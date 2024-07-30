Moody's puts UK's Southern Water on downgrade warning as sector's strains mount

LONDON (Reuters) - Moody's put British water utility Southern Water on a 'junk' rating downgrade warning on Tuesday, saying the shortfall in UK regulator Ofwat's draft ruling on how much it will be allowed to raise prices could lead to serious financing problems.

Moody's said it had placed the Baa3 backed and underlying senior secured ratings of SW (Finance) I PLC (Southern Water) on review for downgrade. Baa3 is the last rung of investment grade.

"The review for downgrade reflects our expectation that Ofwat's draft determination would, if not materially changed... result in severe Outcome Delivery Incentive (ODI) penalties and total expenditure (totex) allowances below the level needed to fund Southern Water's investment programme," Moody's said.

"Together with an allowed return that falls significantly short of Southern Water's actual cost of capital, such under-performance may challenge the company's ability to raise equity finance to maintain leverage at levels consistent with the current rating," it added.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Amanda Cooper)