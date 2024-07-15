KRX Growth Leaders With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

After a period of gains, the South Korea stock market recently halted its upward trajectory, reflecting a mix of performances across various sectors. As the KOSPI navigates these fluctuations, investors might look towards growth companies with high insider ownership as potentially resilient options in such uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 29.8% 58.7% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.3% 36.4% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33% 35.6% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 105% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 20% 96.3% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 77.4% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 77.8%

Click here to see the full list of 80 stocks from our Fast Growing KRX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: EO Technics Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturer and supplier of laser processing equipment, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩2.47 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the global supply of laser processing equipment.

Insider Ownership: 30.7%

EO Technics, a South Korean company, showcases robust growth prospects with its revenue expected to increase by 25.2% annually, outpacing the domestic market's 10.8%. Despite experiencing highly volatile share prices recently and a decline in profit margins from 16.4% to 11%, the firm is anticipated to see significant earnings growth at an annual rate of 48.28%. However, one-off items have impacted recent financial results, and its Return on Equity is projected to remain low at 15.9% in three years' time.

Story continues

KOSDAQ:A039030 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PharmaResearch Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea, focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.52 trillion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the pharmaceuticals segment, totaling approximately ₩280.29 billion.

Insider Ownership: 39.1%

PharmaResearch, a South Korean company, is trading at 64.5% below its estimated fair value, presenting a potentially attractive entry point. Its earnings are expected to grow by 20.86% annually over the next three years, although this growth rate lags behind the broader Korean market's forecast of 29.7%. Revenue growth projections are strong at 16.6% per year, surpassing the market average of 10.8%. However, it faces challenges with a highly volatile share price and no significant insider buying or selling reported in the past three months.

KOSDAQ:A214450 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Doosan Corporation operates in heavy industry, machinery manufacturing, and apartment construction across South Korea, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe with a market capitalization of approximately ₩3.72 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from heavy industry, machinery manufacturing, and apartment construction across various global regions.

Insider Ownership: 38.9%

Doosan Corporation, while trading at 55.8% below its estimated fair value, suggests potential undervaluation. The company recently transitioned from a net loss to reporting a net income of ₩4.98 billion and sales growth from ₩169.05 billion to ₩180.97 billion year-over-year in Q1 2024, indicating a positive turnaround. Forecasted earnings growth is robust at 72.88% annually over the next three years, although revenue growth is expected to trail the Korean market average significantly with only a 3.5% annual increase.

KOSE:A000150 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Ready For A Different Approach?

