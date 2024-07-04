July 2024 Insight Into Indian Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

The Indian market has shown robust growth, rising 1.4% over the past week and an impressive 44% over the last year, with earnings expected to grow by 16% annually. In such a thriving environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling as they often indicate strong confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 28.9% Pitti Engineering (BSE:513519) 33.6% 28.0% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 33.5% Shivalik Bimetal Controls (BSE:513097) 19.5% 28.7% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.9% 33.7% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 11.1% 27.2% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 23.8% JNK India (NSEI:JNKINDIA) 23.8% 31.8% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.6% 27.7% Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (NSEI:APOLLOHOSP) 10.4% 33.2%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Five-Star Business Finance Limited, a non-banking financial company in India, has a market capitalization of approximately ₹241.75 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through MSME loans, housing loans, and property loans, totaling approximately ₹16.59 billion.

Insider Ownership: 19.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 21.7% p.a.

Five-Star Business Finance, a company with high insider ownership in India, recently reported robust annual earnings with a significant increase in both revenue and net income for the year ended March 31, 2024. Despite recent resignations from its board, the company's financial performance remains strong with revenues and earnings growing faster than market expectations. However, concerns about debt coverage and low forecasted return on equity suggest caution. The firm's P/E ratio remains attractive compared to the broader Indian market.

NSEI:FIVESTAR Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Persistent Systems Limited is a global company engaged in providing software products, services, and technology solutions, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹674.77 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue from three primary segments: Healthcare & Life Sciences (₹20.88 billion), Software, Hi-Tech and Emerging Industries (₹45.95 billion), and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) at ₹31.39 billion.

Insider Ownership: 34.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 13.4% p.a.

Persistent Systems, a growth-oriented company with high insider ownership in India, is experiencing solid earnings and revenue growth. Its earnings grew by 18.7% last year and are projected to increase at an annual rate of 18.27%, outpacing the Indian market average. Despite this, its revenue growth forecast of 13.4% per year does not meet the high-growth threshold of 20%. The company maintains a healthy forecasted Return on Equity at 26.3%, indicating efficient use of shareholder funds. Recent executive resignations and the launch of innovative platforms like GenAI Hub highlight significant activity within the firm, suggesting both opportunities and challenges in maintaining its growth trajectory.

NSEI:PERSISTENT Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited operates in the sugar and engineering sectors both in India and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹85.80 billion.

Operations: Triveni Engineering & Industries' revenue is primarily derived from its Sugar and Allied Business, with the Sugar (including Co-Generation) segment generating ₹38.58 billion and the Distillery segment contributing ₹22.05 billion, alongside revenues from its Engineering Businesses in Water and Power Transmission amounting to ₹2.46 billion and ₹2.92 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 29.1%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 11.2% p.a.

Triveni Engineering & Industries, a company with high insider ownership in India, is navigating a challenging phase with declining net profit margins from 31.9% to 7.6% year-over-year and a recent dividend cut. However, it's trading at an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7x, below the Indian market average of 33.5x, and is expected to grow earnings by 21.6% annually—faster than the market forecast of 15.8%. Recent strategic moves include considering acquisitions to bolster its market position despite facing regulatory penalties and lower recent earnings figures.

NSEI:TRIVENI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Summing It All Up

