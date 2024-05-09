Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 8, 2024

With me here are Kyndryl's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Schroeter; and Kyndryl's Chief Financial Officer, David Wyshner. Following our prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session. I'd now like to turn the call over to Martin. Martin?

Martin Schroeter: Thank you, Lori, and thanks to each of you for joining us. I am excited about all that we at Kyndryl accomplished in our second fiscal year as an independent company, and I cannot be more proud of our teams around the world. We delivered solid fourth quarter results exceeded our full year targets on all of our three initiatives, alliances, advanced delivery and accounts and exceeded our guidance for fiscal 2024. We also delivered strong growth across Kyndryl Consult. We expanded our hyperscaler relationships and accelerated adoption of Kendall Bridge, and we're providing our fiscal 2025 outlook that includes substantial earnings growth and free cash flow. And importantly, we're pulling forward the timing of returning to revenue growth and now expect to deliver positive revenue growth in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

With our consistently strong execution in fiscal 2024, we've proven that we can deliver on ambitious goals to strengthen our business and that we can grow in high-value areas that we target for growth. You may recall that this time last year, I said that our fiscal 2024 was a year of acceleration for Kyndryl. And as you can see from our performance, we've accelerated both our business transformation and our innovation, which have further solidified our leadership position in mission-critical IT services. We'll approach our third fiscal year with the same intensity and determination. This fiscal year, we will pivot from transformation to growth. It will be the year in which our top line inflects and half of our revenue is generated from higher-margin post-spin signings.

It will be another year in which we delivered double-digit revenue growth from Kyndryl Consult. It will be the year in which our hyperscaler related revenue nears $1 billion. It will be the first year that we will have the majority of our managed services customers operating on Kyndryl Bridge, allowing us to drive new levels of automation and innovation and it will be another year in which we expect to deliver substantial earnings growth. So on today's call, I'll share more detail on these pivotal shifts in our business, and I'll describe how major secular trends in IT are driving customer demand, fueling our return to growth and putting Kyndryl at the center of our customers' digital transformations. David will then review our financial results and discuss our outlook for fiscal 2025.

I want to start by highlighting the recent accomplishments that have set the stage for our growth trajectory. In fiscal 2024, we grew our adjusted pretax earnings by more than $380 million. We delivered double-digit growth in our more than $2 billion of Consult revenue, and we drove triple-digit growth in hyperscaler related revenue, validating our ability to return to growth. We grew our total signings, and even more importantly, the projected pretax margins on those signings were consistently in the high single digits, aligned with our medium-term target. And we generated positive adjusted free cash flow, demonstrating our focus on cash generation that will support our long-term strategy and goals. Our advisory talent and consult, together with our design-led Kyndryl vital methodology and our Kyndryl Bridge delivery services platform allows us to co-create and innovate with our customers and our partners.

We now have over 1,200 of our largest customers operating on the Kyndryl Bridge platform, which is allowing us to deliver more value to customers, drive savings for Kyndryl through automation and derive insights from AI learnings powered by the operational data associated with our scale. Even beyond Kyndryl Bridge, Consult and Vital, we have executed powerfully throughout our business. We're delivering sophisticated, optimized multi-vendor solutions to customers to help them address critical needs and major opportunities. We're delivering managed services more efficiently than ever. And as a result, and as we said we would, we're showing up differently for our customers and seizing opportunities that are unique to Kyndryl. We've proven that Kyndryl are vital and trusted partner to our customers as we help them to run and transform their mission-critical complex hybrid IT estates.

Our engineering and advisory talent, our unique operational data IP and embedded AI, our heritage and scale enable us to meet our customers' evolving IT needs and uncover new value from past, current and future technology investments. In fact, our expertise in both running and transforming IT estates differentiates us in the markets we serve and uniquely positions Kyndryl at the heart of secular trends that are shaping the evolution of IT, namely the adoption of artificial intelligence, technology skill shortages, organizations needs to modernize cloud migration and cybersecurity. We see these trends as continuing for the foreseeable future, and they're driving demand for our services. For example, through our data architecture capabilities, we're enabling enterprises to apply new AI and Gen AI technologies to drive business outcomes.

Through our global delivery centers, our scale and our training programs, we develop and make available the broad range of skills our customers need. Through Kyndryl Bridge, we're helping customers intelligently prioritize infrastructure needs, address technical debt, drive innovation and uncover previously hidden risks. Through our hyperscaler alliances and mainframe modernization skills, we're helping customers migrate, manage and optimize their hybrid IT estates across multiple cloud platforms, ensuring the right workload is on the right platform. And through our global network of security operation hubs and our end-to-end cybersecurity services, we're helping customers protect, detect and recover from cyber threats. What's more, the mission-critical nature of our work is increasingly consultative and tied to customer achievement of business outcomes.

