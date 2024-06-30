LakeShore Biopharma Insider Ups Holding By 3,083% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd's (NASDAQ:LSB ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for LakeShore Biopharma

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LakeShore Biopharma

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Fung Ching Wong bought US$40m worth of shares at a price of US$0.42 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$0.65. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does LakeShore Biopharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. LakeShore Biopharma insiders own 80% of the company, currently worth about US$97m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The LakeShore Biopharma Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no LakeShore Biopharma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like LakeShore Biopharma insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LakeShore Biopharma. For example, LakeShore Biopharma has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

