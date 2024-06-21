Is Motley Foold the Best Stock Research Platform in 2024?

In this article, we will talk about the Best Stock Research Platform for 2024. For our detailed discussion, go directly to the 15 Best Websites To Research Stocks.

When it comes to building a strong portfolio, retail investors conduct a great deal of research to learn about the macroeconomic climate, read up on the most recent stock market trends, become familiar with investing strategies, and observe the most notable actions of smart investors and elite hedge funds. A sizable portion of the investing community consists of retail investors, and they have access to a wealth of online information that can assist them in navigating the volatile stock market. According to Gallup’s survey, 162 million Americans, or 62% of adults in the United States, own shares in public companies. That is a 1% rise over 2023 and the highest percentage observed by Gallup since 2008. During the Great Recession, stock ownership declined and remained low for more than a decade, reaching lows of 52% in 2013 and 2016. Before 2008, the majority of Gallup surveys revealed that at least 60% of American adults owned stocks.

Today, the stock market is very different from what existed at the time of the millennium. The internet has democratized information, resulting in increased stock market involvement, which has been accelerated during the pandemic. Wall Street welcomed retail investors for the first time as a result of the pandemic, even though the global outbreak is primarily remembered for the deadly virus and lockdowns. In a poll, 15% of American stock market participants stated they started investing in 2020. The study additionally shows that these new investors tended to be more optimistic about their prospects for success in the stock market. A study revealed that 19.5% of all stock market shares exchanged in the first half of 2020 were made by individual investors. That is about twice as many trades by ordinary investors as there were in 2010, and it represents an increase of 4.5% over 2019. This occurred during the meme stock mania in 2021, which saw prominent businesses skyrocketing on the stock market as retail investors banded together on social media and purchased the shares in bulk.

Notwithstanding the attraction of potential profits, new research from eToro indicates that many retail investors in the United States appear to be more afraid of losing money than they are of missing out on the next great opportunity. Rethinking Risk, research by eToro, finds that while 31% of US retail investors are driven by the fear of missing out on the next great thing, 61% of investors indicate that their investment strategy is shaped by the fear of losing money through immoderate risk. Their behaviors, however, reveal a different tale, as many retail investors continue to invest in risky assets, with 70% holding single stocks and 41% holding crypto assets in their portfolios. Additionally, this research shows that 62% of people who began investing in the markets now feel better about it.

Amidst these developments, the demand for easily available, reliable information to aid retail investors in their decision-making is rising. According to a survey conducted by BNY Mellon and the World Economic Forum on global retail investment, three-quarters of current retail investors said they would trade more actively if they had more opportunities to learn about investing along with personalized, goal-oriented stock guidance. Here's where trustworthy websites for stock research would come in very handy.

Is Motley Foold the Best Stock Research Platform in 2024?

Methodology:

We selected the most popular finance websites that have been shown over time to be trustworthy for stock research and information accuracy. We also discussed the most recent news and trending stocks on each website.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here)

Motley Fool

The Motley Fool is a private company with headquarters in Virginia that provides readers with investing and financial advice. David and Tom Gardner, brothers, are the firm's chairman. The company has about 300 employees. The Motley Fool has operations in the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, and the United States. Over the past fifteen years, the Fool Stock Advisor, a flagship service offered by The Motley Fool, has exceeded the returns of the S&P 500 Index. Potential investors are also informed about low-risk investment options in light of the current macroeconomic environment via the company's stock alert newsletters.

The Motley Fool has over 1 million premium members who access new monthly stock picks, in-depth company research, model portfolios, and advanced investment tools, as well as live streaming during market open hours. The Motley Fool's investment philosophies are based on six principles: a portfolio with over 25 companies, holding periods longer than five years, frequent savings additions, holding onto stocks during market volatility, allowing portfolio winners to amass gains, and long-term return targets.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of The Motley Fool's greatest growth companies to buy for the long term, as of May 13, with a projected 3-year sales growth CAGR of 39%. However, several Wall Street analysts have revised their 12-month price estimates for Tesla shares. Among them are analysts from JP Morgan, which maintained a "sell" rating with a $115 price target, noting the company's assessment that Robotaxi Tesla will likely not generate revenue for years. According to JPMorgan's Ryan Brinkman, the upcoming Robotaxi Tesla disclosure would not follow instant profitability, citing his recent discussion with Tesla's head of investor relations, who stated that the underlying vehicle platform will not be available soon.

Tesla's net income for Q1 was $1.1 billion on $21 billion in revenue, which is 9% less than the $23.3 billion it made at this time last year. Due to widespread price reductions and a decline in demand, the company's earnings, which were once the envy of the car industry, are at their lowest point in six years.

Baron Partners Fund stated the following regarding Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“The vast majority of the Fund’s underperformance this quarter stemmed from the Fund’s 10-year investment in Tesla, Inc. Tesla’s shares fell 29.3% during the period and detracted 13.41% from the Fund’s first quarter results. Although Tesla has contributed importantly to the Fund’s performance since 2014, on occasion it has detracted from quarterly performance. In previous instances when Tesla shares have underperformed during a discrete period, they have shortly afterwards reflected the strong growth of the underlying business and the stock has appreciated considerably. We believe that will be the case again, although cannot guarantee it. A significant decline also occurred at the end of 2022. In that instance, investors had become concerned about a host of external factors. Investors believed the company founder, visionary, and CEO Elon Musk was distracted by his acquisition of Twitter. They also believed a weak Chinese economy emerging from COVID and U.S. government policies would curtail the purchases of Tesla vehicles. These fears proved to be overblown. As the company achieved milestones in the succeeding year, the stock subsequently doubled over the next 12 months…” (Click here to read the full text)

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 74 hedge funds were bullish on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) at the end of 1Q FY2024, compared to 82 funds in the earlier quarter. Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group is a significant shareholder in the company, with 39,872,500 million shares worth over $7 billion.

