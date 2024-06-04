Little Green Pharma Ltd's (ASX:LGP) Profit Outlook

Little Green Pharma Ltd (ASX:LGP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Little Green Pharma Ltd engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of medicinal cannabis products in Australia and internationally. The AU$38m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$8.2m on 31 March 2024 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Little Green Pharma will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Little Green Pharma is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$100k in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 110% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Little Green Pharma's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

