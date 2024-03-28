MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Paul Deighton as chair of international unit

March 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has named Paul Deighton as chair of its international unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Deighton is returning to the Wall Street bank, where he had previously spent 22 years in various roles, including as EMEA chief operating officer.

He will replace Bradley Fried, who will step down from the position at Goldman Sachs International on March 31 to take on the role of CEO at another company.

Deighton, who currently serves as non-executive chair of The Economist Group, will also chair Goldman Sachs International Bank. (Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)