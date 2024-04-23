Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,011.72
    +139.76 (+0.64%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,070.55
    +59.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • DOW

    38,503.69
    +263.71 (+0.69%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7319
    +0.0018 (+0.25%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.35
    +1.45 (+1.77%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,485.55
    -332.51 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,427.60
    +12.84 (+0.91%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,335.90
    -10.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,002.64
    +35.17 (+1.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5980
    -0.0250 (-0.54%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,696.64
    +245.33 (+1.59%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.69
    -1.25 (-7.38%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,044.81
    +20.94 (+0.26%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,552.16
    +113.55 (+0.30%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6836
    -0.0014 (-0.20%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

S&P 500, NASDAQ NOTCH BIG WINS WITH TESLA EARNINGS ON DECK

Tech-focused investors prepare for fresh wave of earnings highlighted by struggling Tesla

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,011.72, up 139.76 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.41 on 13.4 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Up 29 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $22.80 on 8.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $49.21 on 7.7 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Mining. Down 89 cents, or 4.68 per cent, to $18.14 on 6.7 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 48 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $136.41 on 5.8 million shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 3.79 per cent, to $5.20 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

AtkinsRéalis. (TSX:ATRL). Construction. Up $2.00, or 3.70 per cent, to $56.00. AtkinsRéalis said it has won a contract as part of the project to build the new Île d'Orléans bridge in Quebec. As part of a consortium, the company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin will oversee the design of roads, interchanges, approach spans, landscaping and related works. The new crossing of the St. Lawrence River will be a 2.1-kilometre cable-stayed bridge. It will be located just west of the existing bridge connecting Quebec City to Île d'Orléans. The project also includes a new interchange on the north shore and road reconstruction work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press