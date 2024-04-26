Mexico's FEMSA revenues climb 11% on Oxxo, Coca-Cola growth

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's FEMSA, which controls one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a string of convenience store chains, posted an 11% increase in revenue in the first quarter, boosted by growth across nearly all its business sectors.

Revenue came in at 178.20 billion pesos ($10.78 billion) in the three-month period, largely in line with expectations, as sales from chain store Oxxo, bottler Coca-Cola Femsa and Femsa's fuel division posted double-digit growth. Revenue from European convenience chain Valora was up 8%.

Sales only fell at Femsa's pharmacy division, down 2.3%, where it had fewer stores and faced challenges across Latin America.

Shares in Femsa were flat in early trading.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or core earnings, for the quarter rose 15% to 25.05 billion pesos.

The company's fintech arm, Spin by Oxxo, passed the firm's goal of 10 million clients, bringing in 1 million new users in the quarter.

Femsa's net profits slid 93%, largely due to gains a year ago on the sale of its interest in beer maker Heineken. Femsa last year kicked off efforts to slim down to its core operations, shedding its stake in the Dutch beer giant as well as Jetro Restaurant Depot.

The firm said in a statement its net profits were also impacted by lower interest income and higher derivative costs, though Femsa trimmed its foreign-exchange losses.

The Mexican peso strengthened around 8% compared to the U.S. dollar year-over-year in the first quarter.

($1 = 16.5310 Mexican pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Michael Erman)