Advertisement
Canada markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,157.72
    +50.64 (+0.23%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,252.72
    +4.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • DOW

    39,764.01
    +3.93 (+0.01%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7377
    +0.0005 (+0.06%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.41
    +1.06 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,927.74
    +1,016.33 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,228.90
    +16.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,121.65
    +7.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2160
    +0.0200 (+0.48%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,410.81
    +11.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.97
    +0.19 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,967.54
    +35.56 (+0.45%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,168.07
    -594.66 (-1.46%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6817
    +0.0012 (+0.18%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS MUTED AS BOOMING FIRST QUARTER COMES TO CLOSE

With markets closed for the Good Friday holiday, Thursday will mark the final trading session of the quarter.

MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Paul Deighton as chair of international unit

Reuters
·1 min read

March 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has named Paul Deighton as chair of its international unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Deighton is returning to the Wall Street bank, where he had previously spent 22 years in various roles, including as EMEA chief operating officer.

He will replace Bradley Fried, who will step down from the position at Goldman Sachs International on March 31 to take on the role of CEO at another company.

Deighton, who currently serves as non-executive chair of The Economist Group, will also chair Goldman Sachs International Bank. (Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)