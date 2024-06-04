Little Green Pharma Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$25.6m (up 29% from FY 2023).

Net loss: AU$8.15m (loss narrowed by 4.7% from FY 2023).

AU$0.027 loss per share (improved from AU$0.034 loss in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Little Green Pharma EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 16% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 49% growth forecast for the Pharmaceuticals industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Pharmaceuticals industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Little Green Pharma.

