Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born

Known as one of the world’s most popular and beloved destination resorts, Disney World hosts more than 58 million guests every year. At least 17 million of those guests pass through the flagship Magic Kingdom alone. If you want to visit the wonderful world of Disney in Florida, you’re going to have to purchase tickets — and the cost of entry continues to shift.

GOBankingRates examined how admission fees have changed since the theme park opened in 1971, through 2024, according to data from AllEars.net. Then, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator to determine the yearly rates adjusted for inflation. Prices for tickets or entrance fees to other Disney parks in the Orlando, Florida, area were not considered. All data is for the price of general admission tickets to the Magic Kingdom at Disney World only. Admission prices between 1971 and 1981 include sales tax, and prices after 1981 do not.

All in all, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” certainly sells some of the priciest theme park tickets around the globe.

Visionary entrepreneur and mogul Walt Disney died before this namesake park opened on Oct. 1, 1971. That year, the Walt Disney World Resort debuted with the Contemporary Resort, Polynesian Village Resort, Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and, of course, Magic Kingdom.

In Disney World’s second year, management hiked the general admission price by 25 cents. Even after considering the cost of inflation, the price of a ticket to enter the Magic Kingdom was still only a small fraction of what it costs to visit some of the best theme parks around today.

The cost to enter the Magic Kingdom was a full dollar more in 1973 than it was during the inaugural season just two years prior — but fans got what they paid for. That year, Disney World unveiled its very own Pirates of the Caribbean ride, which was and still is one of the most iconic and popular attractions at its sister park, Disneyland. With a few exceptions, the modern-day Pirates ride is almost identical to the original.

Leigh Caldwell / Flickr.com

1974

Cost in 1974: $5.25

Price increase from previous year: 75 cents

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $34.30

In 1974, Disney World price increases continued to slowly outrun the pace of inflation. That year, fans experienced for the first time what would become an enduring Disney tradition: the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue dinner theater show.

arctic_whirlwind / Flickr.com

1975

Cost in 1975: $6

Price increase from previous year: 75 cents

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $35.56

The year 1975 represented the third 75-cent price increase in a row, but fans likely were distracted by a new, otherworldly arrival. That year, Space Mountain debuted at Disney World, where it would remain one of the most impressive, exciting and popular rides for the next four decades.

Coreyjune12 / Wikimedia Commons

1976

Cost in 1976: $6

Price increase from previous year: None

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $33.52

For the first time since Disney World opened, the price of Disney tickets stayed the same as the year before. Other things, however, changed dramatically — and for the wetter. In 1976, Disney made a splash and unveiled its first water park: River Country.

Steven A. Miller / Flickr.com

1977

Cost in 1977: $6

Price increase from previous year: None

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $31.50

Prices remained flat again in 1977, which made that year the cheapest for general admission tickets since 1972 when considering the rate of inflation. One thing at the park, however, was anything but flat: The Main Street Electrical Parade debuted in 1977, ushering in the era of nighttime parades as one of the main attractions at Disney.

d.k.peterson / Flickr.com

1978

Cost in 1978: $6.50

Price increase from previous year: 50 cents

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $32.02

Prices began inching upward again in 1978. That year, the country caught a glimpse of what the holidays are like at the Magic Kingdom when NBC aired “Christmas at Walt Disney World.”

Russell102 / Getty Images

1979

Cost in 1979: $7

Price increase from previous year: 50 cents

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $31.32

In 1979, the price to enter Disney World hit the $7 mark, but that wasn’t the big news. That same year, workers broke ground on Epcot Center, an homage to science and discovery that thrills fans to this day.

Luis Brizzante / Flickr.com

1980

Cost in 1980: $8

Price increase from previous year: $1

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $31.19

In 1980, Disney World experienced two firsts. It was the first time that prices had been raised twice in one year — to $7.50 in March, then to $8 in November. It was also the first time that audiences had experienced the thrill of one of the most beloved rides in the park: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Barry Lewis / Flickr.com

1981

Cost in 1981: $9.50

Price increase from previous year: $1.50

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $33.53

Even though the price of entry increased by a relatively steep $1.50 over the year before, 1981 was the last year that Disney fans enjoyed tickets for less than $10. The year 1981 was also the first time that Disney replaced its standard general admission ticket with the one-day ticket.

Sakkawokkie / Getty Images

1982

Cost in 1982: $15

Price increase from previous year: $5.50

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $49.58

In 1982, double price increases appeared once again — the first in June, and then again in September. After adjusting for inflation, prices rose from the low $30 range in 1981 to the $40 range by 1983. That was also the year that Disney introduced its annual pass for a cool $100.

