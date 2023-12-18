Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) Even After 89% Share Price Boost

The Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 89%. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 21% is also fairly reasonable.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Eastern Platinum's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Metals and Mining industry in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.2x and even P/S above 14x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Eastern Platinum's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Eastern Platinum certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Eastern Platinum's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 56% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 69% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 16% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Eastern Platinum's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Eastern Platinum's stock price has surged recently, but its but its P/S still remains modest. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We're very surprised to see Eastern Platinum currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

