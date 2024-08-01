MercadoLibre's net profit more than doubles in second quarter, beats estimates

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Latin America e-commerce giant MercadoLibre said on Thursday its net profit more than doubled in the second quarter from a year earlier, beating analysts estimates.

MercadoLibre, which operates a marketplace in 18 countries and also owns the fintech Mercado Pago, posted a $531 million net profit for the quarter ended in June, above the $432 million profit that analysts polled by LSEG expected.

MercadoLibre reported $5.1 billion in revenues, up 42% from a year earlier and above the $4.68 billion projected by analysts.

Its sales as measured by Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 20% year-on-year, driven by a 36% jump in Brazil, the firm's main market.

