Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,011.72, up 139.76 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.41 on 13.4 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Up 29 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $22.80 on 8.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $49.21 on 7.7 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Mining. Down 89 cents, or 4.68 per cent, to $18.14 on 6.7 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 48 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $136.41 on 5.8 million shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 3.79 per cent, to $5.20 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

AtkinsRéalis. (TSX:ATRL). Construction. Up $2.00, or 3.70 per cent, to $56.00. AtkinsRéalis said it has won a contract as part of the project to build the new Île d'Orléans bridge in Quebec. As part of a consortium, the company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin will oversee the design of roads, interchanges, approach spans, landscaping and related works. The new crossing of the St. Lawrence River will be a 2.1-kilometre cable-stayed bridge. It will be located just west of the existing bridge connecting Quebec City to Île d'Orléans. The project also includes a new interchange on the north shore and road reconstruction work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press