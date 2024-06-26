Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,793.90
    +5.42 (+0.02%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,477.90
    +8.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • DOW

    39,127.80
    +15.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7297
    -0.0026 (-0.36%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    80.64
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,344.69
    -1,571.46 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,272.01
    -11.78 (-0.92%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,309.60
    -21.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,018.12
    -4.23 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3160
    +0.0780 (+1.84%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,805.16
    +87.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.50
    -0.34 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,225.33
    -22.46 (-0.27%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,667.07
    +493.92 (+1.26%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6831
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

NASDAQ LEADS GAINS AS STOCKS END HIGHER

Amazon stock crosses US$2 trillion market cap

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 6/26/2024

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Stocks drifted to a mixed close near the all-time highs they set last week.

The S&P 500 index edged up 0.2% Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 fell.

FedEx helped offset the losses with a gain of 15.5%. The package carrier reported results for its latest quarter that easily beat forecasts. Rivian soared more than 23% after Volkswagen said it would invest up to $5 billion in the struggling maker of electric vehicles.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.60 points, or 0.2%, to 5,477.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.64 points, or less than 0.1%, to 39,127.80.

The Nasdaq composite rose 87.50 points, or 0.5%, to 17,805.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.23 points, or 0.2%, to 2,018.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 13.28 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 22.53 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 115.79 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.92 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 708.07 points, or 14.8%.

The Dow is up 1,438.26 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,793.80 points, or 18.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.95 points, or 0.4%.