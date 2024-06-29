MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.165

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of August to £0.165. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that MS INTERNATIONAL's stock price has increased by 34% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

MS INTERNATIONAL's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, MS INTERNATIONAL's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 25.1% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.08 total annually to £0.195. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.3% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. MS INTERNATIONAL has impressed us by growing EPS at 25% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like MS INTERNATIONAL's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on MS INTERNATIONAL management tenure, salary, and performance. Is MS INTERNATIONAL not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