And because how important AI is to us and our customers, I want to spend a few minutes on the roll Kyndryl plays in AI adoption and how we're applying our capabilities to unlock incremental growth opportunities. As we've mentioned, Kyndryl an AI beneficiary and an AI enabler. As the largest IT infrastructure services provider in the world, we have more tech stack operating data than anyone, and we're using machine learning with this data to give our customers and Kyndryl a data-driven advantage in designing and managing systems. We're using AI and Kyndryl Bridge to identify application performance patterns, produce actionable insights, reduce required maintenance and prevent incidents from occurring. Bridge can operate as a self-healing architecture and is now producing 3 million actionable insights a month and is helping customers achieve nearly $2 billion of annual savings by avoiding maintenance and incident costs.

In short, AI is powering Kyndryl Bridge and accelerating our advanced delivery initiative. At the same time, we're seeing revenue growth opportunities associated with both AI and GenAI. Our customers know that their AI is only going to be as good as their data, and this is creating demand for our expertise in data architecture that becomes the foundation for AI and GenAI applications. And with our alliance partners, we're optimizing infrastructures to facilitate AI deployment in these complex IT environments. And based on our own positive experience with Kyndryl Bridge, we believe machine learning and GenAI can have a substantial impact on many industries and enterprises and we see AI readiness as a go-to-market opportunity for us and a natural extension of many of the services we already offer.

In fact, revenue in our applications data and AI practice grew double digits this past fiscal year. As our business evolves and we move further away from our spin, our revenue mix will continue to shift to higher-margin post-spin signs. This fiscal year, half of our revenue is coming from post spin signings and in fiscal 2026 it will be roughly two third. This inflection point when our P&L is largely determined by our higher-margin post-spin signings will dramatically strengthen our earnings and growth profile. Our forecast for fiscal 2025 is for adjusted pretax income of at least $435 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of more than $270 million. And as David will explain in more detail, the margins at which we're signing contracts and the other actions we're taking to grow our profitability have us on a path to deliver high single-digit adjusted pretax margins by fiscal 2027.

And yes, the math associated with that is ultimately a $1 billion or more of adjusted pretax income with very strong conversion of our earnings into cash flow. I'm tremendously enthusiastic about our strategic progress and our market leadership are driving solid operating performance and stronger financial results, including our forecast to grow revenue in our fiscal fourth quarter, which begins less than eight months from now. As we approach the second half of this fiscal year, our purposeful efforts to schedule low to no margin components of revenue will be largely behind us. At the same time, our top line will be driven by our ability to capitalize on our ecosystem of technology alliances and expand our share of wallet with existing customers will increasingly benefit from growing demand for cloud, security, data and AI services and ultimately, we expect to gain overall market share as more enterprises look to Kyndryl for their mission-critical IT needs.

We are creating significant value for our customers and will continue to be bold and ambitious to drive growth. We were born with great engineering talent. And as an independent company, we've been capitalizing on our expertise in providing mission-critical IT services by building our IP and expanding our core capabilities, capabilities that align with the secular trends driving information technology in the ecosystem that matters to our customers and in the six practices that allow us to build and implement leading technology solutions. And having invested in our people and our technology to ensure we have the right skills and tools to meet our customers' needs, we're now hitting a pivotal shift in our business. We're not only helping organizations run their infrastructure and their business.

We're now also helping them transform building capabilities on new platforms, allowing them to leverage existing and new technology to drive business outcomes and differentiating Kyndryl in the process. We'll continue to execute our strategy with discipline and agility and will build a culture of operational excellence and collaboration. We are confident that we have the right vision, the right strategy and the right capabilities to capture future growth. And with that, I'll hand it over to David to take you through our results and our outlook.

David Wyshner: Thanks, Martin, and hello, everyone. Today, I'd like to discuss our quarterly and full year results, our continued progress on our three age [ph] initiatives, the solid margins at which we're signing customer contracts and our outlook for fiscal year 2025, which began on April 1. We're enthusiastic about each of these topics and particularly our outlook. Our fourth quarter results reflect strong operational execution and continued progress on our key initiatives. In the quarter, revenue totaled $3.8 billion, a 9% decline in constant currency. The year-over-year decline was anticipated and primarily driven by our intentional exit from negative now and low-margin revenue streams within ongoing customer relationships, not by macro factors.

