Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Made Tech Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = UK£359k ÷ (UK£20m - UK£5.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

So, Made Tech Group has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured Made Tech Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Made Tech Group .

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Made Tech Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 26%, but since then they've fallen to 2.4%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Made Tech Group has decreased its current liabilities to 26% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Made Tech Group's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Made Tech Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 75% in the last year. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Made Tech Group does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

