Enter Now: Motorious Readers Now Get 30% More Chances to Win Carroll Shelby's Daytona Coupe

Don't miss your chance to put this Shelby in your garage.

In a stunning twist of fate and engineering, the legendary Daytona Coupe triumphed at the 1964 24 Hours of Le Mans, clinching the GT Class win and defeating Ferrari. Now, Motorious readers have an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of this racing legacy.

This particular Daytona Coupe was crafted in 2008 for Carroll Shelby himself by Lance Stander, CEO of Superformance and Shelby Legendary Cars. Built to Shelby’s specifications, including a paddle-shifted automatic transmission, this CSX9013 model remains as Carroll received it, stored at the former Shelby American Gardena, CA facility.

Highlights of Carroll’s Daytona Coupe:

CSX9013 : Shelby American Vehicle Authenticity Certificate highlighting Carroll Shelby's ownership

Engine : Shelby-prepared block with a Roush 427SR V8 delivering 480 horsepower and 515 lb-ft torque

Transmission : Art Carr 2004R 4-speed paddle-shifted automatic transmission

Exterior : Painted in the original Guardsman Blue with White Painted Stripes

Body : Vinylester and glass composite body

Interior : Black leather and Alcantara interior with custom TFE air conditioning system

Wheels & Tires : 18” Cast Alloy Wheels with Knock-Offs

Suspension : Fully independent front and rear suspension with Bilstein coil-over progressive shocks and H&R Springs

Steering : Power assist rack and pinion steering

Brakes : Four-wheel vented disc brakes, power-assisted

Unique Features: Under-car exhaust with side pipes

A Glimpse into Daytona Coupe History:

Originally crafted for the 1964-65 racing season, the six Daytona Cobra Coupe factory racers were built on 289 Shelby Cobra roadster chassis to challenge Ferrari’s 250 GTO. Their debut year saw victories at Sebring and a 4th overall finish at Le Mans. Despite Ferrari’s attempts to block their success, the Daytonas emerged victorious, winning the 1965 FIA World Manufacturer’s GT title under Alan Mann’s racing team.

Superformance has faithfully re-created this iconic racer. The licensed product, designed by original team members Peter Brock and Bob Negstad, features sleek lines, a contoured body, and improved suspension. This re-creation also boasts a more spacious interior and eligibility for the Shelby American Automobile Club owner’s registry, marking each chassis number as a part of American history.

Enter to Win:

Don’t miss your chance to win this priceless Carroll Shelby Daytona Coupe. Your donation supports the Cobra Experience’s mission to educate future generations and celebrate Shelby American's racing legacy. Proceeds will help drive dreams forward, expanding programs to educate the public and automotive enthusiasts about Carroll Shelby’s enduring legacy. The Cobra Experience, a 501(c)(3) non-profit museum in Martinez, California, is dedicated to preserving and promoting this rich heritage.