As Martin highlighted, we continue to gain momentum in higher-margin advisory services. Kyndryl Consult revenues grew 15% year-over-year in constant currency, which underscores how we're growing our share in this higher-margin, higher value-add space. Consult Signings grew even faster at 30% in constant currency. Total signings grew 3% year-over-year in constant currency in Q4, our second consecutive quarter of signings growth and were up 3% in the year as a whole. Our signings growth for the year was strongest in our security and resiliency, core enterprise and ascend app state [ph] and AI practices. And with our momentum driving a strong April, our trailing 12-month signings through April 30 are up 7% year-over-year. Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA grew 19% to $566 million, and our adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 350 basis points year-over-year to 14.7%.

Adjusted pretax income was $30 million, a $91 million improvement in profit year-over-year. Consistent with the trends driving our performance all year, our 3A [ph] as were the key driver of our earnings growth again in Q4. For fiscal year 2024 as a whole, we generated $16.1 billion of revenue. Our adjusted EBITDA grew 20% to $2.4 billion, and our adjusted pretax income was $165 million, representing a $382 million increase from the prior year. We expanded our adjusted EBITDA margin by 310 basis points and our adjusted pretax margin by 230 basis points year-over-year, which were above our targets and represent a momentous le forward on our path to high single-digit adjusted pretax margins. Our financial progress reflects our strategic achievements, leveraging technology alliances, stepping away from empty calorie revenues, fixing focus accounts, growing the consult portion of our business, driving efficiency throughout our operations and as an independent company skating to where the puck is going in terms of our customers' future IT needs.

Our performance in fiscal 2024 gives us strong momentum as we go forward. So as encouraged as I am by the earnings growth we've delivered, I'm even more enthusiastic about how throughout the year, we also positioned Kyndryl for future revenue, margin and profit growth. The March quarter was a continuation of our Signing business with healthy margins. Throughout fiscal 2024, we signed contracts with projected gross margins in the mid-20s and projected pretax margins in the very high single digits. Therefore, as our business mix increasingly shifts towards more post-spin contracts, you'll see significant margin expansion in our reported results. In the middle graph on Slide 13, we've included a gross profit book-to-bill chart that accentuates how we've been creating and capturing value in our business.

With an average projected gross margin of 26% on our $12.5 billion of signings this past year, we've added over $3 billion of projected gross profit to our backlog. Over the same period of time, we've reported gross profit of $2.9 billion. This means we've been adding more gross profit to our backlog than our contracted book of business has been producing in our P&L. Having a gross profit book-to-bill ratio above 1 at 1.1 is a measure of how we're growing, what matters most, the expected future profit from committed contracts, and we've been doing this consistently over the last 2 years. Turning to our cash flow and balance sheet. We generated adjusted free cash flow of $291 million in fiscal year 2024. Our growth capital expenditures were $651 million, and we received a larger than typical $138 million of proceeds from asset dispositions.

Taxes, being taxes were use of cash. We provided a grade from our adjusted pretax income to our free cash flow as well as a bridge from our adjusted EBITDA to our free cash flow in the appendix. Our financial position remains strong. Our cash balance at March 31 was $1.6 billion. Our cash, combined with available debt capacity under committed borrowing facilities gave us $4.7 billion of liquidity at fiscal year-end. We refinanced our $500 million term loan in Q4. As a result, our debt maturities are now well laddered from late 2026 to 2041. We had no borrowings outstanding under our revolving credit facility, and our net debt at quarter end was $1.7 billion. As a result, our net leverage sits well within our target range. We are rated investment grade by Moody's, Fitch and S&P.

On capital allocation, our top priorities continue to be to maintain strong liquidity, remain investment grade and reinvest in our business. As our earnings increase, they'll drive meaningful free cash flow growth. As a result, over time, we'll be in a position to consider regularly returning capital to shareholders, all while remaining investment grade. Our 3As strategy has been a grand slam [ph] home run. It's helped us strategically transform our business. It's galvanized our people around initiatives that are game changers for us and for our customers, and it's delivered huge financial benefits. As a reminder, at the start of the year, we provided fiscal 2024 target of $300 million in revenue tied to hyperscaler alliances, $450 million in cumulative annualized cost savings from advanced delivery by fiscal year-end and $400 million of cumulative annualized pretax benefit from our accounts initiative.

During the year, we raised each of these targets by $100 million, and we exceeded each of the raised targets. Through our alliances, we recognized more than $150 million in hyperscaler related revenue in the fourth quarter. As Martin mentioned, this brought our year-to-date hyperscaler revenue to $500 million, triple our prior year total. Through advanced delivery initiative powered by Kyndryl Bridge, we continue to drive automation throughout our delivery operations, incorporate more technology into our offerings, reduce our costs and increase our already strong service levels. It's a win-win for Kyndryl and our customers. To date, we've been able to free up more than 9,500 delivery professionals to address new revenue opportunities in backfill attrition.

