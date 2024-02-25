Advertisement
The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in 20 Major US Cities

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nearly half of all American adults (46%) are single, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Whether single by choice or circumstance, there is one thing all of these individuals have in common — the added expense.

In addition to not being able to split living costs, single individuals miss out on tax benefits and possibly other financial benefits that come along with being coupled.

The cost of being single does vary greatly depending on where you live. To determine the 10 most and least affordable major cities for singles, GOBankingRates analyzed grocery costs, healthcare costs, utilities costs, transportation costs, other miscellaneous living costs and the average home value in the 100 largest U.S. cities in terms of population.

Here’s a look at the living wage a single person needs in the most and least affordable major U.S. cities.

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com
Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

Cities Requiring the Most Money for a Living Wage

All of the top 10 most expensive cities for singles require a living wage in the six figures, with the top four cities requiring a salary over $200,000. Here’s a look at the living wage a single person would need in these metros.

MCCAIG / Getty Images
MCCAIG / Getty Images

1. Irvine, California

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $25,189

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $107,636

  • Income needed: $265,651

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. San Jose, California

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $26,052

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $97,058

  • Income needed: $246,220

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. San Francisco

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $27,041

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $93,468

  • Income needed: $241,017

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Honolulu

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $26,811

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $89,409

  • Income needed: $232,438

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

5. San Diego

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $25,167

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $74,349

  • Income needed: $199,032

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

6. Los Angeles

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $22,893

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $68,125

  • Income needed: $182,037

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Arlington, Virginia

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $25,078

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $65,413

  • Income needed: $180,983

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

8. Seattle

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $23,632

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $62,116

  • Income needed: $171,495

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Anaheim, California

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $25,014

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $60,609

  • Income needed: $171,247

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,829

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $63,994

  • Income needed: $169,647

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cities Requiring the Least Money for a Living Wage

In these 10 cities, it’s possible for single Americans to live well and own a home with a salary under $70,000, thanks in large part to the affordable housing available.

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Detroit

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,077

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $4,442

  • Income needed: $49,039

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. Cleveland

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,333

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $6,663

  • Income needed: $53,993

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Toledo, Ohio

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $19,883

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $7,740

  • Income needed: $55,245

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

4. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $19,886

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $9,901

  • Income needed: $59,573

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. St. Louis

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $19,670

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $11,500

  • Income needed: $62,340

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Baltimore

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,618

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $12,146

  • Income needed: $65,528

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. El Paso, Texas

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $18,395

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $14,822

  • Income needed: $66,432

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,267

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $13,546

  • Income needed: $67,625

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

9. Oklahoma City

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $20,197

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $13,651

  • Income needed: $67,696

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $19,137

  • Average annual mortgage cost: $14,979

  • Income needed: $68,232

Methodology: In order to find the living wage a single person needs in the top major cities in the United States, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 largest cities in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey for their [1] total population and [2] average household income. For each location that qualifies for this study a number of cost of living indexes were sourced including the [1] grocery cost of living index, [2] healthcare cost of living index, [3] utilities cost of living index, [4] transportation cost of living index and [5] miscellaneous cost of living index were, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the [6] national average expenditure costs for a single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each location were calculated. The [7] average home value for each location was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the [8] national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research Data, the average mortgage was calculated. The [9] average rent cost for each location was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index. By combining the annual expenditure costs with the rent and homeowner mortgage respectively, the total annual expenses was found. Using the 50/30/20 financial rule, the living wage was calculated by doubling the total annual expenses. The homeowner cost and renter cost were ranked separately to show the living wage a single person needs to live in major US cities if they are renting or if they own a home. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Living Wage a Single Person Needs in 20 Major US Cities