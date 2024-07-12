KRX Growth Companies With Up To 38% Insider Ownership

The South Korean market has shown robust performance, climbing 2.2% in the last week and achieving a 9.2% increase over the past year, with earnings expected to grow by 30% annually. In such a thriving environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate strong confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 27.9% 58.7% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.3% 36.4% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33% 35.6% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 105% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 20% 96.3% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 77.4% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 77.8%

Click here to see the full list of 82 stocks from our Fast Growing KRX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩14.32 billion.

Operations: The company specializes in three primary revenue segments: long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

ALTEOGEN, a South Korean biotech firm, recently gained significant traction with the approval of its innovative drug Tergase®, marking its transition to a commercial-stage company. Despite trading at 73.1% below estimated fair value and experiencing share dilution last year, ALTEOGEN shows robust growth prospects with expected annual revenue and earnings growth rates surpassing local market averages significantly. However, the company's stock has been highly volatile recently, which may concern some investors.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ST Pharm Co., Ltd. specializes in custom manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, operating both in South Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.84 billion.

Operations: ST Pharm Co., Ltd. generates ₩251.86 billion from raw drug manufacturing and ₩34.40 billion from its clinical trial site consignment research institute.

Insider Ownership: 13%

ST PharmLtd, while trading at a significant discount to fair value, demonstrates robust growth potential in South Korea with earnings expected to increase considerably over the next three years. The company's revenue is also projected to outpace the local market average. However, challenges such as shareholder dilution and a highly volatile share price may raise concerns. Recent governance adjustments include proposed director appointments, potentially impacting future management dynamics and strategic direction.

KOSDAQ:A237690 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Doosan Corporation operates in heavy industry, machinery manufacturing, and apartment construction across South Korea, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and other international markets with a market capitalization of approximately ₩3.76 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is generated from three primary segments: heavy industry, machinery manufacturing, and apartment construction across various global markets.

Insider Ownership: 38.9%

Doosan Corporation, with significant insider ownership, is positioned below its fair value and shows promising profitability within three years. Despite a slower revenue growth rate (3.6% per year) compared to the South Korean market average (10.8%), earnings are expected to surge by 72.89% annually. Recent financials reveal a rebound, with first-quarter sales rising to KRW 180.97 billion and net income shifting from a substantial loss to KRW 4.98 billion year-over-year, indicating potential recovery and growth momentum.

KOSE:A000150 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Key Takeaways

Dive into all 82 of the Fast Growing KRX Companies With High Insider Ownership we have identified here.

