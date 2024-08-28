How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

RgStudio / iStock/Getty Images

While many financial experts recommend a minimum of $1 million saved for a comfortable retirement, others suggest that the number should be closer to $2 million — especially if your retirement days are many years away or you want to retire in an expensive city.

While $2 million may sound like a lot of money, look at how far it stretches in all 50 states, you start to see how it’s not all that much over time.

To find how long $2 million will last in retirement across the country, GOBankingRates gathered national average annual expenditures data for people 65 and older from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey data, and annual expenditure estimates from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

GOBankingRates divided $2 million by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states (plus Washington, D.C.) were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2 million will last the longest, and No. 51 is where it will run out most quickly.

Here’s how the states stack up in that order.

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Number of years $2 million will last: 19.19

Years, months and days: 19 years, two months, eight days

Annual expenditures: $104,245.85

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

Number of years $2 million will last: 23.56

Years, months and days: 23 years, six months, 24 days

Annual expenditures: $84,876.82

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Number of years $2 million will last: 23.61

Years, months and days: 23 years, seven months, 11 days

Annual expenditures: $84,703.37

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Number of years $2 million will last: 24.98

Years, months and days: 24 years, 11 months, 21 days

Annual expenditures: $80,077.93

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Number of years $2 million will last: 27.48

Years, months and days: 27 years, five months, 22 days

Annual expenditures: $72,792.86

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Number of years $2 million will last: 27.63

Years, months and days: 27 years, seven months, 17 days

Annual expenditures: $72,388.14

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

Number of years $2 million will last: 29.69

Years, months and days: 29 years, eight months, nine days

Annual expenditures: $67,357.97

benedek / Getty Images

Washington

Number of years $2 million will last: 29.82

Years, months and days: 29 years, nine months, 25 days

Annual expenditures: $67,068.88

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.00

Years, months and days: 29 years, 11 months, 30 days

Annual expenditures: $66,664.15

DaveAlan / Getty Images

Oregon

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.16

Years, months and days: 30 years, one month, 26 days

Annual expenditures: $66,317.25

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.32

Years, months and days: 30 years, three months, 25 days

Annual expenditures: $65,970.34

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.37

Years, months and days: 30 years, four months, 14 days

Annual expenditures: $65,854.70

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Number of years $2 million will last: 30.67

Years, months and days: 30 years, seven months, 30 days

Annual expenditures: $65,218.70

kickstand / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Number of years $2 million will last: 31.25

Years, months and days: 31 years, two months, 31 days

Annual expenditures: $64,004.53

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Number of years $2 million will last: 31.48

Years, months and days: 31 years, five months, 22 days

Annual expenditures: $63,541.98

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Number of years $2 million will last: 31.91

Years, months and days: 31 years, 10 months, 28 days

Annual expenditures: $62,674.71

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Number of years $2 million will last: 32.91

Years, months and days: 32 years, 10 months, 28 days

Annual expenditures: $60,766.72

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Number of years $2 million will last: 33.52

Years, months and days: 33 years, six months, seven days

Annual expenditures: $59,688.18

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Number of years $2 million will last: 33.62

Years, months and days: 33 years, seven months, 12 days

Annual expenditures: $59,494.72

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Number of years $2 million will last: 33.95

Years, months and days: 33 years, 11 months, 10 days

Annual expenditures: $58,916.54

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Number of years $2 million will last: 34.21

Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 19 days

Annual expenditures: $58,454.00

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Number of years $2 million will last: 34.25

Years, months and days: 34 years, two months, 31 days

Annual expenditures: $58,396.18

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

Number of years $2 million will last: 34.35

Years, months and days: 34 years, four months, seven days

Annual expenditures: $58,222.73

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Number of years $2 million will last: 35.08

Years, months and days: 35 years, zero months, 29 days

Annual expenditures: $57,008.55

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.18

Years, months and days: 36 years, two months, six days

Annual expenditures: $55,274.01

Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30

Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days

Annual expenditures: $55,100.55

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.30

Years, months and days: 36 years, three months, 17 days

Annual expenditures: $55.100.55

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.37

Years, months and days: 36 years, four months, 15 days

Annual expenditures: $54,984.92

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.53

Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 10 days

Annual expenditures: $54,753.65

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.57

Years, months and days: 36 years, six months, 24 days

Annual expenditures: $54,695.83

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.76

Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, three days

Annual expenditures: $54,406.74

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Number of years $2 million will last: 36.80

Years, months and days: 36 years, nine months, 17 days

Annual expenditures: $54,348.92

benedek / Getty Images

Texas

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.32

Years, months and days: 37 years, three months, 24 days

Annual expenditures: $53,597.29

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44

Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days

Annual expenditures: $53,423.83

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.44

Years, months and days: 37 years, five months, seven days

Annual expenditures: $53,423.83

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.56

Years, months and days: 37 years, six months, 22 days

Annual expenditures: $53,250.38

Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Kentucky

Number of years $2 million will last: 37.60

Years, months and days: 37 years, seven months, six days

Annual expenditures: $53,192.56

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01

Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days

Annual expenditures: $52,614.38

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.01

Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, four days

Annual expenditures: $52,614.38

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.05

Years, months and days: 38 years, zero months, 19 days

Annual expenditures: $52,556.56

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.10

Years, months and days: 38 years, one month, three days

Annual expenditures: $52,498.74

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.18

Years, months and days: 38 years, two months, six days

Annual expenditures: $52,383.11

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31

Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days

Annual expenditures: $52,209.65

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.31

Years, months and days: 38 years, three months, 21 days

Annual expenditures: $52,209.65

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Number of years $2 million will last: 38.87

Years, months and days: 38 years, 10 months, 12 days

Annual expenditures: $51,458.02

amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Number of years $2 million will last: 39.09

Years, months and days: 39 years, zero months, 31 days

Annual expenditures: $51,168.93

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

Number of years $2 million will last: 39.17

Years, months and days: 39 years, two months, four days

Annual expenditures: $51,053.29

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Number of years $2 million will last: 39.44

Years, months and days: 39 years, five months, 10 days

Annual expenditures: $50,706.39

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Number of years $2 million will last: 39.71

Years, months and days: 39 years, eight months, 17 days

Annual expenditures: $50,359.48

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Number of years $2 million will last: 40.08

Years, months and days: 40 years, zero months, 30 days

Annual expenditures: $49,896.93

JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Number of years $2 million will last: 40.13

Years, months and days: 40 years, one month, 16 days

Annual expenditures: $49.839.12

Methodology: In order to find how long $2,000,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost of living index score for 2023 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $2,000,000 will last in each state by dividing $2,000,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $2,000,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC’s cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CEX. All data was collected on and up to date as of February 28, 2024.

