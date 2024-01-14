Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MPI) top owners are private companies with 60% stake, while 23% is held by institutions

Key Insights

Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Hlcm) with a 59% stake

Institutions own 23% of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad

If you want to know who really controls Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 60% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad.

KLSE:MPI Ownership Breakdown January 14th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

KLSE:MPI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Hlcm) is currently the largest shareholder, with 59% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 3.5% and 3.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Public Mutual Bhd. and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth RM66m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 60%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