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

1983

Cost in 1983: $17

Price increase from previous year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $54.24

Not only did the price of one-day tickets jump by $2 in 1983, but the price of annual passes also increased by a full $25 — to $125 per year. Disney, however, justified the price hike when it introduced the original Journey Into Imagination — and the lovable Figment — in 1983 at Epcot Center.

Benjamin D. Esham / Wikimedia Commons

1984

Cost in 1984: $18

Price increase from previous year: $1

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $54.80

Prices rose again in 1984, but the cost of entry wasn’t the only thing that soared at Disney. The Laserphonic Fantasy show made its debut as the best nightly fireworks display on World Showcase Lagoon in Epcot Center.

Manakin / Getty Images

1985

Cost in 1985: $21.50

Price increase from previous year: $3.50

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $63.11

With price increases in both June and November, 1985 represented the last year that a $20 bill could buy you a day at Disney, as well as the first year that it couldn’t. Annual pass holders, however, saw their prices remain the same at an even $140 per year.

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

1986

Cost in 1986: $26

Price increase from previous year: $4.50

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $74.64

In 1986, something happened that was brand new to Disney World: Management raised the price of entry three times in one year. The first price increase was in March, followed by hikes in June and December, which caused ticket costs to reach $26 by Christmas. Even with the price increases, about 23.9 million guests passed through Disney World in the 1986 fiscal year, according to a 1987 article in the Orlando Sentinel.

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

1987

Cost in 1987: $28

Price increase from previous year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $78.01

In 1987, the 3D film “Magic Journeys” went on a journey of its own. The popular Disney movie — which shows the world as seen through the mind of a child — made a move from Epcot Center and arrived at the Magic Kingdom for the first time.

Christian Lambert / Flickr.com

1988

Cost in 1988: $28

Price increase from previous year: None

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $75.07

The year 1988 introduced one of the many reasons for travelers to visit Florida: the opening of the iconic Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, which is noted by Disney as the park’s flagship resort. The deluxe accommodations have wowed crowds since June of that year and even received a four-diamond rating from travel association AAA, which it maintains in 2024.

Chad Sparkes / Flickr.com

1989

Cost in 1989: $29

Price increase from previous year: $1

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $74.06

The year 1989 was a banner one for Disney, which saw the opening of a number of beloved attractions: Mount Mayday at Typhoon Lagoon; Disney-MGM Studios, now known as Hollywood Studios; Pleasure Island; and Feature Animation Florida.

Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

1990

Cost in 1990: $31

Price increase from previous year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $75.23

The onset of the 1990s was an exciting time — not just for visitors to the Florida theme park, but to TV audiences at home as well. That year, two of America’s most beloved casts of children’s characters united when NBC aired “The Muppets at Walt Disney World.”

abalcazar / Getty Images

1991

Cost in 1991: $33

Price increase from previous year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $76.35

In 1991, Walt Disney World celebrated its 20th anniversary. That year, Disney adopted a Mardi Gras atmosphere as the Surprise Celebration Parade filled the streets. The celebration was larger than life and included balloons that measured 40 feet tall.

Matthew Freeman / Flickr.com

1992

Cost in 1992: $34

Price increase from previous year: $1

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $76.23

One of the theme park’s most beloved — and wettest — rides ever built was unveiled in 1992. That ride, Splash Mountain, continues to thrill the millions that flock to Frontierland every year.

Larkyn T / Flickr.com

1993

Cost in 1993: $35

Price increase from previous year: $1

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $76.13

In 1993, crews broke ground on what would become one of the most famous rides in Disney history: the Tower of Terror. The ride terrified audiences at Hollywood Studios in Florida for decades to follow — all while trying to convince them that it was actually built in 1917.

Anna Fox / Flickr.com

1994

Cost in 1994: $36

Price increase from previous year: $1

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $76.39

“Honey, I Shrunk the Audience!” debuted at Epcot Center in 1994, and other notable additions included the first annual International Flower & Garden Festival, the former Legend of the Lion King attraction and the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride. That same year, Disney introduced the premium annual pass.

Ivan Curra / Wikimedia Commons

1995

Cost in 1995: $37

Price increase from previous year: $1

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $76.33

On April Fools’ Day 1995, Disney World thrilled and chilled visitors with the grand opening of Blizzard Beach Water Park. The 60-acre park was themed to mimic a ski resort, complete with the 90-foot Mount Gushmore body slide.

Michael Gray / Flickr.com

1996

Cost in 1996: $38.50

Price increase from previous year: $1.50

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $77.23

The year 1996 marked Disney World’s silver anniversary, celebrating 25 years since its initial opening in 1971. Not known for doing anything understated, Disney World transformed the iconic Cinderella Castle into an 18-story birthday cake.

