KRX Growth Companies With Insider Ownership As High As 38%

The South Korean market has shown robust performance, rising 2.2% in the past week and achieving an 11% increase over the last year, with earnings projected to grow by 30% annually. In such a thriving environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal strong confidence from those closest to the company's operations.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.3% 36.4% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 27.9% 48.1% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33.1% 35.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 105% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 20% 96.3% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 77.4% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 77.8%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: EO Technics Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturer and supplier of laser processing equipment, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩2.39 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the global supply of laser processing equipment.

Insider Ownership: 30.7%

EO Technics, a South Korean company, is poised for notable growth with expected revenue and earnings increases of 19.9% and 47% per year respectively, outpacing the broader market. However, its return on equity is projected to be modest at 15.8%. The firm's financial results have been affected by significant one-off items, and it has experienced substantial share price volatility recently. Additionally, profit margins have declined from last year's 16.4% to 11%. There are no recent insider transactions reported.

KOSDAQ:A039030 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ST Pharm Co., Ltd. specializes in custom manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, operating both in South Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.79 trillion.

Operations: ST Pharm's revenue is generated from two primary segments: ₩251.86 billion from raw drug manufacturing and ₩34.40 billion from clinical trial site consignment research institute services.

Insider Ownership: 13%

ST PharmLtd, a South Korean growth company with high insider ownership, is trading at 58.8% below its estimated fair value, presenting a potentially undervalued opportunity. The company's revenue is expected to increase by 16.5% annually, surpassing the national market growth rate of 10.7%. However, shareholder dilution occurred over the past year and earnings quality has been impacted by large one-off items. Despite these concerns, earnings are projected to grow significantly at 34.2% per year over the next three years, outperforming the broader Korean market's forecast of 29.6%. Recent governance changes include appointments to its board and audit committee which could influence future strategic directions.

KOSDAQ:A237690 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Doosan Corporation operates in heavy industry, machinery manufacturing, and apartment construction across various global markets including South Korea, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩3.40 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through segments focused on heavy industry, machinery manufacturing, and apartment construction.

Insider Ownership: 38.9%

Doosan Corporation, a South Korean entity with high insider ownership, reported a significant turnaround in Q1 2024, transitioning from a substantial net loss to a profit of KRW 4.98 billion. Despite this positive shift and an expected annual earnings growth of 72.89%, the company's revenue growth forecast at 3.6% annually lags behind the broader market expectation of 10.7%. Additionally, its share price has been highly volatile over the past three months, and it trades at 57.3% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation or underlying concerns about stability and growth consistency.

KOSE:A000150 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

