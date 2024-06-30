The Largest Economy in the World by 2075

We recently compiled a list of the Top 30 Largest Economies in the World by 2075 and in this article we will look at the country that's expected to be the largest in 2075.

Emerging Markets Projected to Lead by 2075

According to research by Goldman Sachs, the global potential growth is expected to slow, largely due to slower labor force growth and projections suggest that global growth will average just under 3% annually and continue on a declining path. The global population growth has halved from 2% per year to less than 1% over the past five decades, and it is expected to fall to nearly zero by 2075. Despite a slowdown in real GDP growth for both developed and emerging economies, emerging markets, particularly in Asia, are projected to continue outpacing developed markets. By 2050, the five largest economies in the world are expected to be China, the United States, India, Indonesia, and Germany. You can also take a look at the Top 20 Largest Economies in the World by 2050.

The US is unlikely to perform exceptionally due to significantly lower potential growth compared to large emerging economies. The potential growth of the US is expected to remain significantly lower than large emerging economies such as China and India. The appreciation of the Dollar elevated the value of the US economy, which has pushed it significantly above its purchasing power parity-based fair value, but the Dollar's strength is expected to diminish over the next 10 years, suggesting a likely depreciation. Nigeria, Pakistan, and Egypt could also be among the world's largest economies by 2075 if appropriate policies are implemented. Globalization has significantly reduced income inequality between countries and emerging markets have led to a more equal distribution of global incomes and global income inequality has decreased over the past two decades, however, income inequality within countries has risen, posing a challenge to the future of globalization.

Goldman Sachs' research also discussed the potential challenges for global economic growth and income convergence. First is the risk that populist nationalism could lead to increased protectionism and a reversal of globalization. Populist nationalists have risen to power in several countries and have affected globalization. However, the risk of a reversal remains evident. Secondly the risk of environmental catastrophe due to climate change. Many countries have successfully decoupled economic growth from carbon emissions, demonstrating that this is achievable on a global scale. However, achieving sustainable growth will require economic sacrifices and a globally coordinated response, both of which present significant political challenges.

For the years 2070-2079, emerging economies are forecasted to grow at 2.3% and will continue to outstrip developed economies due to productivity growth of only 1.1%. Asia will remain the fastest-growing region with 2.0% growth, however, the Chinese economy is projected to observe one of the highest decelerations. Growth in Latin American economies is forecasted at 1.9% and is expected to grow gradually and accelerate over the next 10 years before decelerating once again in the outer decades. Growth in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is expected to remain relatively stable at 3.2%, due to an increasing contribution from African economies.

While projections indicate a slowing global growth trajectory, emerging markets, particularly in Asia, are shifting the balance in global economic power.

The Largest Economy in the World by 2075

Our Methodology

To make our list of the 30 largest economies in the world by 2075, we consulted 'Economics in the Year 2100' by Fathom Consulting, which provides data for the estimated percentage share of countries in the global GDP in 2100 and the GDP PPP of the top ten economies. We utilized the data for the GDP PPP of the top countries and percentage share to determine the total global GDP value in 2075. Our calculation yielded that the global GDP is projected to be approximately $324.34 trillion by 2075. After determining the global GDP in US dollars, we estimated the GDP PPP for the other countries to provide insight into their projected values. We also used the population projections for 2075, by the United Nations. Our list ranks the 30 largest economies in the world by 2075 in ascending order of their GDP forecast in 2075.

The Largest Economy in the World by 2075

1. China

GDP Forecast (2075): $66.16 Trillion

Estimated Share in the Global GDP (2075): 20.39%

Population Forecast (2075): 1.02 Billion

China's economic transformation stands out as one of the most remarkable success stories among middle-income countries. By 2075, China will be the world's largest economy in the world due to its manufacturing, exports, and investment in technology and infrastructure. China’s GDP is projected to reach $66.16 trillion, accounting for 20.39% of the global economy. China has already overtaken the United States as the largest economy by purchasing power parity (PPP). China’s population is expected to decrease to 1.02 billion by 2075.

