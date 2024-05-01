Kansas City home prices will keep going up, Zillow says. Where will they change most?

Home prices in the Kansas City area have increased over the past few years, and a new study shows the area could see more increases in 2024 and into early 2025.

Online real estate marketplace Zillow recently released its home prices forecast for the next 12 months. The forecast predicts a 1.9% nationwide increase in housing prices throughout 2024, but the real estate listing service says that the jump in price will be slower than it’s been in recent months.

The United States has seen a 4.6% increase in home prices since March 2023 and a 1.1% increase alone between February and March this year, according to Zillow.

So, what can Kansas City homebuyers expect to pay over the next year? Here’s what the numbers say.

How much will homes cost in Kansas City?

The average value of a Missouri home is $243,216, which is up 5.1% over the past year, according to Zillow. In Kansas, the average value is $223,883, which is a 5% increase over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City home prices have outpaced the increases in both states. Now, the average value is $236,292, up 6.9% over the past year.

Around this time next year, residents can expect the average cost in Kansas City to increase 1.8%, which ranks 23rd out of the nation’s top 50 metros on Zillow. This means the average cost will be $240,545.

Biggest and smallest home price increases near KC

Based on the ZIP codes Zillow recorded in its data, here’s the five ZIP codes that are predicted to see the highest increase are scattered around the metro:

64128 , including the Santa Fe, Oak Park Northwest, Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast neighborhoods in Kansas City: 2.8% increase

66101, including the Strawberry Hill neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas: 2.7% increase

66105 , including the Armourdale neighborhood in KCK: 2.7% increase

66211 , split between neighborhoods in Overland Park and Leawood: 2.6% increase

66202, in Mission: 2.6% increase

The data also revealed the ZIP codes that are predicted to see the lowest increases: