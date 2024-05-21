Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.72

The board of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of June, with investors receiving $0.72 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.4%.

Labcorp Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Labcorp Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to grow rapidly. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 240%, which is unsustainable.

Labcorp Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 2 years. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Labcorp Holdings' EPS has declined at around 12% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Labcorp Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Labcorp Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Labcorp Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

