Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang's combined wealth gains this year equate to the 7th richest person in the world

Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang have collectively grown over $150 billion richer this year, a figure that exceeds Warren Buffett's net worth.

Zuckerberg, the CEO and cofounder of Meta, has added $76.1 billion to his fortune in 2024, making him the largest wealth gainer on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He's worth $204 billion as of Thursday's close, ranking him as the world's third-wealthiest person after Tesla CEO Elon Musk ($242 billion) and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($210 billion).

Huang, the CEO and cofounder of Nvidia, has gained $75.6 billion in net worth this year, second only to Zuckerberg. He ranked 11th on the rich list with a $120 billion fortune ahead of Friday's open.

The two tech titans have gained a combined $152 billion this year, which alone would make them the 7th richest person on earth.

Zuckerberg and Huang's joint wealth has jumped to $324 billion —more than Coca-Cola ($301 billion) or Netflix ($295 billion) were worth at the end of Thursday trading.

The pair owe their massive wealth gains to the stellar performance of their companies, in which they hold roughly 13% and 3.5% stakes respectively.

Meta and Nvidia stock have surged 67% and 184% each year to date to rade at record levels, boosting the value of their bosses' equity.

Meta shares have ballooned more than six-fold from their sub-$90 low in November 2022 to trade above $570. On a split-adjusted basis, Nvidia shares have skyrocketed from under $15 in late 2022 to north of $135 — an increase of more than 800%.

Both companies —and their bosses — have benefited from enormous buzz around artificial intelligence, sparked by ChatGPT's release in November 2022.

Investors have lifted tech stocks to unprecedented highs as they bet on a paradigm shift, and wager the revolution will be powered by Nvidia's microchips and run on Meta's platforms.

