MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 23, 2024

MakeMyTrip Limited isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Vipul Garg: Hello everyone. I'm Vipul Garg, Vice President, Investor Relations at MakeMyTrip Limited and welcome to our fiscal 2024 Third Quarter earnings webinar. Today's event will be hosted by our company -- by our leadership team comprising Deep Kalra, our company's Founder and Chairman, joining him is Rajesh Magow, our Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, and Mohit Kabra, our Group Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, this live event is being recorded by the company and will be made available for replay on our IR website shortly after the conclusion of today's event. At the end of these prepared remarks, we will also be hosting a Q&A session. Furthermore, certain statements made during today's event may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Safe Harbor provision of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance are subject to inherent uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Any forward-looking information relayed during this event speaks only as of this date and the company undertakes no obligation to update the information to reflect changed circumstances. Additionally, information concerning these statements are contained in the risk factors and forward-looking statements section of the company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 25th 2023. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC or from the company's Investor Relations department. I would like to now turn over the call to Rajesh. Over to you Rajesh.

A busy airport terminal with travelers queuing up for flights, revealing the sheer volumes of travelers served by the company.

Rajesh Magow: Thank you Vipul. Welcome everyone to our third quarter call for fiscal 2024. We are pleased to report another quarter of strong operating performance during this high season quarter for leisure travel. We witnessed robust demand for leisure travel for domestic as well as outbound travel and are pleased to report our highest ever quarterly gross bookings, revenue and profit till date. Gross bookings for the quarter reached $2.5 billion, growing at 21.7% year-on-year in constant currency terms while our adjusted operating profit or adjusted EBIT grew by 70% year-on-year to $33.4 million as compared to $19.7 million in the same quarter last year. As per government estimates, domestic aviation traffic is expected to double from current levels by 2030.

Story continues

To cater to this increasing traffic, there is continued and increasing investment across all categories of travel infrastructure, resulting in significant upgrades across all categories of transportation, including airports, highways, rails, and thus offering customers more convenience and choice. The current commitments of close to $11 billion in airport modernization should only help meet the near-to-medium term requirements, but for the first time planned airport capacity we've put in place could exceed the projected demand for next five to seven years, which bodes well for the travel and tourism industry. According to Bernstein report, India has gradually been gaining share of the global travel market, now representing 2% of tourism receipts globally up from 0.7% in 2000.

Domestic travel in India is already the fifth largest globally and is expected to become the third largest by 2027. The size and diversity of India contribute to the strength of domestic market and the government's efforts to develop new tourism destinations will help in maintaining this growth momentum. Outbound travel from India has also recovered to pre-pandemic levels now and the growth momentum is expected to pick up pace in the coming quarters and years. India is expected to be the fifth largest outbound market by 2027. This should lead to India outbound being the fastest growing component of overall India travel spends. We are excited about these opportunities and remain committed to excellence and innovation, meeting and hopefully exceeding the diverse travel aspirations of Indian travellers.

See also 20 Most Consumed Beverages in the World and 18 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.