Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,167.03
    +59.95 (+0.27%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,254.35
    +5.86 (+0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    39,807.37
    +47.29 (+0.12%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7382
    +0.0009 (+0.13%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.00
    +1.65 (+2.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,912.61
    +2,903.91 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,241.20
    +28.50 (+1.29%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,121.71
    +7.36 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    +0.0100 (+0.24%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,379.46
    -20.06 (-0.12%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.04
    +0.26 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,168.07
    -594.66 (-1.46%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6841
    +0.0036 (+0.53%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS MUTED AS BOOMING FIRST QUARTER COMES TO CLOSE

With markets closed for the Good Friday holiday, Thursday will mark the final trading session of the quarter.

Manitoba promises move to plastic health cards as part of upcoming budget

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is planning to do away with paper health cards and switch to more durable plastic and digital ones.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the move is among many promises from last year's provincial election campaign that will be fulfilled in the budget on Tuesday.

The NDP government says the new cards will be more secure and easier to use to access services.

It says the change will also help clear a backlog of applications for the current paper cards and that the application process will be soon be streamlined.

Sala took part in a pre-budget tradition of unboxing new shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He handed out new pairs of shoes to several health-care workers at the Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg.

"We know how important of a role (workers) play in delivering health care to Manitobans, so today is about honouring them," Sala said Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Match 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press