S&P 500 sets record, longest weekly win streak of 2024, Dow hits fresh high

Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang's combined wealth gains this year equate to the 7th richest person in the world

Theron Mohamed
·2 min read
A composite image of Mark Zuckerberg waving and Jensen Huang speaking onstage.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have grown over $150 billion richer this year.Getty Images

  • Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang have collectively gained $150 billion this year.

  • The Meta and Nvidia CEOs have both grown over $75 billion richer.

  • Their joint wealth has soared to $324 billion, more than Coca-Cola or Netflix are worth.

Mark Zuckerberg and Jensen Huang have collectively grown over $150 billion richer this year, a figure that exceeds Warren Buffett's net worth.

Zuckerberg, the CEO and cofounder of Meta, has added $76.1 billion to his fortune in 2024, making him the largest wealth gainer on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He's worth $204 billion as of Thursday's close, ranking him as the world's third-wealthiest person after Tesla CEO Elon Musk ($242 billion) and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($210 billion).

Huang, the CEO and cofounder of Nvidia, has gained $75.6 billion in net worth this year, second only to Zuckerberg. He ranked 11th on the rich list with a $120 billion fortune ahead of Friday's open.

The two tech titans have gained a combined $152 billion this year, which alone would make them the 7th richest person on earth.

Zuckerberg and Huang's joint wealth has jumped to $324 billion —more than Coca-Cola ($301 billion) or Netflix ($295 billion) were worth at the end of Thursday trading.

The pair owe their massive wealth gains to the stellar performance of their companies, in which they hold roughly 13% and 3.5% stakes respectively.

Meta and Nvidia stock have surged 67% and 184% each year to date to rade at record levels, boosting the value of their bosses' equity.

Meta shares have ballooned more than six-fold from their sub-$90 low in November 2022 to trade above $570. On a split-adjusted basis, Nvidia shares have skyrocketed from under $15 in late 2022 to north of $135 — an increase of more than 800%.

Both companies —and their bosses — have benefited from enormous buzz around artificial intelligence, sparked by ChatGPT's release in November 2022.

Investors have lifted tech stocks to unprecedented highs as they bet on a paradigm shift, and wager the revolution will be powered by Nvidia's microchips and run on Meta's platforms.

Read the original article on Business Insider