through the flagship Magic Kingdom alone. If you want to visit the wonderful world of Disney in Florida, you’re going to have to purchase tickets — and the cost of entry continues to shift.

GOBankingRates examined how admission fees have changed since the theme park opened in 1971, through 2024, according to data from AllEars.net. Then, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator to determine the yearly rates adjusted for inflation. Prices for tickets or entrance fees to other Disney parks in the Orlando, Florida, area were not considered. All data is for the price of general admission tickets to the Magic Kingdom at Disney World only. Admission prices between 1971 and 1981 include sales tax, and prices after 1981 do not.

All in all, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” certainly sells some of the priciest theme park tickets around the globe.

Rodrigo Sanchez / Unsplash
Rodrigo Sanchez / Unsplash

1971

  • Cost: $3.50

  • Price increase from previous year: N/A

  • Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $27.33

Visionary entrepreneur and mogul Walt Disney died before this namesake park opened on Oct. 1, 1971. That year, the Walt Disney World Resort debuted with the Contemporary Resort, Polynesian Village Resort, Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and, of course, Magic Kingdom.

Jeff Krause / Flickr.com
Jeff Krause / Flickr.com

1972

  • Cost in 1972: $3.75

  • Price increase from previous year: 25 cents

  • Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $28.29

In Disney World’s second year, management hiked the general admission price by 25 cents. Even after considering the cost of inflation, the price of a ticket to enter the Magic Kingdom was still only a small fraction of what it costs to visit some of the best theme parks around today.

Frank Phillips / Flickr.com
Frank Phillips / Flickr.com

1973

  • Cost in 1973: $4.50

  • Price increase from previous year: 75 cents

  • Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $32.46

The cost to enter the Magic Kingdom was a full dollar more in 1973 than it was during the inaugural season just two years prior — but fans got what they paid for. That year, Disney World unveiled its very own Pirates of the Caribbean ride, which was and still is one of the most iconic and popular attractions at its sister park, Disneyland. With a few exceptions, the modern-day Pirates ride is almost identical to the original.

