The Most Iconic Brands From Every State — And How Much They’re Worth

Every state has its own “iconic” brand headquartered there, from Target in Minnesota to Ford in Michigan. To find the most iconic brands in each state, GOBankingRates looked at the companies highlighted on the 2023 Fortune 500 list and Zippia’s 2023 Best Companies List and identified the most well-known brand with headquarters in every state.

See which company made the list for your state.

Alabama

Company name: Vulcan

Headquarters: Birmingham, Alabama

Revenue : $7.3 billion

Employees: 8,373

Alaska

Company name: Chenega

Headquarters: Anchorage, Alaska

Revenue : $927 million

Employees: 4,500

Arizona

Company name: PetSmart

Headquarters: Pheonix

Revenue : $6.9 billion

Employees: 56,000

Arkansas

Company name: Walmart

Headquarters: Bentonville, Arkansas

Revenue : $611.3 billion

Employees: 2,300,000

California

Company name: Apple

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Revenue : $385.71 billion

Employees: 161,000

Colorado

Company name: DISH Network

Headquarters: Englewood, Colorado

Revenue : $16.68 billion

Employees: 14,200

Connecticut

Company name: Cigna

Headquarters: Bloomfield, Connecticut

Revenue : $195.27 billion

Employees: 71,413

Delaware

Company name: DuPont

Headquarters: Wilmington, Delaware

Revenue : $16.55 billion

Employees: 23,000

Florida

Company name: Publix Super Markets

Headquarters: Lakeland, Florida

Revenue : $57.53 billion

Employees: 253,000

Georgia

Company name: Home Depot

Headquarters: Atlanta

Revenue : $152.67 billion

Employees: 463,100

Hawaii

Company name: Matson

Headquarters: Honolulu

Revenue : $3.88 billion

Employees: 4,288

Idaho

Company name: Albertsons

Headquarters: Boise, Idaho

Revenue : $77.65 billion

Employees: 198,650

Illinois

Company name: McDonald’s

Headquarters: Chicago

Revenue : $25.01 billion

Employees: 150,000

Indiana

Company name: Elevance Health

Headquarters: Indianapolis

Revenue : $119.56 billion

Employees: 104,900

Iowa

Company name: Casey’s General Store

Headquarters: Ankeny, Iowa

Revenue : $12.95 billion

Employees: 31,466

Kansas

Company name: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings

Headquarters: Wichita, Kansas

Revenue : $5.03 billion

Employees: 18,235

Kentucky

Company name: Humana

Headquarters: Louisville, Kentucky

Revenue : $106.37 billion

Employees: 67,600

Louisiana

Company name: Lumen Technologies

Headquarters: Montoa, Louisiana

Revenue : $17.48 billion

Employees: 29,000

Maine

Company name: IDEXX Laboratories

Headquarters: Westbrook, Maine

Revenue : $3.37 billion

Employees: 10,780

Maryland

Company name: Lockheed Martin

Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

Revenue : $65.98 billion

Employees: 116,000

Massachusetts

Company name: General Electric

Headquarters: Boston

Revenue : $76.56 billion

Employees: 172,000

Michigan

Company name: Ford Motor

Headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan

Revenue : $158.06 billion

Employees: 173,000

Minnesota

Company name: Target

Headquarters: Minneapolis

Revenue : $107.41 billion

Employees: 415,000

Mississippi

Company name: Sanderson Farms

Headquarters: Laurel, Mississippi

Revenue : $4.8 billion

Employees: 17,001

Missouri

Company name: Centene

Headquarters: St. Louis

Revenue : $154 billion

Employees: 67,600

Montana

Company name: Schneider

Headquarters: Superior, Montana

Revenue : $29.8 billion

Employees: 19,600

Nebraska

Company name: Berkshire Hathaway

Headquarters: Omaha, Nebraska

Revenue : $349.25 billion

Employees: 383,000

Nevada

Company name: MGM Resorts International

Headquarters: Las Vegas

Revenue : $13.13 billion

Employees: 66,000

New Hampshire

Company name: PC Connection

Headquarters: Merrimack, New Hampshire

Revenue : $3.13 billion

Employees: 2,685

New Jersey

Company name: Johnson & Johnson

Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey

Revenue : $95.2 billion

Employees: 131,900

New Mexico

Company name: Sunbridge Healthcare Corp.

Headquarters: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Revenue : $5.7 billion

Employees: 38,300

New York

Company name: JPMorgan Chase

Headquarters: New York

Revenue : $239.43 billion

Employees: 309,926

North Carolina

Company name: Bank of America

Headquarters: Charlotte, North Carolina

Revenue : $171.91 billion

Employees: 212,985

North Dakota

Company name: MDU Resources Group

Headquarters: Bismarck, North Dakota

Revenue : $6.97 billion

Employees: 14,929

Ohio

Company name: Cardinal Health

Headquarters: Dublin, Ohio

Revenue : $216.15 billion

Employees: 47,520

Oklahoma

Company name: Hobby Lobby

Headquarters: Oklahoma City

Revenue : $5 billion

Employees: 43,000

Oregon

Company name: Nike

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Revenue : $51.54 billion

Employees: 83,700

Pennsylvania

Company name: Comcast NBCUniversal

Headquarters: Philadelphia

Revenue : $121.57 billion

Employees: 186,000

Rhode Island

Company name: CVS Health

Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Revenue : $357.78 billion

Employees: 259,500

South Carolina

Company name: Sonoco Products

Headquarters: Hartsville, South Carolina

Revenue : $7.25 billion

Employees: 22,000

South Dakota

Company name: Furniture Mart USA

Headquarters: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Revenue : $520 million

Employees: 3,000

Tennessee

Company name: FedEx

Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee

Revenue : $87.95 billion

Employees: 446,400

Texas

Company name: ExxonMobil

Headquarters: Spring, Texas

Revenue : $344.58 billion

Employees: 61,500

Utah

Company name: Super Value Inc.

Headquarters: Salt Lake City

Revenue : $1.96 billion

Employees: 121,000

Vermont

Company name: Bay

Headquarters: Colchester, Vermont

Revenue : $9.4 billion

Employees: 30,000

Virginia

Company name: Boeing

Headquarters: Arlington, Virginia

Revenue : $75.76 billion

Employees: 156,000

Washington

Company name: Amazon

Headquarters: Seattle

Revenue : $574.79 billion

Employees: 1,525,000

West Virginia

Company name: American Public Education

Headquarters: Charles Town, West Virginia

Revenue : $606.3 billion

Employees: 5,800

Wisconsin

Company name: Kohl’s

Headquarters: Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Revenue : $17.54 billion

Employees: 66,500

Wyoming

Company name: Specsavers

Headquarters: Guernsey, Wyoming

Revenue : $3.5 billion

Employees: 32,501

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most iconic brand in each state, along with the company’s revenue, employees and headquarters location. Using the 2023 Fortune 500 list and Zippia’s 2023 Best Companies List, GOBankingRates selected the most well-known company. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Iconic Brands From Every State — And How Much They’re Worth