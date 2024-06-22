I’m a Chef: Here Are 6 Kitchen Gadgets I’d Never Waste Money On

tashka2000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even if you don’t spend a lot of time in the kitchen, you probably know there are a lot of gadgets you can buy to fill up the space. Peelers, choppers, zesters, salad spinners, melon ballers — and that’s just a shortlist! Are these type of gadgets really worth the money?

GOBankingRates spoke to two chefs — fine dining chef Dennis Littley and Nic Vanderbeeken, executive chef at Apéritif — for their take on the kitchen gadgets not worth buying and why. Keep reading to find out which gadgets don’t add value to kitchens.

Avocado Slicer

Both Littley and Vanderbeeken agreed that a single-use gadget like an avocado slicer isn’t worth the price tag.

“In my experience, this gadget tends to be more cumbersome than helpful. Its design often results in mangled avocado flesh rather than clean slices,” said Littley.

Instead of buying an avocado slicer, the two chefs also mutually agreed that a simple knife works just as well and yields superior results. As an added bonus, it won’t clutter your kitchen drawer.

Garlic Press

As convenient as a garlic press may appear to be, Littley said it can be time-consuming to clean after use and even lends itself to food waste. The gadget, Littley explained, tends to waste garlic by trapping it within its mechanisms.

Much like the substitute for an avocado slicer, Littley recommended sticking with a knife for garlic-related needs. Cooks can use the flat side of a knife to crush garlic cloves and finely chop afterward.

Electric Can Openers

An electric can opener might seem like it’s worth buying, but don’t rush yourself into making this purchase. In Vanderbeeken’s experience, electric can openers take up counter space and even break down more frequently than manual can openers.

Speaking of manual can openers, Vanderbeeken recommended investing in these as they tend to be more reliable and easier to store after use.

Specialty Coffee Makers

If you work from home and think you should buy a specialty coffee maker in an effort to replicate expensive lattes at home for less, think again. Vanderbeeken has personally seen many people invest in expensive, complicated coffee machines which never get used to their full potential.

“A good-quality French press or pour-over setup can deliver excellent results without the hefty price tag and maintenance headaches,” advised Vanderbeeken.

Egg Separator

An egg separator is another gadget that may seem like a practical kitchen addition, but Littley found it to be largely unnecessary.

“A swift transfer of egg whites between shell halves accomplishes the same task without cluttering the kitchen drawer with yet another gadget,” said Littley.

Spiralizers (and Other Trendy Gadgets)

Be honest: How often are you making zucchini noodles each week? Whenever consumers hear about certain kitchen gadgets, like spiralizers, gaining popularity overnight, it’s not uncommon to feel like you suddenly need it.

Before you commit to shopping for a spiralizer, or any other trending gadget, Vanderbeeken recommended exercising some caution. “Items like the spiralizer had a moment, but unless you’re committed to incorporating spiralized veggies into your routine regularly, it might not be worth the investment.”

