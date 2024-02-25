The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in 20 Major US Cities

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly half of all American adults (46%) are single, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Whether single by choice or circumstance, there is one thing all of these individuals have in common — the added expense.

See: 5 Things the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

Learn: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

In addition to not being able to split living costs, single individuals miss out on tax benefits and possibly other financial benefits that come along with being coupled.

The cost of being single does vary greatly depending on where you live. To determine the 10 most and least affordable major cities for singles, GOBankingRates analyzed grocery costs, healthcare costs, utilities costs, transportation costs, other miscellaneous living costs and the average home value in the 100 largest U.S. cities in terms of population.

Here’s a look at the living wage a single person needs in the most and least affordable major U.S. cities.

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

Cities Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage

All of the top 10 most expensive cities for singles require a living wage in the six figures, with the top four cities requiring a salary over $200,000. Here’s a look at the living wage a single person would need in these metros.

Check Out: 5 Life-Improving Things You Can Afford Once You Reach Upper Middle Class

More: ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His 2024 Master Plan and His Advice for Becoming a Millionaire

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

MCCAIG / Getty Images

1. Irvine, California

Average annual expenditure cost: $25,189

Average annual mortgage cost: $107,636

Income needed: $265,651

Related: 7 Things the Upper Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. San Jose, California

Average annual expenditure cost: $26,052

Average annual mortgage cost: $97,058

Income needed: $246,220

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. San Francisco

Average annual expenditure cost: $27,041

Average annual mortgage cost: $93,468

Income needed: $241,017

Story continues

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Honolulu

Average annual expenditure cost: $26,811

Average annual mortgage cost: $89,409

Income needed: $232,438

Next: SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased — How Much More You’ll Receive Per Month in 2024

Art Wager / Getty Images

5. San Diego

Average annual expenditure cost: $25,167

Average annual mortgage cost: $74,349

Income needed: $199,032

frankpeters / Getty Images

6. Los Angeles

Average annual expenditure cost: $22,893

Average annual mortgage cost: $68,125

Income needed: $182,037

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Arlington, Virginia

Average annual expenditure cost: $25,078

Average annual mortgage cost: $65,413

Income needed: $180,983

Americans Are Struggling To Buy Groceries: Here’s How They’re Cutting Costs

benedek / Getty Images

8. Seattle

Average annual expenditure cost: $23,632

Average annual mortgage cost: $62,116

Income needed: $171,495

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Anaheim, California

Average annual expenditure cost: $25,014

Average annual mortgage cost: $60,609

Income needed: $171,247

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,829

Average annual mortgage cost: $63,994

Income needed: $169,647

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cities Requiring the Least Money for a Living Wage

In these 10 cities, it’s possible for single Americans to live well and own a home with a salary under $70,000, thanks in large part to the affordable housing available.

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Detroit

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,077

Average annual mortgage cost: $4,442

Income needed: $49,039

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. Cleveland

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,333

Average annual mortgage cost: $6,663

Income needed: $53,993

Social Security Cuts: 5 Expenses Retirees Should Avoid Completely

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Toledo, Ohio

Average annual expenditure cost: $19,883

Average annual mortgage cost: $7,740

Income needed: $55,245

Kruck20 / Getty Images

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Average annual expenditure cost: $19,886

Average annual mortgage cost: $9,901

Income needed: $59,573

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. St. Louis

Average annual expenditure cost: $19,670

Average annual mortgage cost: $11,500

Income needed: $62,340

Discover: 5 Frugal Habits That Rarely Pay Off for the Middle Class

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Baltimore

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,618

Average annual mortgage cost: $12,146

Income needed: $65,528

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. El Paso, Texas

Average annual expenditure cost: $18,395

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,822

Income needed: $66,432

Davel5957 / Getty Images

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,267

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,546

Income needed: $67,625

Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

9. Oklahoma City

Average annual expenditure cost: $20,197

Average annual mortgage cost: $13,651

Income needed: $67,696

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Average annual expenditure cost: $19,137

Average annual mortgage cost: $14,979

Income needed: $68,232

Methodology: In order to find the living wage a single person needs in the top major cities in the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 largest cities in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey for their [1] total population and [2] average household income. For each location that qualifies for this study a number of cost of living indexes were sourced including the [1] grocery cost of living index, [2] healthcare cost of living index, [3] utilities cost of living index, [4] transportation cost of living index and [5] miscellaneous cost of living index were, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the [6] national average expenditure costs for a single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each location were calculated. The [7] average home value for each location was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the [8] national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The [9] average rent cost for each location was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index. By combining the annual expenditure costs with the rent and homeowner mortgage respectively, the total annual expenses was found. Using the 50/30/20 financial rule, the living wage was calculated by doubling the total annual expenses. The homeowner cost and renter cost were ranked separately to show the living wage a single person needs to live in major US cities if they are renting or if they own a home. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in 20 Major US Cities