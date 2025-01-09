I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 4 Tools That Work Best for Retirees

kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

There’s a lot of advice out there for how to prepare and save for retirement; but, once you’ve got your nest egg, then what? You can’t just ignore your finances and put your accounts on autopilot. Carefully managing your personal expenses and knowing how to properly manage your finances in retirement are just as important.

Luckily, there are many ways to keep tabs on your accounts and investments, monitor your spending and implement sustainable budgeting strategies. Whether you’re about to retire, retiring early or already enjoying your retirement, financial experts recommend the following ways to keep track of your finances.

Fixed-Fee Advisor

Financial advisors can charge hefty fees that add up, but Mike Dion of F9 Finance suggested a way around that.

“For those looking for another set of eyes,” he said, “I highly recommend a fixed-fee advisor to review your financials annually or quarterly.”

Unlike traditional advisors who are paid a percentage of your assets, Dion said these fixed-fee advisors are fiduciaries who are required to give you the best advice. “Plus, as your money grows, your fee doesn’t grow,” he added.

401(k) Manager

Eric Mangold, the founder and wealth manager at Argosy Wealth Management, said your 401(k) is a good place to start.

“There are a lot of great planning tools out there for investors to use,” he said.

If you have a 401(k), Mangold recommended looking to see which firm manages it.

“When you log in to your 401(k) account, many of those providers have retirement calculators, and many of these calculators are a pretty basic way to start,” he continued.

“Some will give you a grade or a score showing you the track you are on for retirement… These calculators are a good start to understanding your retirement readiness.”

Qualified Financial Professional

While Mangold suggested using retirement calculators, he also stressed the importance of finding a professional for guidance.

“Retirement is not a DIY project,” he emphasized. “You will want to know exactly how much money you will need in retirement, and what events could pose a threat to derail your retirement — like a long-term care event, taking care of an aging parent, poor market performance, etc.”

He continued, “This is so unique to everyone since everyone’s financial situation is different. You will want to meet with a qualified financial professional and have a detailed and custom retirement projection built for you. It will show you money coming in the door from your investments, pension, Social Security and other income sources.