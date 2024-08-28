Advertisement
How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Jordan Rosenfeld
·10 min read
RgStudio / iStock/Getty Images
RgStudio / iStock/Getty Images

While many financial experts recommend a minimum of $1 million saved for a comfortable retirement, others suggest that the number should be closer to $2 million — especially if your retirement days are many years away or you want to retire in an expensive city.

While $2 million may sound like a lot of money, look at how far it stretches in all 50 states, you start to see how it’s not all that much over time.

To find how long $2 million will last in retirement across the country, GOBankingRates gathered national average annual expenditures data for people 65 and older from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey data, and annual expenditure estimates from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

GOBankingRates divided $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states (plus Washington, D.C.) were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2 million will last the longest, and No. 51 is where it will run out most quickly.

Here’s how the states stack up in that order.

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 19.19

  • Years, months and days: 19 years, two months, eight days

  • Annual expenditures: $104,245.85

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 23.56

  • Years, months and days: 23 years, six months, 24 days

  • Annual expenditures: $84,876.82

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 23.61

  • Years, months and days: 23 years, seven months, 11 days

  • Annual expenditures: $84,703.37

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 24.98

  • Years, months and days: 24 years, 11 months, 21 days

  • Annual expenditures: $80,077.93

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 27.48

  • Years, months and days: 27 years, five months, 22 days

  • Annual expenditures: $72,792.86

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 27.63

  • Years, months and days: 27 years, seven months, 17 days

  • Annual expenditures: $72,388.14

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 29.69

  • Years, months and days: 29 years, eight months, nine days

  • Annual expenditures: $67,357.97

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Washington

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 29.82

  • Years, months and days: 29 years, nine months, 25 days

  • Annual expenditures: $67,068.88

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.00

  • Years, months and days: 29 years, 11 months, 30 days

  • Annual expenditures: $66,664.15

DaveAlan / Getty Images
DaveAlan / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.16

  • Years, months and days: 30 years, one month, 26 days

  • Annual expenditures: $66,317.25

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.32

  • Years, months and days: 30 years, three months, 25 days

  • Annual expenditures: $65,970.34

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.37

  • Years, months and days: 30 years, four months, 14 days

  • Annual expenditures: $65,854.70

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 30.67

  • Years, months and days: 30 years, seven months, 30 days

  • Annual expenditures: $65,218.70

kickstand / Getty Images
kickstand / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 31.25

  • Years, months and days: 31 years, two months, 31 days

  • Annual expenditures: $64,004.53

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 31.48

  • Years, months and days: 31 years, five months, 22 days

  • Annual expenditures: $63,541.98

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 31.91

  • Years, months and days: 31 years, 10 months, 28 days

  • Annual expenditures: $62,674.71

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 32.91

  • Years, months and days: 32 years, 10 months, 28 days

  • Annual expenditures: $60,766.72

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 33.52

  • Years, months and days: 33 years, six months, seven days

  • Annual expenditures: $59,688.18

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 33.62

  • Years, months and days: 33 years, seven months, 12 days

  • Annual expenditures: $59,494.72

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 33.95

  • Years, months and days: 33 years, 11 months, 10 days

  • Annual expenditures: $58,916.54

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 34.21

  • Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 19 days

  • Annual expenditures: $58,454.00

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 34.25

  • Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 31 days

  • Annual expenditures: $58,396.18

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 34.35

  • Years, months and days: 34 years, four months, seven days

  • Annual expenditures: $58,222.73

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 35.08

  • Years, months and days: 35 years, zero months, 29 days

  • Annual expenditures: $57,008.55

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.18

  • Years, months and days: 36 years, two months, six days

  • Annual expenditures: $55,274.01

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30

  • Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days

  • Annual expenditures: $55,100.55

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images
Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30

  • Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days

  • Annual expenditures: $55.100.55

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.37

  • Years, months and days: 36 years, four months, 15 days

  • Annual expenditures: $54,984.92

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.53

  • Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 10 days

  • Annual expenditures: $54,753.65

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.57

  • Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 24 days

  • Annual expenditures: $54,695.83

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.76

  • Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, three days

  • Annual expenditures: $54,406.74

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 36.80

  • Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, 17 days

  • Annual expenditures: $54,348.92

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Texas

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.32

  • Years, months and days: 37 years, three months, 24 days

  • Annual expenditures: $53,597.29

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44

  • Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days

  • Annual expenditures: $53,423.83

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44

  • Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days

  • Annual expenditures: $53,423.83

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.56

  • Years, months and days: 37 years, six months, 22 days

  • Annual expenditures: $53,250.38

Roberto Galan / Getty Images
Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 37.60

  • Years, months and days: 37 years, seven months, six days

  • Annual expenditures: $53,192.56

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01

  • Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days

  • Annual expenditures: $52,614.38

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01

  • Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days

  • Annual expenditures: $52,614.38

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.05

  • Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, 19 days

  • Annual expenditures: $52,556.56

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.10

  • Years, months and days: 38 years, one month, three days

  • Annual expenditures: $52,498.74

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.18

  • Years, months and days: 38 years, two months, six days

  • Annual expenditures: $52,383.11

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31

  • Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days

  • Annual expenditures: $52,209.65

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31

  • Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days

  • Annual expenditures: $52,209.65

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 38.87

  • Years, months and days: 38 years, 10 months, 12 days

  • Annual expenditures: $51,458.02

amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 39.09

  • Years, months and days: 39 years, zero months, 31 days

  • Annual expenditures: $51,168.93

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 39.17

  • Years, months and days: 39 years, two months, four days

  • Annual expenditures: $51,053.29

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 39.44

  • Years, months and days: 39 years, five months, 10 days

  • Annual expenditures: $50,706.39

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 39.71

  • Years, months and days: 39 years, eight months, 17 days

  • Annual expenditures: $50,359.48

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 40.08

  • Years, months and days: 40 years, zero months, 30 days

  • Annual expenditures: $49,896.93

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Number of years $2 million will last: 40.13

  • Years, months and days: 40 years, one month, 16 days

  • Annual expenditures: $49.839.12

Methodology: In order to find how long $2,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $2,000,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of February 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State