This is worth roughly $575 million a year to us, representing a $75 million increase in our annual run rate this past quarter. Our accounts initiative continues to remediate elements of contracts we inherited with substandard margins. In the fourth quarter, we increased the cumulative annualized profit from our focused accounts by $125 million to $600 million. Two years ago, we laid out bold ambitions that over the medium term, advanced delivery will drive cost savings equating to roughly $600 million in annual pretax income and accounts will drive annual pretax income of $800 million or more. Due to our progress to date, we're raising the ultimate benefits that we expect from these initiatives by $200 million each to $800 million and $1 billion, respectively.

In fiscal 2025, we'll generate incremental benefits from each of our 3As. For alliances, we expect hyperscaler related revenue to approach $1 billion, roughly double our 2024 level. We expect our advanced delivery initiative to reach $750 million in annualized savings and to deliver $200 million of incremental benefit year-over-year. And in focused accounts, we expect to reach $850 million of annualized savings by year-end and to deliver $300 million of incremental profit this year compared to last. Roughly half of the benefits from advanced delivery in accounts is the full year benefit of the actions we took in fiscal 2024 and half is the part year benefit of additional actions we'll take in fiscal 2025. In baseball, you can't have back-to-back grand slams, but in our business and through the [indiscernible] 3As , we can.

In fact, the 3As are becoming a regular part of our operating model rather than distinct initiatives. As we look ahead to fiscal 2025, our core financial goals are to continue to expand our margins, grow our earnings, inflect our revenues back to growth as the year progresses and generate free cash flow. Our outlook is for revenue to be in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion, a decline of 2% to 4% in constant currency. We still have two quarters to go until we anniversary when most of our significant actions to step away from low to no margin revenues took effect. So we expect our year-over-year revenue declines will decrease as the year progresses, and we returned to year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Based on recent exchange rates, currency movements are having a $230 million negative impact on reported revenue, but where that lands will depend on how exchange rates move over the next 11 months.

In aggregate then, we estimate that our adjusted EBITDA margin in fiscal 2025 will be at least 16.2%, an increase of at least 150 basis points versus fiscal 2024. And our outlook for adjusted pretax income is at least $435 million. This means growing our adjusted pretax income by at least $270 million and increasing our adjusted pretax margin by nearly 200 basis points year-over-year. This means we're doubling down on the strong earnings and margin growth we delivered in fiscal 2024 and keeps us right on track to be generating high single-digit adjusted pretax margins in fiscal 2027. Two more items to note regarding our outlook. We continue to see opportunities to drive efficiency in our operations, both through advanced delivery and in SG&A functions.

While we manage labor costs primarily through hiring and attrition, we expect to incur workforce rebalancing charges of roughly $100 million in fiscal 2025. It's important to note that the anticipated charges associated with this program are included in our fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted pretax income and adjusted free cash flow, whereas our adjusted results in fiscal 2024 excluded such charges. Also, as part of managing our costs and CapEx, our teams have been working to make our compute and storage hardware last longer. As a result, we're now able to extend the depreciable lives of these assets from 5 years to 6. This benefit will be largely offset by the end of the benefit we've had from certain assets having been transferred to us from our former parent pre-spin at cost.

The combined impact of these 2 noncash changes will be a roughly $50 million year-over-year reduction in our depreciation expense. Looking at the first quarter in particular, our year-over-year constant currency revenue decline will be similar to Q4 and our adjusted pretax income should be modestly higher than the $47 million we reported in last year's first quarter. On the topic of cash flow, for the year as a whole, we project roughly $700 million of net capital expenditures in fiscal 2025 and about $725 million of depreciation expense. We expect to pay roughly $150 million in cash taxes. Unlike fiscal 2024, we won't have any below-the-line systems migration outlays. As a result, we're forecasting roughly 100% conversion of adjusted pretax income less cash taxes into free cash flow.

From a timing perspective, Q1 will be a significant user of cash due to annual software and incentive payments and subsequent quarters will be more favorable. Over the medium term, we remain committed to delivering significant margin expansion and generating free cash flow growth. We have a solid game plan to drive our strategic progress, and this game plan starts with the steps we've already taken to expand our technology alliances, manage our costs and earn a return on all of our revenues. To wrap up, our business model centers around providing mission-critical services to large complex organizations that rely on our technology experts and insights to operate and advance their businesses. Our leading market position in IT infrastructure services and the mission-critical nature of what we do distinguish us from other providers of IT services.

Our service levels and customer satisfaction scores make it clear that we serve our customers extremely well. And the growth we're delivering through our alliances with multiple technology providers further differentiates us. Our fiscal 2024 results demonstrate that we're successfully realizing the substantial opportunities we have, and we're fortunate to have a long, strong runway of additional growth opportunities in front of us. With that, Martin and I would be pleased to take your questions.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.