Forsaken Fotos / Wikimedia Commons

1997

Cost in 1997: $39.75

Price increase from previous year: $1.25

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $77.59

In 1997, you still could get into Disney World for less than $40, but those days soon would be gone forever. At the same time, Disney was entering another era — and this one had nothing to do with the price of admission. That year, Downtown Disney West Side, now known as part of Disney Springs, opened to visitors.

Jennifer Lynn / Wikimedia Commons

1998

Cost in 1998: $42

Price increase from previous year: $2.25

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $80.88

The year 1998 was wild for Disney World — literally. That year, Animal Kingdom roared into existence, treating visitors to encounters with more than 1,000 exotic beasts spread out over 500 acres of land designed to mimic their natural habitats. Staying at the Animal Kingdom Lodge and having giraffes just outside of your window transforms a basic continental breakfast into a memorable safari worth the splurge.

Theme Park Tourist / Flickr.com

1999

Cost in 1999: $44

Price increase from previous year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $83.29

Disney World closed out the 20th century strong. In 1999, the park unveiled its FastPass system and added a new Asia area to Animal Kingdom. The Magic Kingdom also saw the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade.

MyGlassSlipper10 / Flickr.com

2000

Cost in 2000: $46

Price increase from previous year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $83.92

Any visitor to Fantasyland knows that official Disney princess dresses are hugely popular among young visitors to Disney World. That all started at the dawn of the new millennium, when Disney began selling the dresses for the first time in Florida.

Xiquinho Silva / Flickr.com

2001

Cost in 2001: $48

Price increase from previous year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $85.08

This year signaled the grand opening of Magic Carpets of Aladdin, which would go on to become a fan favorite at Adventureland. It was the first major new attraction in Adventureland since Pirates of the Caribbean 28 years earlier.

Loren Javier / Flickr.com

2002

Cost in 2002: $50

Price increase from previous year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $87.34

Although prices jumped by $2, 2002 was the last year that a $50 bill could buy your way into Disney World. That year, a massive new resort opened. Guests were beckoned to Disney’s Beach Club Villas resort, joining the ranks of hotels with stunning views.

Michael Gray / Flickr.com

2003

Cost in 2003: $52

Price increase from previous year: $2

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $88.17

The familiar pattern of Disney’s annual $2 price increases continued in 2003, but that’s not everything that happened. Named Tufani, the first baby elephant ever born in captivity at Animal Kingdom arrived on May 22. Other arrivals in 2003 included Mickey’s PhilharMagic in the Magic Kingdom, along with Wishes, a nighttime fireworks display that ran through May 2017.

Haydn Blackey / Flickr.com

2004

Cost in 2004: $54.75

Price increase from previous year: $2.75

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $91.25

In 2004, prices rose by $2.75, not $2 — and increases weren’t limited to one-day passes. Disney also hiked the cost of Ultimate Park Hopper tickets, water park tickets and annual passes.

David Roark / Disney World

2005

Cost in 2005: $59.75

Price increase from previous year: $5

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $96.54

In 2005, prices jumped by $5 — the largest single increase to date. That year, Disney also got rid of one-day park tickets and replaced them with the “Magic Your Way” base ticket. The good news for visitors was that the interactive flight simulator ride Soarin’ debuted in The Land pavilion at Epcot.

Benjamin D. Esham / Wikimedia Commons

2006

Cost in 2006: $67

Price increase from previous year: $7.25

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $104.74

Prices jumped twice in 2006 — first in January, and then again in August. That year, for the first time, guests boarded the runaway train through the Expedition Everest version of the Himalayan Mountains and had to beware of the yeti.

Carlos Cuz / Wikimedia Commons

2007

Cost in 2007: $71

Price increase from previous year: $4

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $107.99

In 2007, admission fees jumped by another $4, pushing prices over $70 for the first time in Disney history. That year, Disney World paused to recognize the 25th anniversary of the opening of Epcot in 1982. Although the celebration was fairly understated by Disney standards, the milestone did include a charity event and a rededication ceremony.

Loren Javier / Flickr.com

2008

Cost in 2008: $75

Price increase from previous year: $4

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $109.70

Prices jumped by another $4 in 2008, but there were bigger changes brewing at Disney World that year. The Downtown Disney area underwent a radical transformation in feel and culture. All six nightclubs at Pleasure Island closed, completely removing the dance and nightlife vibe that had attracted a multitude of adult visitors to Disney for nearly 20 years. In their places, the park added more retail and shopping.

JodiJacobson / Getty Images

2009

Cost in 2009: $79

Price increase from previous year: $4

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $116.00

In 2009, prices jumped by $4 yet again, but Disney World justified the increase by announcing plans for a massive expansion at the Magic Kingdom. The new Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs attractions would nearly double the size of the area.

