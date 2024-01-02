This Lara Exploration Insider Increased Their Holding By 16% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Lara Exploration Ltd.'s (CVE:LRA ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lara Exploration

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Vice President of Corporate Development Christopher MacIntyre bought CA$176k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.76 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.50). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Christopher MacIntyre was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Christopher MacIntyre bought a total of 398.00k shares over the year at an average price of CA$0.76. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSXV:LRA Insider Trading Volume January 2nd 2024

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Lara Exploration insiders own about CA$3.6m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Lara Exploration Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lara Exploration shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Lara Exploration insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Lara Exploration (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

