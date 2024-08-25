14 Metros Where You’ll Wish You Bought a Home In The Next Decade

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Although the housing market is often spoken of in aggregate, the cost of living, variations, pricing and market performance can be very localized.

For example, according to data from Zillow, the anticipated one-year growth rate for home prices in the U.S. is 1.7%, with a median price of $395,220 expected by 2033. But in fast-growing markets like Columbia, Missouri, that anticipated rate is 6.4% — more than three times the national average.

Check Out: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Learn More: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

Figuring which cities will be the most attractive to purchase real estate over the coming decade, GOBankingRates looked at homes currently priced below the national median of $333,910 with anticipated growth rates of the projected 1.7% national rate.

We issued a caveat that home prices don’t move strictly linearly; however, the anticipated one-year growth rate was used primarily to identify housing markets that are moving in the right direction.

Cities fulfilling this criteria — with prices expected to exceed the national average at some point over the next data — are included here in the reverse order of their rankings.

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dover, Delaware

March 2023 Home Value: $327,620

1-Year Growth Projection : 2.1%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average : 2028

2028 Projected Home Value: $363,496

2033 Projected Home Value: $403,300

Homes in Dover are currently just a touch below the national average. But even though prices aren’t growing exceptionally fast, they are projected to break through the national average in just five years.

Read Next: Housing Market 2024: Here’s the Average Home Price in Every State

Discover More: How To Get $340 Per Year Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lakeland, Florida

March 2023 Home Value: $312,534

1-Year Growth Projection : 2.6%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2031

2031 Projected Home Value: $383,775

2033 Projected Home Value: $403,991

Story continues

You’ll have to wait eight years for homes in Lakeland to cross the national average. But you’ll pay more than $20,000 below the current national average if you buy now.

Trending Now: Don’t Buy a House in These 10 US Cities: Growing Populations and Overcrowding

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Huntsville, Alabama

March 2023 Home Value: $286,064

1-Year Growth Projection : 3.9%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2031

2031 Projected Home Value: $388,497

2033 Projected Home Value: $419,391

Homes in Huntsville are nearly $50,000 below the national average currently. But even with that massive deficit to make up, home prices are expected to cross the national average in just eight years.

BDphoto / Getty Images

Pensacola, Florida

March 2023 Home Value: $288,127

1-Year Growth Projection : 3.9%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2030

2030 Projected Home Value: $376,610

2033 Projected Home Value: $422,415

Homes in Pensacola are among the cheapest on this list, but the sporty 3.9% growth projection will launch prices beyond the national average by 2030.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque, New Mexico

March 2023 Home Value: $311,467

1-Year Growth Projection : 3.1%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2029

2029 Projected Home Value: $374,080

2033 Projected Home Value: $422,668

Albuquerque home prices are expected to gain about $63,000 on average over the next six years, exceeding the national average.

Try This: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

Yakima, Washington

March 2023 Home Value: $325,233

1-Year Growth Projection : 3.1%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2025

2025 Projected Home Value: $345,710

2033 Projected Home Value: $441,348

Homes in Yakima may currently be below the national average, but you’ll want to act fast. Projections have prices exceeding the national average in just two short years.

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fayetteville, Arkansas

March 2023 Home Value: $311,752

1-Year Growth Projection : 3.8%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2027

2027 Projected Home Value: $361,908

2033 Projected Home Value: $452,671

Fayetteville may get overlooked by its larger neighbors, but it’s a great option for those looking for affordable but appreciating homes. After projected home values exceed the national average in 2027, they could end up appreciating by over $140,000 in the next 10 years.

George Dodd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Daphne, Alabama

March 2023 Home Value: $328,632

1-Year Growth Projection : 3.3%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2025

2025 Projected Home Value: $350,680

2033 Projected Home Value: $454,688

Homes in Daphne are the highest-priced on this list, just $5,000 or so below the national average. This shortens the time you’ll have to wait for prices to exceed the national average, projected to happen in just two years.

Read Next: Don’t Buy a House in These 3 Cities Facing a ‘Climate Change Real Estate Bubble’

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com

Savannah, Georgia

March 2023 Home Value: $297,773

1-Year Growth Projection : 4.5%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2028

2028 Projected Home Value: $371,080

2033 Projected Home Value: $462,433

Homes in Savannah are still priced low, but that’s projected to change rapidly. While prices are about $36,000 below the national average currently, they could be as much as $67,000 above the national average in 10 years.

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Knoxville, Tennessee

March 2023 Home Value: $299,255

1-Year Growth Projection : 4.5%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2028

2028 Projected Home Value: $372,926

2033 Projected Home Value: $464,734

Much like Savannah, homes in Knoxville are well below the national average now, but that will change in just five years. In 10 years, they could be more than 17% above the national average.

©Shutterstock.com

Panama City, Florida

March 2023 Home Value: $321,252

1-Year Growth Projection : 3.9%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2025

2025 Projected Home Value: $346,798

2033 Projected Home Value: $470,979

Panama City is well known as a Spring Break destination, a gold mine for homebuyers. Prices are expected to break the national average in just two short years and could gain in value by about $150,000 in 10 years.

Be Aware: Graham Stephan: Here’s When the Housing Crash Will Happen

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Athens, Georgia

March 2023 Home Value: $319,124

1-Year Growth Projection : 4%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2026

2026 Projected Home Value: $358,971

2033 Projected Home Value: $472,382

The projected 4% growth rate of Athens home prices will lift them above the national average. That could push prices up nearly 50% in 10 years.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Atlantic City, New Jersey

March 2023 Home Value: $325,013

1-Year Growth Projection : 4%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2025

2025 Projected Home Value: $351,534

2033 Projected Home Value: $481,098

Homes in Atlantic City may be below the national average now, but they’re anticipated to be more than 20% above the national average by 2033.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Columbia, MO

March 2023 Home Value: $271,245

1-Year Growth Projection : 6.4%

Year Projected Home Value Will Surpass the US Average: 2028

2028 Projected Home Value: $369,888

2033 Projected Home Value: $504,403

Columbia has the fastest projected growth rate on this list, at 6.4%. This should push prices there above the national average in just five years.

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow’s March 2023-24 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of the 250 largest metros in the U.S. AND the metros in the top 250 that currently have home prices below the national median, with those rising above the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “a place you’d wish you bought.” For each metro over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the metro will become “affordable”; (2) projected home value for that year; and (3) US average projected home value for that year. NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on May 2, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Metros Where You’ll Wish You Bought a Home In The Next Decade