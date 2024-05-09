Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust ...

Revenue: Increased 18.2% to $155.3 million in Q1 2024, driven by organic growth and acquisitions.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA: $16.9 million or 10.9% of revenue in Q1 2024.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share: $0.16 in Q1 2024, compared to $0.17 in the prior year quarter.

Assessment, Permitting and Response (AP&R) Segment Revenue: Grew 12.2% year-over-year to $58.6 million.

AP&R Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 14.1% to $16.3 million or 27.8% of revenue.

Measurement and Analysis Segment Revenue: Increased 7% to $45.5 million.

Measurement and Analysis Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Slightly down to 14.3%.

Remediation and Reuse Segment Revenue: Increased 39.7% to $51.3 million, mainly due to the Matrix acquisition.

Remediation and Reuse Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Lower due to the dilutive impact of Matrix.

Cash Flow from Operations: Used $22 million in Q1 2024, compared to generating $3 million in the prior year.

Full Year 2024 Revenue Outlook: Expected to be between $690 million and $740 million.

Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Anticipated to be between $95 million and $100 million.

Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Record first quarter revenues and consolidated adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong organic growth across segments.

Successful integration of recent acquisitions such as Epic and dot NETA, enhancing geographic and service capabilities.

Robust acquisition pipeline expected to continue driving M&A momentum in 2024.

Significant regulatory updates, such as new EPA standards, present substantial growth opportunities in environmental solutions.

Strong start to 2024 with guidance increased, reflecting confidence in achieving full-year financial targets.

Negative Points

Lower environmental emergency response service revenues compared to the previous year, due to non-recurrence of a major project.

Seasonally low margins for newly acquired Matrix, impacting overall profitability in the first quarter.

Challenges in the biogas business segment, although a pivot to higher margin services is complete.

Increased interest expenses and higher depreciation impacting net income per share.

Temporary higher investment in working capital, leading to cash flow used in operating activities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do you think about the near-term one to two year impact of the recent EPA rulings across all three of your business lines? A: Vijay Manthripragada, President and CEO, explained that the regulations have a three-year window for testing and a five-year window for treatment. Montrose is already seeing increased activity in testing and assessment, and expects to see financially visible momentum on the treatment side through the back half of this year and into next year.

Q: Can you provide insight into your portfolio of PFAS remediation solutions, particularly how they play into the drinking water side versus highly contaminated sites like industrial or DoD sites? A: Vijay Manthripragada detailed that Montrose has a comprehensive suite of PFAS solutions, including regulatory expertise, dedicated labs, and various treatment technologies. While their technologies can address drinking water, the focus is broader, encompassing upstream sources of contamination which are significant contributors to PFAS levels in drinking water.

Q: What drove the revision to your full-year guidance? A: Vijay Manthripragada attributed the updated guidance to a materially shifted regulatory landscape, improved performance expectations from Matrix, and the impact of recent acquisitions. These factors have increased optimism for Montrose's performance over the next few years.

Q: How are you managing the increased cadence of M&A activities, and what are you looking for in potential acquisitions? A: Vijay Manthripragada stated that Montrose is comfortable with its current resources to manage the heightened M&A activity. The focus remains on geographic expansion and enhancing service lines that complement existing offerings, with a strong emphasis on cultural fit and financial accretion.

Q: Can you discuss the current status and outlook for your biogas business following its strategic pivot? A: Vijay Manthripragada noted that the pivot in the biogas business is complete, with the focus now on higher margin design, engineering, and installation services. This shift is expected to contribute positively to revenue and margin growth in the latter half of the year.

Q: What should be the expected organic revenue growth cadence for Montrose in the coming years, especially with the new PFAS regulations? A: Vijay Manthripragada suggested that while historically Montrose targeted 7-9% organic growth, recent performance and regulatory changes indicate an elevated growth cadence of 10-12% for 2024. This reflects stronger secular tailwinds and a robust industry environment.

