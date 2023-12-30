A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Enwell Energy plc (LON:ENW)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Enwell Energy is UK£0.20 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£0.16 suggests Enwell Energy is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 18%, Enwell Energy's competitors seem to be trading at a lesser discount

How far off is Enwell Energy plc (LON:ENW) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$7.70m US$6.71m US$6.13m US$5.79m US$5.59m US$5.48m US$5.43m US$5.42m US$5.44m US$5.48m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -12.91% Est @ -8.58% Est @ -5.55% Est @ -3.43% Est @ -1.94% Est @ -0.90% Est @ -0.18% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.69% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$7.1 US$5.8 US$4.9 US$4.3 US$3.8 US$3.5 US$3.2 US$2.9 US$2.7 US$2.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$41m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$5.5m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.5%) = US$87m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$87m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$40m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$81m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

AIM:ENW Discounted Cash Flow December 30th 2023

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Enwell Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.087. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Enwell Energy

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Enwell Energy, we've put together three additional elements you should assess:

