I’m Retired and Regret My Frugal Retirement — Here’s Why

Agnes P. saved every penny she could for retirement. Now at 78, she’s got more money than she knows what to do with, but fewer happy memories than she’d like.

“I was so focused on saving that I forgot to actually live,” Agnes said. Her story shows why being too frugal can backfire.

The Downside of Saving Too Much

Her entire life, Agnes watched what she spent. Growing up without a lot of money instilled the idea that she had to save every penny. She packed lunches, kept her old car, and rarely took time off. While her friends were taking vacations, Agnes put every extra dollar into her retirement accounts.

“I thought I was doing the right thing,” she said. “But I gave up too much of my life for a future that wasn’t guaranteed.”

Missing Out on Life

Agnes shared that probably the number one thing she missed out on was fun with friends — even into her retirement. She said no to spendy dinners, Broadway shows, and trips (even to nearby locales) with friends to save money.

“I lost touch with a lot of people because I always said no,” Agnes shared. “Now I’m retired with fewer friends and not many good times to look back on.”

Too Much Money, Too Late

Agnes now has a problem many retirees would love to have: more money than she needs. Years of saving and compound interest left her with a huge nest egg.

“I’ve got plenty to live on for the rest of my life,” she said. “But I can’t buy back lost time or missed chances.”

Health Issues Get in the Way

Agnes didn’t think about how health problems might limit her retirement plans — especially as she gets older. She has the money to travel now, but her body can’t keep up.

“I wish I’d taken some big trips when I first retired and had more energy,” Agnes said. “Now even short outings take it out of me. I’m trying, but it’s not the same.”

Finding a Middle Ground

Agnes learned the hard way that it’s important to balance saving for the future with enjoying the present. You need financial security, but not at the cost of a good life.

Here are the lessons she learned along the way:

Spend on Experiences, Not Stuff

Agnes realized her best memories came from experiences, not things. “I should’ve spent less on stuff and more on making memories,” she said. “Things get old, but good times stay with you.”

Treat Yourself Sometimes

Agnes now tells people to include some “fun money” in their budgets. “It’s okay to splurge now and then,” she said. “A few treats won’t ruin your retirement if you’re careful with money overall.”

Keep Your Friends

Agnes regrets letting friendships fade because of her tight spending. “Hold onto your friends,” she shared. “They’re really important, especially as you get older.”

Don’t Wait on Your Dreams

One of Agnes’s biggest regrets is putting off her travel plans. “Don’t save all your big goals for retirement,” she warned. “Try to do some while you’re younger and can enjoy them more.”

Talk to a Professional

Agnes wishes she’d gotten financial advice earlier. “An expert could have told me I was saving too much,” she said. “They might have encouraged me to loosen up and enjoy life more along the way.”

Adjust Your Savings

“I kept saving like crazy even after I had enough,” Agnes said. “I should have checked my progress and maybe saved less so I could enjoy life more in my later working years.”

It’s Okay to Spend More Sometimes

While people often warn against lifestyle inflation, Agnes realized some increases in spending can make life better. “It’s okay to upgrade your lifestyle a bit as you earn more,” she said. “You don’t have to live like you’re broke forever.”

Save for Healthcare

One area where Agnes’s saving paid off was in covering health costs. “Medical bills can be huge in retirement,” she warned. “Having extra money for that is really important.”

Giving Back Gives Purpose

Agnes shared that one of the things she enjoys about having a sizable bank account is that she can give back to causes she loves. “I just wanna give it all away to good causes!” she said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m Retired and Regret My Frugal Retirement — Here’s Why