How Long $5 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

AleksandarNakic / iStock.com

Depending on where you live in the United States, $5 million set aside for your retirement can potentially fund more than 90 years of the next chapter in your life. And even if you don’t plan to reach centenarian status, data shows this amount covers a minimum of 40 years in retirement.

Read Next: Grant Cardone — $5 Million Is Now the Magic Number for Retirement Savings

Consider This: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings

To determine how long $5 million lasts in retirement, GOBankingRates found the national average annual expenditures for people aged 65 and older and created state-level annual expenditure estimates. Then, $5 million was divided by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate to find how long the amount would last in each state.

Keep reading to find out how long $5 million lasts in retirement in each U.S. state, ranked in order from most to least years.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. West Virginia

# of years $5M will last: 103.20

Years, months and days: 103 years, two months, 13 days

Annual expenditure: $48,451.48

Annual groceries expenditures: $4,777.81

Annual housing expenditures: $6,711.21

Annual utilities expenditures: $4,003.02

Annual transportation expenditures: $4,587.10

Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,638.02

For You: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Learn More: 5 Reasons Retirees Regret Selling Their Homes in Retirement

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Oklahoma

# of years $5M will last: 100.09

Years, months and days: 100 years, one month, one day

Annual expenditure: $49,954.75

Annual groceries expenditures: $4,576.34

Annual housing expenditures: $8,055.79

Annual utilities expenditures: $4,121.63

Annual transportation expenditures: $4,414.10

Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,178.08

Try This: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

3. Kansas

# of years $5M will last: 99.06

Years, months and days: 99 years zero months, 21 days

Annual expenditure: $50,475.11

Annual groceries expenditures: $4,585.93

Annual housing expenditures: $8,710.54

Annual utilities expenditures: $4,075.03

Annual transportation expenditures: $4,310.30

Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,434.44

Michael Warren / Getty Images

4. Alabama

# of years $5M will last: 98.16

Years, months and days: 98 years, one month, 26 days

Annual expenditure: $50,937.66

Annual groceries expenditures: $4,657.89

Annual housing expenditures: $8,114.25

Annual utilities expenditures: $4,265.65

Annual transportation expenditures: $4,508.02

Annual healthcare expenditures: $6,574.88

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Mississippi

# of years $5M will last: 97.94

Years, months and days: 97 years, 11 months, eight days

Annual expenditure: $51,053.29

Annual groceries expenditures: $4,609.92

Annual housing expenditures: $8,792.38

Annual utilities expenditures: $3,842.05

Annual transportation expenditures: $4,433.87

Annual healthcare expenditures: $7,592.78