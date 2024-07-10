Metallica's Frontman Loans Private Car Collection to Museum

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It will be on display for the summer.

The American Automobile Experience in Kearney, Nebraska, has received a remarkable loan of six classic cars from James Hetfield, the iconic frontman of Metallica. These prized vehicles, previously displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, are now available for public viewing for a year, thanks to a collaborative effort between Blueprint Engines, local Kearney donors, and the Los Angeles museum.

James Hetfield, a renowned car enthusiast, wanted to share his passion with a wider audience. "He is a huge car guy and he wanted to be able to share some of his private collection with the world," said Pete Stout, Director of Business for Blueprint Engines. "Here at the American Automobile Experience here in Kearney, we’re excited to have this fabulous display of vehicles here for a year."

The Hetfield Collection in Kearney includes:

1932 Ford Roadster aka “Blackjack”

1936 Auburn 852 Speedster aka “Slow Burn”

1936 Ford Coupe aka “Iron Fist”

1937 Ford Coupe aka “Crimson Ghost”

1937 Lincoln Zephyr aka “Voodoo Priest”

1956 Ford F-100 aka “Str8 Edge”

Alex Munoz, a mechanic from the Petersen Automotive Museum, expressed his admiration for the ‘Slow Burn’. "If you made a root beer float into a gem, that’s what that car looks like to me," Munoz said. "There’s no wrong angles, the paint is beautiful, the stance is gorgeous and I think that’s where a lot of these cars, it’s the wow factor and to me that ‘Slow Burn’ has the biggest wow factor."

Visitors can view Hetfield’s impressive collection at the American Automobile Experience in Kearney during normal operating hours.

