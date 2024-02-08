LiveOne Inc (LVO) Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Membership Growth

Revenue : $31.2 million in Q3 Fiscal 2024, a 14% increase YoY.

Operating Loss : Narrowed to $0.8 million in Q3 Fiscal 2024 from $0.6 million in Q3 Fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA : Grew to $3.3 million in Q3 Fiscal 2024, up from $3.1 million YoY.

Membership Growth : Increased by 687K, marking a 36% rise YoY.

Net Loss : Reported at $2.2 million in Q3 Fiscal 2024, compared to $2.5 million YoY.

Capital Expenditures: Totaled approximately $0.8 million, driven by software development.

On February 8, 2024, LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO), a leading creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced a significant uptick in its financial performance with the release of its 8-K filing. The company, known for its premium internet network devoted to live music and music-related video content, reported a record revenue of $31.2 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2024, marking a 14% increase from the same period last year. This growth is underscored by a substantial increase in memberships, which rose by 687K, translating to a 36% year-over-year growth.

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) operates through two segments, Audio and Media, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Audio segment. The company's success in the latest quarter is attributed to its innovative AI technologies and strategic collaborations with creators and influencers, which have enhanced its ability to promote brands across its organization.

Despite the revenue growth, LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) faced an operating loss of $0.8 million, slightly higher than the $0.6 million loss reported in the same quarter of the previous year. This increase in operating loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses associated with share-based compensation. However, the company's Adjusted EBITDA* rose to $3.3 million, up from $3.1 million in the prior year's quarter, driven by the increase in revenue.

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO)'s financial achievements, particularly in revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA, are significant for a company in the Media - Diversified industry, where consistent revenue streams and profitability metrics are critical indicators of success. The company's ability to grow its membership base substantially also highlights its strong market position and the effectiveness of its user engagement strategies.

Key financial details from the Income Statement reveal that the net loss for Q3 Fiscal 2024 stood at $2.2 million, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the same period the previous year. The Balance Sheet shows that as of December 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.2 million. The Cash Flow Statement indicates capital expenditures of approximately $0.8 million, primarily for the development of LiveOnes integrated music player.

Important metrics such as revenue, operating loss, and Adjusted EBITDA are crucial for evaluating the company's operational efficiency and financial health. Revenue indicates the company's ability to generate sales and grow its customer base, while Adjusted EBITDA provides insight into its earning potential and operational performance excluding non-recurring items and non-cash expenses.

"Im thrilled to announce our continued success and growth across all divisions. As we approach the end of Fiscal Year 2024, we are not only meeting but exceeding our targets. The momentum weve built sets the stage for an even more exciting and prosperous Fiscal Year 2025," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne.

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO)'s performance in Q3 Fiscal 2024 demonstrates resilience and strategic growth, despite the challenges of operating losses. The company's focus on leveraging AI technology and partnerships has positioned it well for future growth, making it a noteworthy company for value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members to consider.