Jeremy Thompson / Flickr.com

2010

Cost in 2010: $82

Price increase from previous year: $3

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $117.68

In 2010, the dawn of a new decade also saw the relocation of Winnie the Pooh’s massive tree, which signaled the first milestone in the new Fantasyland expansion.

Anna Fox / Flickr.com

2011

Cost in 2011: $85

Price increase from previous year: $3

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $118.80

In 2011, Disney visitors caught a glimpse of the future when the first photos of what would become Beast’s Castle were revealed, along with the new system that would deliver passengers through the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Thomas Jung / Flickr.com

2012

Cost in 2012: $89

Price increase from previous year: $4

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $121.18

In 2012, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant attraction doubled in size and got FastPass access. The new and improved Fantasyland also opened with plenty of upgrades. It was the last year that visitors could get into the Magic Kingdom for less than $90.

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

2013

Cost in 2013: $95

Price increase from previous year: $6

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $127.47

In 2013, the pricing structure at Disney World went through a dramatic overhaul. The park began offering entry to the Magic Kingdom — and only the Magic Kingdom — for $95 via one-day passes. One-day tickets to Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios cost $90 each.

Jennifer Lynn / Wikimedia Commons

2014

Cost in 2014: $99

Price increase from previous year: $4

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $130.86

This year was the final year that ticket prices remained below $100 for visitors. It wasn’t all bad news, however. The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade also debuted at Fantasyland in 2014.

Frank Phillips / Flickr.com

2015

Cost in 2015: $105

Price increase from previous year: $6

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $138.89

In 2015, the price to enter the Magic Kingdom hit the three-figure mark for the first time in the history of Disney World. In fact, prices increased across the board that year — including the special reduced rate for Florida residents. Also in 2015, the annual pass became the Platinum Pass and the premium annual pass became the Platinum Plus Pass.

Frank Phillips / Flickr.com

2016

Cost in 2016: $110

Price increase from previous year: $5

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $144.28

In 2016, Disney’s pricing structure evolved yet again. This time, the park adopted an all-new tier system for one-day tickets, changing the value of a day at Disney based on the calendar date. This meant some days at the park cost more than others, so visitors needed to be strategic when booking their Disney trip. Value tickets cost $105, regular tickets cost $110 and peak tickets cost $124 each.

Jedi94 / Wikimedia Commons

2017

Cost in 2017: $115

Price increase from previous year: $5

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $147.33

In 2017, a new family-style raft ride debuted at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and Disney welcomed Pandora — The World of Avatar. But the cost of park tickets also climbed again, increasing by another $5 for off-peak Magic Kingdom tickets to a whopping $115.

Anthony Quintano / Flickr.com

2018

Cost in 2018: $122

Price increase from previous year: $7

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $152.69

Disney introduced date-based prices in 2018, meaning each day of a Disney World trip might have a different cost depending on a variety of factors, including the day of the week, predicted attendance and time of year. This year is also when Disney World opened Toy Story Land, which featured two new attractions and a quick-service dining spot.

©Unsplash

2019

Cost in 2019: $125

Price increase from previous year: $3

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $153.58

Although there was only a $3 rise in ticket prices from 2018 to 2019, annual passes increased by $225 in June 2019. That increase might’ve made you think twice about buying one.

BanksPhotos / iStock.com

2020

Cost in 2020: $125

Price increase from previous year: None

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $151.26

Disney World closed its doors for about four months in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon reopening, visitors saw a different Disney World. The park required masks and temperature checks for guests, capped capacity and suspended FastPass+ upon reopening.

Amy Humphries / Unsplash

2021

Cost in 2021: $125

Price increase from previous year: None

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $147.39

By May, Disney World had begun to lift some of its COVID-19 restrictions as the number of vaccinations increased and virus cases dropped. Plans continued for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-month commemoration of the park’s golden anniversary that kicked off Oct. 1 — 50 years after the magic at Walt Disney’s dream park began.

Jonathan Novack / Getty Images

2022

Cost in 2022: $109

Price decrease from previous year: $16

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $118.41

Two years after the start of the pandemic, Disney World saw a significant decrease in ticket prices, as well as several new attractions. These included the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster — Epcot’s first roller coaster — and the Star Wars-themed hotel, officially known as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

2023

Cost in 2023: $109

Price increase from previous year: None

Cost adjusted for 2024 inflation: $112.79

Daily ticket prices stayed the same in 2023. Additionally, Disney World introduced even more new attractions, including Toy Story Land’s Roundup BBQ, which opened on March 23, and the Tron Lightcycle Run, which opened on April 4. Disney World also brought back the fan-favorite Happily Ever After fireworks show that was introduced in 2017 and closed in 2021.

2024

Cost in 2024: $109

Price increase from previous year: None

Gabrielle Olya and Justice Petersen contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

