I’m a Bank Teller: 3 Times You Should Never Ask for $50 Bills From the Bank

In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked.

That said, in 2022, the U.S. government printed a record 756 million $50 bills, driven by an unprecedented demand for cash by Americans hoarding larger denominations during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the $50 bill being a historically unpopular and somewhat superstitious denomination — more on that later!

Even so, bank tellers say the $50 bill is still less popular than most any other denomination. As a seasoned bank teller, Rachael P. has seen her fair share of peculiar requests, and asking for $50 bills ranks high on the list of things that can make a teller’s day a little more complicated.

When the Bank Is Busy

Rachael was clear: Asking for a $50 bill when it’s busy is a major inconvenience.

“Mornings and lunch rushes are always nuts,” she said. “We have a line out the door, and everyone’s in a rush. The last thing I need is someone holding up the line to ask for a weird bill.”

Rachael shared that you should save those asks for later in the day. “If you need $50 bills, come in when it’s slow — think mid-morning or mid-afternoon. That way, I can go in the back and search for them, and it won’t cause a huge line,” she said with good humor.

When the Bank Has an Excess Inventory of Other Denominations

Rachael said sometimes a teller has too many of a certain bill — and that asking for a less popular denomination like a $50 bill isn’t ideal. “Sometimes, we’ll have an excess inventory of other bills, like twenties, that we need to get rid of first,” she shared.

Banks often try to maintain a balanced distribution of currency denominations, and when they have too many of one type, it can create logistical issues. “If we’re trying to offload a bunch of $20 bills, and someone comes in asking for $50s, it kind of throws a wrench in our plans,” Rachael said.

Rachael understands that some customers may have specific reasons for wanting $50 bills, but hopes they understand when it’s a little harder. “At the end of the day, we’re just trying to balance our cash inventory and make sure we have enough of each denomination to meet everyone’s needs,” she said.

When the Bank Is Running Low on Cash

Another bad time to ask for a 50 is when the bank is low on cash.

“We try to stay fully stocked on everything, but we just don’t carry as many $50s, so when they’re gone, they’re gone,” she shared.

Rachael shared that tracking down fresh $50s can be a hassle.

“I probably have to call another branch or go into the main vault. It’s not the end of the world, but it can take a minute.”

Fun Fact: The Curse of the $50 Bill

Rachael has another, sillier reason for not loving the $50 bill: “OK, this is going to sound a little bonkers, but did you know some people think [the] $50 bill is cursed? My old supervisor told me that! Because President Ulysses S. Grant is on it, and some people think he’s bad luck!”

While Rachael doesn’t necessarily believe in the curse, she thinks it’s interesting.

“It’s just one of those quirky things that make working at a bank so fascinating. Every day, I leave with a story!”

The Final Word

Rachael’s advice boils down to two things — being considerate of the bank’s operations and the tellers’ workload.

“I honestly love my job and helping customers, but asking for $50 bills when it’s super busy is not the move,” she said. “However, if you plan ahead and come when it’s slow, I’ll be more than happy to help you — and I might even tell you about the curse of President Grant!”

